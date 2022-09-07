Read full article on original website
Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem
As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
Jefferies Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know
Jefferies upgraded its rating of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN to Hold with a price target of $675.00, changing its price target from $536.00 to $675.00. Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are trading up 4.39% over the last 24 hours, at $739.99 per share. A move to $675.00 would account for a 8.78%...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Flywire
Flywire FLYW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $29.25 versus the current price of Flywire at $25.03, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Flywire...
Market Volatility Falls Further As US Stocks Settle Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks settled higher on Thursday as investors digested recent hawkish comments from Fed officials. Markets are now expecting the Fed to increase interest rates by 75 basis points at this month's policy meeting. Data released Thursday showed jobless claims dropping to a three-month low last week. The European Central...
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said Thursday.
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
Ethereum Rises Sharply, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recovered this morning, climbing past the $19,000 level on Thursday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, after recording losses on Wednesday, also moved past the $1,600 mark this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio
The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?
Not all dips are buys (but some are).
Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday
The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
DelphX Grants Stock Options
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla
With the Tesla stock split now complete, three other recent stock-split stocks look considerably more attractive from an investment standpoint.
Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component
Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
Why Zscaler Is Trading Higher By Around 19%, Here Are 44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS shares jumped 70% to $2.1750 after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash. MOGU Inc. MOGU shares jumped 34.8% to $2.6918 after the company announced a $10 million repurchase program. GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX gained 27%...
Where Galapagos Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Galapagos GLPG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $68.75 versus the current price of Galapagos at $48.57, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock moved upwards by 19.5% to $1.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $248.6 million. Quest Resource Holding QRHC stock rose 8.84% to $8.98. The company's market cap stands at $171.6 million. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock rose 7.54% to $3.28. The market...
