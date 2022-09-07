ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Kregel Windmill Factory Museum installs windmill at Nebraska State Fairgrounds

The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the Nebraska State Fair have started a brandnew partnership called the “Saving Farm Culture Initiative,” which is a 10year pledge of partnership between the Nebraska State Fair, the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the greater Nebraska community that aims to preserve Nebraska history and agricultural heritage by utilizing windmills and educational community programs.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Island, NE
Government
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
NebraskaTV

Kearney's Light up the Night kicking off 9th year of event

KEARNEY, NEB. — Millions of Americans are affected by mental illness with one in five adults experiencing it each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The Annual Light Up the Night 5K Run/Walk is bringing attention to the issue for a ninth year. The event takes...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Dunham
NebraskaTV

GI Public Works: Do not feed the geese

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Works is urging people to not feed the geese. The department says that while it may be fun to feed the birds, this creates problems as easy food keeps them around and creates larger flocks. This, they add, leads to them leaving more poop.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair wraps up first year of walk around alcohol policy

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair reports few issues with a change in policy that allows guests to enjoy an adult beverage on the go. The so-called "walk around" liquor license was approved by the Grand Island City Council. "It was predicted by our fellow fairs in...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#State Fair
York News-Times

Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon

Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Moisture, cooler conditions coming to Nebraska after record-high temperatures Thursday

HASTINGS, Neb. -- A day after record-breaking temperatures scorched Nebraska, cooler conditions are arriving across the state. Sidney, Scottsbluff, North Platte, Imperial and Valentine all logged new record highs on Thursday. Sidney had record breaking heat for the third consecutive day. The southern panhandle town hit 102 degrees for the...
SIDNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Zeke

KEARNEY, Neb. — Zeke is the Kearney Area Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. The shelter said this pit bull terrier was brought to them as a very bad neglect case so adjusting to a new home will be a big deal for Zeke. They said he has a...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP: EMA canceled, Nebraska man found

RED CLOUD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol announced the missing south-central Nebraska man has been found. They have canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory. Around 1:20 p.m., the NSP said that 44-year-old Matthew Schoel was safely found.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy