Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Kenny P Saturday, September 10, 7:00pm-10:00pm 110 W Main St, Lebanon, TN Capitol Theater The soulful, singer-songwriter Kenny P, is originally from Cleveland, OH and now resides in Nashville TN. With his powerful vocals and his personal touch of […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Nashville Fair debuts Friday at the Fairgrounds
The fair runs September 9-18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. during the weekend.
wjle.com
Country Music Star Aaron Tippin to Appear at Local 9/11 Memorial Observance Sunday in Smithville
Country music star Aaron Tippin will make an appearance at Sunday’s local 9/11 remembrance downtown Smithville. Tippin performed at the first memorial service here shortly after the 9/11 tragedy 21 years ago debuting his song “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” and he returned for the 10-year local memorial observance in 2011 where he again performed the hit song.
southernillinoisnow.com
Nashville notes: Maren Morris’ Queen Elizabeth II tribute, Lauren Alaina’s Hall of Fame show + more
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Thursday, Maren Morris shared a tribute performance on social media, performing her at-home rendition of Patty Griffin’s “Up to the Mountain.”. In case you missed it, Lauren Alaina headlined the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s 10th...
Blondie superfan from Italy killed in Nashville hit-and-run
A Blondie superfan was killed in a hit-and-run while in Nashville, and the driver isn't yet caught.
Popular Nashville Pizza Parlor Celebrates Anniversary With Free Slices
Free Slice Night is back!
First integrated class of Pearl High reunites 50 years later
It's been 50 years since a high school class lived through history that changed Nashville. Back in the early 70s, the city faced a matter of progress with uncertainty. There were debates and protests.
williamsonhomepage.com
Celebrate Tennessee apple season at Nolensville's Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival Oct. 8
It’s almost time to celebrate Tennessee apple season. Nolensville will hold its second annual Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Morning Glory Orchard. Morning Glory Orchard and Nashville Craft BevCo are joining together for the event this...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville-Area Pastor and Platinum-Selling Gospel Mogul Ben Tankard Launching SMOOTH LIFE TV Network
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Legendary artist and music mogul Ben Tankard has a resume that includes fifteen gold and six platinum-selling albums, multiple #1 Billboard Smooth Jazz Radio singles, seventeen Stellar Awards, and a Stellar Music Hall of Fame induction. He has numerous Dove, Grammy®, Soul Train, and NAACP Image Award nominations.
Inside Dolly Parton’s Quaint Tennessee Home That Became a Dolly-Themed Bed and Breakfast
Dolly Parton's former Nashville home became a tribute to the country star. In fact, anyone can stay where the icon used to live.
WTVCFOX
Eliza Fletcher remembered as 'dedicated' teacher, wife, mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — Eliza Fletcher, the woman whose remains were found Monday after she'd been abducted in Memphis, is being remembered as a "dedicated" wife, mother, and teacher. A graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Fletcher held a Master's of Arts in Teaching education degree. She was working...
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
wkms.org
Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced
In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
wgnsradio.com
5th Annual Downtown on the Farm
Sun. (Sept. 18, 2022) 4:30PM cocktails/5:30PM dinner: "5th Annual Downtown on the Farm" presented by Locally Owned Murfreesboro at Oaklands Mansion (900 N. Maney Ave.). This farm-to-table fundraising dinner is a culinary adventure by local chefs. One ticket ($150) admits 2 persons for the dinner. Proceeds from the event provide scholarships for Rutherford County high school graduates who are attending MTSU and majoring or minoring in entrepreneurship. To sponsor Downtown on the Farm and help a student attend college, contact Locally Owned Murfreesboro at locallyownedboro@gmail.com.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery
Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
Store owner threatened in Green Hills after suspects steal designer bags
A Green Hills consignment shop owner said she chased some suspected Louis Vuitton thieves. Then, she found out the hard way that they were armed.
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday, September 24
The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
Nashville fire department veteran staffer accuses chief of discrimination, retaliation
A 30-year veteran of the Nashville Fire Department says in a newly-filed lawsuit she was forced to submit to drug testing and suspended for five days after she publicly accused the agency of age and sex discrimination. Maggie Lawrence, 64, has filed a civil-rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Nashville against her employers at […] The post Nashville fire department veteran staffer accuses chief of discrimination, retaliation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
