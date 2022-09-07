Read full article on original website
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques
An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
How Alzheimer's Disease Progresses: From Diagnosis Through the 7 Stages
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological condition that typically affects older adults and often causes memory loss, confusion, changes in behavior, and other troubling symptoms. It's the most common type of dementia. Approximately 10.7%—or one in nine—Americans over the age of 65 live with the condition, with women representing nearly two-thirds of cases.1 As baby boomers continue to reach their golden years, the number of Americans with Alzheimer's disease is projected to rise to 7.16 million in 2025, and 13.9 million by 2060.2.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Potential of Vaccines in Treating Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s Detailed
In a webinar hosted by AC Immune, scientists discussed the various advantages of vaccines — ranging from their expected safety and long-lasting immune responses to potentially lower costs — in treating and possibly preventing Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. The “Key Opinion Leader” webinar, broadcasted on Aug....
Medical News Today
Is dementia reversible?
Dementia is a term that describes a number of different conditions resulting from abnormal changes to the brain. It is generally not reversible, but there are many options for managing dementia. Approximately. people aged 85 or older will develop some type of dementia. However, dementia is not a typical side...
msn.com
ADHD drug shows promise in treating some symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease
The search for a way to treat Alzheimer’s disease has puzzled scientists for decades. This may be why some researchers are shifting their focus slightly, investigating whether treating the systems affected by Alzheimer’s (as opposed to the causes) may better help them find a treatment. This is exactly...
hcplive.com
Medication May Worsen Sleep Instability in Patients with Parkinson Disease
Patients with Parkinson disease had more pronounced sleep instability than those with other disorders marked by alpha-synuclein buildup, but those differences diminished after adjusting for medication differences, a new study found. Non-REM sleep instability was similar among patients with Parkinson’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies and isolated rapid eye movement...
Medical News Today
Is there a link between statins and dementia?
Some research suggests a link between statins and cognitive impairment. However, there is currently not enough evidence to support the theory that statins increase the risk of developing dementia. Statins are a type of medication that helps lower high cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
studyfinds.org
New stem cell therapy provides long-term brain protection against ALS
LOS ANGELES — Cedars-Sinai researchers say a new stem cell therapy procedure allows them to protect patients with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, and helps block muscle deterioration which normally occurs as a result of the fatal neurological disorder. The Cedars-Sinai team successfully engineered and embedded protective proteins...
consultant360.com
The Effect of Diet on Prodromal Features of Parkinson Disease
It has been well established that diet affects the brain in many ways. A new investigation1 into healthy diet patterns and their effect on prodromal features of Parkinson disease adds to the current body of literature. Lead author Samantha A. Molsberry, PhD, who is a postdoctoral research fellow in the...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Irisin Hormone Shows Potential as Parkinson’s Treatment
The hormone irisin prevents the buildup of toxic alpha-synuclein protein, leading to the preservation of nerve cells and easing motor symptoms in a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease, a study has found. Experiments showed the hormone had an ability to facilitate the breakdown of toxic alpha-synuclein through lysosomes, the...
scitechdaily.com
Antipsychotic Drug Opens New Pathway To Beat Chronic Pain
Fresh hope for pain management from newly identified link between chronic pain and lung cancer in mice. Although it is uncomfortable, pain is an important alarm system that alerts us to tissue damage and prompts us to withdraw from harmful situations. Although pain is expected to subside as injuries heal, many patients experience persistent pain long after recovery. Now, a new study points to possible new treatments for chronic pain with a surprising link to lung cancer. The work, which was published in Science Translational Medicine, was spearheaded by an international team of researchers at IMBA – Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children’s Hospital. Their findings of the research, conducted in laboratory mouse models, open up multiple therapeutic opportunities that could allow the world to improve chronic pain management and curtail the opioid epidemic.
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
MedPage Today
Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk
Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
msn.com
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
drugtopics.com
Age at Time of Type 2 Diabetes or Hypertension Diagnosis Linked to Glaucoma Risk
Timing of type 2 diabetes or hypertension diagnosis may impact the risk of primary open-angle glaucoma. The earlier individuals develop type 2 diabetes or hypertension in life, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), according to a new study. The findings, published in Clinical Ophthalmology1 could...
A window to the brain: the retina gives away signs of Alzheimer's disease and could help with early detection
The retina has long been poeticised as the window to the soul, but research now shows it could be a window to the brain and act as an early warning system for cognitive decline. A growing body of research suggests the retina is thinner in people with Alzheimer’s disease, reflecting the cell loss that is a hallmark of the neurodegenerative disease. We investigated a group of middle-aged people who are part of the Dunedin Study, a comprehensive longitudinal project that has continued for five decades. We found people with thinner retinal nerve fibre layers (one of the cell layers in...
Benzinga
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection
First novel Long-Acting GCSF (LA-GCSF) product approved in over 20 years. ROLVEDON™ developed using proprietary LAPSCOVERY™ technology with a differentiated molecular structure and proven safety and efficacy profile. Commercial team ready to launch with product available in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI, a biopharmaceutical company focused...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for a dry cough?
Different dry cough medications are available, such as cough suppressants, decongestants, and lozenges. A doctor will recommend the most suitable medication based on the cause of the dry cough. A dry cough irritates the respiratory tract nerves without producing mucus. A dry cough can last a short time or become...
Is Spirulina Bad For You?
Though it does have some health benefits, spirulina can also have some side effects.
