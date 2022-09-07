Read full article on original website
Narcity
BC's Fall Weather Forecast Shows Snow Might Come Early & Get Ready For A Ton Of Rain
The B.C. weather forecast for the upcoming fall season is looking rainy, stormy, chilly and possibly even snowy. The weather last fall brought devastating floods to the province, and a Pacific storm track is expected to bring "above-normal rainfall," this year. According to AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast, the conditions...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms
Alert: Yellow Alert for today because we're expecting a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong.Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible. The activity will wind down early this evening with humid conditions still present into tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/rumbles around the area. Highs will be in the 80s. As for Sunday, there will be a lingering chance of isolated showers with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Monday will be warm and generally quiet with a risk of t'storms returning on Tuesday.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
NEXT Weather: Weekend feels more like fall after Friday's heat
MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures near 90 degrees are in store for Friday, but the weekend will feel more like fall.Along with the heat, Friday will be muggy with a marginal chance of severe weather in the southeastern part of the state in the afternoon. Storms will be isolated.Then, the weekend cools down, feeling a bit more like fall with dry conditions. High temperatures in the mid-70s. Meteorological fall began on Thursday.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
Heat in West will begin to relax as Hurricane Kay, cold front move in
Dangerous heat that has been breaking records across the West will start to cool in some areas. A cold front moving in from Canada will bring temperatures down for the northern Plains, and moisture from Hurricane Kay will provide relief to parts of the Southwest and California. Fire danger remains...
A few storms around with warm temperatures
Upper troughing oriented from the western Gulf across the south and toward the eastern Great Lakes is keeping us under cloudy skies and rainy pattern.
natureworldnews.com
On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave
According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
Hundreds of thousands without power as severe storms push through Midwest
As cooler air clashed with hot and humid air, volatile storms erupted, triggering heavy downpours and numerous outages across the Midwest. Severe thunderstorms were erupting over portions of the Midwest and Plains into Monday evening as much cooler air clashed with hot and humid air that had been in place over the past few days. Widespread power outages were reported Monday from Michigan to Pennsylvania.
Warning for rain in place as wet weather set to continue
Britons can expect another wet morning on Thursday with heavy rain forecast for many parts of the UK.The Met Office has put a yellow warning for rain in place from 4am to 10am in an area of Scotland stretching from Edinburgh up to Aberdeen.The Met Office warns the heavy rainfall could bring a chance of some flooding and disruption, with those affected urged to take care when travelling.Sunshine and showers for breakfast Thursday morning, some of these heavy and thundery with hail in the mix too. Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TyAT9s9Rcm— Met Office (@metoffice) September 7, 2022Heavy rain with a chance of hail and thunder is also forecast for London and the east of England, moving northwards throughout the day.The rainfall is likely to persist throughout the evening, before clearing up across most of the nation on Friday and into the weekend. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Torrential downpours continue along Gulf coast, with tropical trouble lurking
Many in Florida and along the Gulf coast have experienced wet and drenching times as of late, with warm and humid air helping fuel rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the area. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in store early week, with another dose of tropical rainfall possible from a disturbance in the Gulf.
Hit or miss storms through today lasting into the weekend
Slightly less humid air remains over the area today. A mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. An upper-level low over the northeastern Gulf will continue to enhance the rain coverage today.
Kay weakens to tropical storm, leaves strong rains and winds
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Kay became a tropical storm as it lost strength in its course along Mexico's Pacific coast Thursday afternoon, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
