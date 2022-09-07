ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Jerome Powell
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem

As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Benzinga

3 REITs with the Highest Total Returns Over the Past 5 Years

When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS).
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Traders May Want To Know About Trading Tesla In 2022

--News Direct-- Trading Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is arguably always an adventure. The stock remains highly volatile, with a beta* of 2.11, making it twice as responsive as the overall market. Tesla sits at the apex of a rising electric vehicle (EV) industry and is now facing stiffening competition from up-and-coming...
STOCKS
Benzinga

DelphX Grants Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Affirm Stock Is Surging And What To Watch For Next

Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM surged over 10% on Friday after printing a bullish Marubozu candlestick on Thursday, which suggested the stock was likely to trade higher. The steep rise caused Affirm to negate a downtrend in which the stock had been trading since Aug. 16 by printing a higher high above the most recent lower high.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Galapagos Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Galapagos GLPG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $68.75 versus the current price of Galapagos at $48.57, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
