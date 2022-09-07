Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Ethereum Rises Sharply, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recovered this morning, climbing past the $19,000 level on Thursday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, after recording losses on Wednesday, also moved past the $1,600 mark this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
The growth-stock-packed Nasdaq 100 has three amazing deals hiding in plain sight.
msn.com
Dow climbs over 250 points, Nasdaq aims to break historic losing streak as investors assess Fed Brainard’s speech, await Beige Book
U.S. stocks traded higher in early afternoon on Wednesday as investors assessed remarks by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and other senior Fed officials, while awaiting the release of the latest Fed-compiled Beige Book. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267 points, or 0.8%, to 31,413.
The stock market is in for another bottom by year-end as investors are too focused on the Fed and too optimistic about earnings, Morgan Stanley's investment chief says
The market is in for another bottom before the end of the year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. Wilson thinks markets are too focused on the Fed and are not adequately pricing in earnings risk. He sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 25% in there's a recession, or...
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
Benzinga
Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem
As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday
The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008
The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Jeff Bezos Gets Overtaken On Forbes Rich List By Indian Industrialist As Latter Adds $2.8B In Single Day
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's third richest person, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, after gaining $2.8 billion in a day on Wednesday. What Happened: With Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Louis Vuitton LVMUY boss Bernard Arnault...
Robinhood Stock Soars Following Launch Of Trader Holdings Index: What The Chart Says
Robinhood is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making a series of higher highs and higher lows. If the stock closes near the high-of-day, Robinhood will print a bullish kicker candlestick. Robinhood Markets, Inc HOOD gapped up to start Friday’s trading session and continued to run higher intraday, rising over 6%...
3 REITs with the Highest Total Returns Over the Past 5 Years
When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS).
Benzinga
What Traders May Want To Know About Trading Tesla In 2022
--News Direct-- Trading Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is arguably always an adventure. The stock remains highly volatile, with a beta* of 2.11, making it twice as responsive as the overall market. Tesla sits at the apex of a rising electric vehicle (EV) industry and is now facing stiffening competition from up-and-coming...
Benzinga
DelphX Grants Stock Options
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
This safe haven currency just slipped to a 24-year low against the dollar. Is it time to rethink its status as a solid hedge?
The Japanese yen has fallen to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar. Japan’s currency has long been seen as a safe investment in an unpredictable world—but as the yen slumped to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than two decades this week, analysts have speculated that its safe haven status may be dwindling.
Why Affirm Stock Is Surging And What To Watch For Next
Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM surged over 10% on Friday after printing a bullish Marubozu candlestick on Thursday, which suggested the stock was likely to trade higher. The steep rise caused Affirm to negate a downtrend in which the stock had been trading since Aug. 16 by printing a higher high above the most recent lower high.
Benzinga
Where Galapagos Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Galapagos GLPG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $68.75 versus the current price of Galapagos at $48.57, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
Benzinga
