Stocks

Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem

As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Flywire

Flywire FLYW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $29.25 versus the current price of Flywire at $25.03, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Flywire...
Benzinga

Market Volatility Falls Further As US Stocks Settle Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks settled higher on Thursday as investors digested recent hawkish comments from Fed officials. Markets are now expecting the Fed to increase interest rates by 75 basis points at this month's policy meeting. Data released Thursday showed jobless claims dropping to a three-month low last week. The European Central...
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Health Care Stocks#Pharmaceuticals#Therapeutics#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Pre Market Session#Biovie#Spero Therapeutics Spro#Ispc#Allena Pharma Alna#Organovo Holdings Onvo#Dbv Technologies
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
investing.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains

Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio

The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

DelphX Grants Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
msn.com

Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
Benzinga

Where Galapagos Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Galapagos GLPG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $68.75 versus the current price of Galapagos at $48.57, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock moved upwards by 19.5% to $1.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $248.6 million. Quest Resource Holding QRHC stock rose 8.84% to $8.98. The company's market cap stands at $171.6 million. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock rose 7.54% to $3.28. The market...
