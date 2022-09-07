ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Most New Yorkers support student loan forgiveness plan: poll

By Harrison Gereau
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEmSb_0hlMCNl000

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Majorities of New Yorkers across most demographic categories approve of the student loan forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden last month, according to a special Siena College poll released Wednesday morning. The poll, conducted between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1, found that 56% of respondents overall support the plan while 33% of them oppose it.

“Majorities of New Yorkers support the President’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 worth of student loans for some, up to $10,000 for others and to cap the amount any borrower must pay each month at 5% of their earnings. Support is greatest among Democrats, Blacks, those with a balance on their student loans and New Yorkers under 50 years of age,” said Siena College Research Institute Director, Don Levy. “Nearly two-thirds of Republicans and a plurality of independents oppose the plan.”

More US and World News

Critics have argued that the plan would heighten inflation and place an immoral financial burden on people who don’t owe federal student loan money. Still, the poll found a 65% majority of those who have already fully paid off their loans support the proposal, along with a 49% plurality of people who never had any.

A 73% majority of those that still have a balance on their student loans back the plan, which was estimated to cost $240 billion over the next decade. Just 35% believe that the plan will skyrocket inflation and that it is unfair to those that never had federal loans, or to those that had the loans and already paid them back.

Pluralities or majorities of almost every gender, age, religion, income, ethnicity, or political party support the proposal, but not Republicans, Independents, or people over the age of 65, according to the poll. While 82% of Democrats support the plan, Republicans oppose it by a 65% to 26% margin, with a 46% plurality of Independents in opposition as well.

Five ways student loan borrowers can prepare to apply for forgiveness

The survey found that 54% of respondents have paid off all their federal loans, while 45% still have a balance, with more Democrats in the red than Republicans. While most New Yorkers seem to support the plan, some still question its fairness.

“Fifty-seven percent of New Yorkers say that canceling some student debt will allow many Americans to get out from under the burden of student loans and that debt relief will both help them and the economy,” Levy said. “Over one third, 35%, disagree and say that canceling student loan debt will increase inflation and that this plan isn’t fair to those that never had student loans, or to those that had loans and already paid them back.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

Related
PIX11

NY Gov. Hochul has double-digit lead over challenger Zeldin: PIX11 Poll

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a double-digit lead over Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin in the race to be New York’s governor, according to a new PIX11 News/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released Friday. Hochul leads her challenger 50% to 35% with 9% of voters undecided, and approximately 6% favoring third-party candidates. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hochul signs bill to cap number of students in NYC classrooms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Thursday putting a cap on the number of students allowed in New York City classes. The bill would allow for no more than 20 students in classes form kindergarten through third grade, no more than 23 students in classes from fourth through eighth grade […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Loudonville, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
nysenate.gov

SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION

In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

Newly proposed law would expand student MetroCard hours, terms

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The families of some one million students at New York City public, private, and parochial schools have access to free transportation through their student MetroCards. New proposed legislation would expand the hours the cards would be valid and eliminate penalties for students using them outside of assigned hours or when school […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS New York

Ex-NYC employees call on mayor to follow current CDC COVID-19 guidance

NEW YORK -- Dozens of people rallied Friday outside City Hall, asking Mayor Eric Adams to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers and give them their jobs back.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported, they want him to follow updated Centers for Disease Control guidance.There were plenty of emotions former New York City employees -- from firefighters to educators to police officers."This is harder than running into a burning building," ex-firefighter Bernadette Mejia said."We had the backs of this city and the city turned their back on us," former Department of Education paraprofessional Joy Amanda said."Mr. Mayor, if you care...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

New code, backed by NY lawmakers, will help credit card companies track gun purchases

Ammunition is seen for sale at a gun shop. Until now, credit card companies didn't have a code for tracking purchases at gun stores, like they do for many other sorts of retailers. The International Organization for Standards OK'd a new code this week. Gun safety advocates, including several public officials, argue the measure will make it easier to flag suspicious activity before guns are trafficked or someone commits a mass shooting. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

New York City teachers: Why we stayed and why we left

On Sept. 8, nearly a million New York City public school students pushed supplies into their bags, slung backpacks over their shoulders and boarded buses, trains and cars that carried them toward a new school year. Though many have faced a challenging two and a half years during the COVID-19 pandemic, they and their families can be sure of at least one constant: teachers were waiting to welcome them back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Steve Bannon surrenders in Manhattan court in wall donor case

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon’s state-level charges in New York are expected to closely resemble an attempted federal prosecution that ended abruptly, before trial, when Trump pardoned […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#College Loans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#New Yorkers#Democrats#Republicans#World News Critics
Western Queens Gazette

Queens College Makes ‘Best Colleges’ Lists

A new study by the education research organization DegreeChoices, named five CUNY colleges as the nation’s top Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), and seven among the top 10 best schools in New York State. Five CUNY colleges also made The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition,” a selection...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Ex-NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate rally at City Hall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former city workers fired over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rallied at City Hall for their jobs as several city agencies struggled with staff shortages. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa noted the city’s difficulty hiring and retaining staff has “weakened vital parts of our essential services.” A report compiled by the New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Minimum Wage Hike Could Be Coming To New York

The battle against inflation in New York State could mean an increase in the state's minimum wage. A new proposed bill in the New York State statehouse would tie the state's minimum wage to inflation, which means if inflation rises so would the state's minimum wage. Currently, the minimum wage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
spectrumlocalnews.com

Candidates for NY governor trying to gain your attention

The summer is over. School is back in session. And the candidates for New York governor are trying to get your attention. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin, are entering the final eight-week sprint with the finish line at Election Day. Hochul's campaign on Tuesday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy