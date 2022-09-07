Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many events this weekend will honor the victims of 9/11. Lynn Haven Remembrance Day When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. Where: Lynn Haven, Sharon Sheffield Park 9/11 Memorial Run When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. Where: Lynn Haven, Fred Strickland Memorial Bridge WSL World Championships #1 When: Sept. 9 – […]
niceville.com
Led Zeppelin tribute band to perform Sept. 30 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Zepfest, a concert featuring a Led Zeppelin tribute band, is coming to the Mattie Kelly Art Center in Niceville on September 30. Presented by 100.3 KROCK and Hempel Promotions, ZEP-LA is headlining the event with performances by local bands Thin Ice and Lovves & Hell, according to an announcement by KROCK.
Destin adding harborside park, construction underway
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new Captain Royal Melvin Heritage Park along the Destin harbor is 80% complete, according to on-site personnel. WKRG News 5 stopped by the construction Friday for an update. The lot along HWY 98 will host a playground, water-overlook spot, bike rack, and a public bathroom. The Destin city council approved […]
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are in need of a cuddle buddy this fall season, look no further than the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about their adoption process. She brought along her furry friend who she describes as a princess but so lovable.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getthecoast.com
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
5 of the Best Hotels With a Lazy River in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Fort Walton Beach, located on Florida’s Emerald Coast, is a popular vacation spot with its many alluring beaches, beautiful green waters, and leisure activities. If you love relaxing in the water on a warm day and sunbathing in the sand, Fort Walton Beach might be the perfect place for you. Fun attractions in the area include the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, the Fort Walton Beach Heritage Park & Cultural Center, and the Island Pier and Boardwalk.
Report: 4-year-old left room before balcony fall
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 4-year-old left his condo room shortly before he fell from a balcony and died, according to a police report. The incident happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to Panama City Beach Police. The Warner Robbins boy fell from the 11th floor of the […]
WJHG-TV
Fire at Aqua Vista Resort
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Panama City Beach Fire responded to a structure fire at the Aqua Vista Resort off Front Beach road near the intersection of 79. PCB Fire Chief Ray Morgan said when crews arrived on the scene smoke was showing. Bay County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Volunteer for Annual Festival of the Arts in Destin
DESTIN, FLA. -- Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation is seeking volunteers for the 27th Annual Festival of the Arts on Saturday, Oct.29, and Sunday, Oct.30 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Various shifts are available including set up the day before, main entry, artist relief, children’s tent, and...
WJHG-TV
The longest open market returns this weekend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
WJHG-TV
Local non-profits work to revitalize Downtown Blountstown
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heading up State Road 20, you drive right through Main Street Blountstown. While some buildings surely have some fixing up to do, there’s a charm to the area that locals are working hard to bring to light. “We are a hidden gem is what I...
Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man bikes into on-coming traffic, circles deputy car on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Woods Brown, 46, on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, drivers saw Brown riding a bike around the streets causing problems on HWY 98. OCSO said Brown was peddling west into the eastbound lanes of Miracle Strip Parkway at […]
New dome inflates at Port Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Port Authority officials inflated the membrane of their new dome Tuesday morning. The dome is 105 feet tall and costs $16.4 million and can store 20,000 tons. It’s part of the Port Infrastructure Expansion Project. “The dome has advantages,” Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said. “It […]
What it takes to work as a Crab Island vendor
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After working the docks and island boats for five summers in a row, Lexie Kilgore decided to open up her own Crab Island vendor company. Crab Island Merch & More sells souvenir T-shirts and ice cream on the popular Destin sand bar. But what does it take to work a vendor […]
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be on the increase over the next several days. For tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase a bit overnight to 40%. On Thursday rain chances will be 60% with highs in the mid 80s. As low pressure sets up west of us near Louisiana by Friday into Saturday that will create a funnel of moisture over our area bringing rain chances as high as 80-90%. Right now it looks like the wettest areas will be near the coast and over the Forgotten Coast and Big Bend with lighter rainfall totals inland and toward Pensacola. Rainfall totals west will be 1-2″ with rainfall totals 3-5″ east.
WJHG-TV
Chasing Championships at Kartona Electric Speedway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are few feelings like driving at the limit. There’s no better place to feel the need for speed than Kartona Electric Speedway in Panama City Beach. “In here, we can get them up to forty-five miles per hour,” said Lee Eshelman, a co-owner...
Panama City Beach mishap leads to $1,300 tow bill
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police. Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, […]
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Hoping to get out of the house this weekend? Gulf and Franklin Counties have a lot to offer. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Panhandle Players host Sunday kickoff. The Panhandle Players will host their season kickoff...
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Comments / 1