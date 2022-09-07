ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Vornado Realty

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Vornado Realty VNO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
NeuroOne Medical Tech's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q3, NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC posted sales of $32 thousand. Earnings were up 9.76%, but NeuroOne Medical Tech still reported an overall loss of $2.76 million. In Q2, NeuroOne Medical Tech brought in $36 thousand in sales but lost $3.06 million in earnings. What...
Beam Global Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Beam Global BEEM brought in sales totaling $3.72 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 23.05%, resulting in a loss of $2.80 million. Beam Global collected $3.77 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $2.28 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return...
Where Galapagos Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Galapagos GLPG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $68.75 versus the current price of Galapagos at $48.57, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock. You’re reading a free...
Analyst Ratings for Lear

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Lear LEA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Lear. The company has an average price target of $159.88 with a high of $185.00 and a low of $139.00.
Analyst Ratings for CinCor Pharma

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on CinCor Pharma CINC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for PTC Therapeutics

Analysts have provided the following ratings for PTC Therapeutics PTCT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PTC Therapeutics has an average price target of $57.5 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $46.00.
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Aptiv

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Aptiv APTV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Aptiv. The company has an average price target of $141.89 with a high of $173.00 and a low of $102.00.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Paramount Group

Within the last quarter, Paramount Group PGRE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Paramount Group. The company has an average price target of $8.6 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $6.00.
Expert Ratings for Franklin Resources

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Franklin Resources BEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
Expert Ratings for Sweetgreen

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Sweetgreen SG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Expert Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Hldg

Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Clearwater Analytics Hldg has an average price target of $15.25 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $12.00.
Expert Ratings for EQT

EQT EQT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $55.0 versus the current price of EQT at $47.25, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated EQT...
Earnings Outlook For Oracle

Oracle ORCL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-09-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Oracle will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07. Oracle bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Looking Into VirnetX Holding's Recent Short Interest

VirnetX Holding's (NYSE:VHC) short percent of float has fallen 30.68% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.95 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
