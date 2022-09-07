ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Kenny P Saturday, September 10, 7:00pm-10:00pm 110 W Main St, Lebanon, TN Capitol Theater The soulful, singer-songwriter Kenny P, is originally from Cleveland, OH and now resides in Nashville TN. With his powerful vocals and his personal touch of […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Country Music Star Aaron Tippin to Appear at Local 9/11 Memorial Observance Sunday in Smithville

Country music star Aaron Tippin will make an appearance at Sunday’s local 9/11 remembrance downtown Smithville. Tippin performed at the first memorial service here shortly after the 9/11 tragedy 21 years ago debuting his song “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” and he returned for the 10-year local memorial observance in 2011 where he again performed the hit song.
SMITHVILLE, TN
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Eliza Fletcher remembered as 'dedicated' teacher, wife, mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — Eliza Fletcher, the woman whose remains were found Monday after she'd been abducted in Memphis, is being remembered as a "dedicated" wife, mother, and teacher. A graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Fletcher held a Master's of Arts in Teaching education degree. She was working...
MEMPHIS, TN
wkms.org

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

5th Annual Downtown on the Farm

Sun. (Sept. 18, 2022) 4:30PM cocktails/5:30PM dinner: "5th Annual Downtown on the Farm" presented by Locally Owned Murfreesboro at Oaklands Mansion (900 N. Maney Ave.). This farm-to-table fundraising dinner is a culinary adventure by local chefs. One ticket ($150) admits 2 persons for the dinner. Proceeds from the event provide scholarships for Rutherford County high school graduates who are attending MTSU and majoring or minoring in entrepreneurship. To sponsor Downtown on the Farm and help a student attend college, contact Locally Owned Murfreesboro at locallyownedboro@gmail.com.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery

Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday, September 24

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Nashville fire department veteran staffer accuses chief of discrimination, retaliation

A 30-year veteran of the Nashville Fire Department says in a newly-filed lawsuit she was forced to submit to drug testing and suspended for five days after she publicly accused the agency of age and sex discrimination. Maggie Lawrence, 64, has filed a civil-rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Nashville against her employers at […] The post Nashville fire department veteran staffer accuses chief of discrimination, retaliation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN

