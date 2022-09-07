PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be on the increase over the next several days. For tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase a bit overnight to 40%. On Thursday rain chances will be 60% with highs in the mid 80s. As low pressure sets up west of us near Louisiana by Friday into Saturday that will create a funnel of moisture over our area bringing rain chances as high as 80-90%. Right now it looks like the wettest areas will be near the coast and over the Forgotten Coast and Big Bend with lighter rainfall totals inland and toward Pensacola. Rainfall totals west will be 1-2″ with rainfall totals 3-5″ east.

