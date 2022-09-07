Read full article on original website
Portion of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church blocked due to rollover, pin-in crash
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are responding to a pin-in crash in which the vehicle overturned on Troup Highway. According to Tyler Police Dept., the crash occurred around 11 a.m., in the 1600 block of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church. Police have blocked off lanes heading toward...
KLTV
Palestine man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
Palestine man dead after car collides with freightliner on Highway 79
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old Palestine man has died following a head-on crash with a freightliner truck towing a trailer early Tuesday morning on Highway 79 near Neches, according to DPS. Officials said a preliminary investigation found a 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northeast on the highway around 4:30 a.m. when it crossed […]
Large diesel spill, separate fatal crash reported in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Officials said on Thursday afternoon SH 315 was blocked at FM 840 to FM 95 in Rusk County due to a large diesel spill. Travelers were encouraged to take alternate routes. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were also working a fatal crash on CR 3230 at the intersection of […]
Four Armored Truck Robbery Suspects Captured In Smith County, TX
A brazen and wild scene played out in front of shocked shoppers and onlookers in broad daylight in Carrolton Texas on Thursday. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. According to Fox...
Officials responding to large diesel spill, fatal crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash and large diesel spill in Rusk County Thursday night. The spill has blocked State Highway 315 at FM 840 to FM 95, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said on social media around 9:15 p.m.
KLTV
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man died Tuesday morning following an incident at Lake Palestine Monday night. According to Capt. Mike Hanson of Texas Parks & Wildlife, the cause of death is likely a drowning but it will take an autopsy to confirm that. Hanson said a call...
East Texas law enforcement searching for woman accused of theft
UPDATE – The male suspect is in custody and the woman has been identified, according to officials. BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is looking for a woman on Thursday who is accused of theft. The Brownsboro Police Department is assisting the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to locate the woman in the pictures […]
fox44news.com
Escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana
HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.
KWTX
Mexia police investigate early morning fatal shooting
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead following a shooting in the early morning of Thursday in Mexia. Mexia Police Department officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street to a call shots fired in the area.
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot
We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
KLTV
Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing
Bullard ISD FAA Program hosted their annual Patriot Day luncheon for first responders around East Texas. They anticipated serving 75 to a 100 first responders with pulled pork meals. Ag department head, Stu Dildine shares why what they are doing is so important. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the queens...
No injuries reported after train crashes into stalled car in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A vehicle stalled on the train tracks on Duncan and Angeline when the train crashed into the vehicle in Tyler. Tyler Police Department Andy Erbaugh said an investigator confirmed a vehicle was stuck under the guardrails and the man was able to jump out of the vehicle before the train hit it.
5 injured after boat crash at Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Five people were injured Monday after two boats crashed while at Lake Palestine. Henderson County Game Warden Mark Anderson said the wreck involved two bass boats and happened just before noon in the Flat Creek area of Lake Palestine. Four people were in one boat and another person was in the other.
Elementary school remembers Tyler man who died in 9/11 attacks
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School is having their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony called Patriot Day, this Friday. The ceremony is in honor of all the victims of the attacks on 9/11 and Tyler resident Dr. Bryan C. Jack who died at the Pentagon and after whom the school is named.
US Highway 79 near Neches closed due to major crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — After a major wreck Tuesday morning, US Highway 79 near Neches is closed. The northbound and southbound traffic lanes are getting rerouted onto FM 2574, according to a Twitter post from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District. This story will be updated as more...
East Texas community with brown water continues to search for solutions months later
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Stryker Lake Water Supply Corporation met on Friday, but customers were still left without solutions to their ongoing water quality issues. After several months of boil water notices, customers said they feel ignored. They are upset over these issues with undrinkable brown water coming through the Lake Stryker Water […]
Aryan Circle gang leader sentenced to life in prison was investigated by Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Missouri man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for racketeering and corrupt organizations violations stemming from his membership in white supremacy prison gang, the Aryan Circle, according to US Attorney Brit Featherston. The case was investigated by a number of agencies, including the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. […]
Woman held for Texas authorities
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texas woman Sunday after learning she was wanted for parole violation. Deputy D. Johnston spotted a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired license plate on Interstate 20 about 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was stopped near the Simsboro post office. The driver was...
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
Tyler, TX
