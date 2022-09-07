Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
KETV.com
Country music superstar Luke Bryan to perform in Nebraska as part of 2022 Farm Tour
MURDOCK, Neb. — Country music superstar Luke Bryan is coming to Nebraska. The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" will be performing in Murdock, which is located in Cass County, on Sept. 22 as part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan's show will be at the Stock Hay & Grain...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
The Nebraska City News Press
Kregel Windmill Factory Museum installs windmill at Nebraska State Fairgrounds
The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the Nebraska State Fair have started a brandnew partnership called the “Saving Farm Culture Initiative,” which is a 10year pledge of partnership between the Nebraska State Fair, the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the greater Nebraska community that aims to preserve Nebraska history and agricultural heritage by utilizing windmills and educational community programs.
NebraskaTV
Kearney's Light up the Night kicking off 9th year of event
KEARNEY, NEB. — Millions of Americans are affected by mental illness with one in five adults experiencing it each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The Annual Light Up the Night 5K Run/Walk is bringing attention to the issue for a ninth year. The event takes...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
News Channel Nebraska
Santa Claus state agency delivers millions back to Nebraskans in stockings large and small
One August morning, I noticed an envelope with first class postage – postal speak for Potentially Important – from a bank where I do not bank, sandwiched between the bills and the junk mail. Inside, I discovered some potentially exciting news indeed: I’d overpaid a credit card balance,...
NebraskaTV
GI Public Works: Do not feed the geese
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Works is urging people to not feed the geese. The department says that while it may be fun to feed the birds, this creates problems as easy food keeps them around and creates larger flocks. This, they add, leads to them leaving more poop.
NebraskaTV
Husker Harvest Days supports schools, small businesses that it takes to put on farm show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — It's been called the world's fair of irrigated agriculture. Husker Harvest Days has an impact in the millions and the show has a big impact on small businesses and local schools. "All right, pass it along.”. As volunteers pass stuff down the line to stock...
NebraskaTV
State Fair wraps up first year of walk around alcohol policy
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair reports few issues with a change in policy that allows guests to enjoy an adult beverage on the go. The so-called "walk around" liquor license was approved by the Grand Island City Council. "It was predicted by our fellow fairs in...
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
York News-Times
Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon
Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
News Channel Nebraska
Moisture, cooler conditions coming to Nebraska after record-high temperatures Thursday
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A day after record-breaking temperatures scorched Nebraska, cooler conditions are arriving across the state. Sidney, Scottsbluff, North Platte, Imperial and Valentine all logged new record highs on Thursday. Sidney had record breaking heat for the third consecutive day. The southern panhandle town hit 102 degrees for the...
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Zeke
KEARNEY, Neb. — Zeke is the Kearney Area Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. The shelter said this pit bull terrier was brought to them as a very bad neglect case so adjusting to a new home will be a big deal for Zeke. They said he has a...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: EMA canceled, Nebraska man found
RED CLOUD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol announced the missing south-central Nebraska man has been found. They have canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory. Around 1:20 p.m., the NSP said that 44-year-old Matthew Schoel was safely found.
1011now.com
Scholarship honors former Husker killed during 9/11 attacks at World Trade Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Sunday will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks at the World Trade Center. Thousands of people lost their lives, including a Nebraska native whose legacy is certainly not forgotten. Julie Geis wasn’t even planning on being at the World Trade Center on September...
WOWT
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Terry Murphy has lived out by Lake Cunningham for 20 years and she’s never seen a bobcat crossing State Street before. Like a good neighbor, she shared it on social media to make sure people knew to keep their pets safe. And near Lincoln, back...
