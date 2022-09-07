ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem

As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
Benzinga

Starbucks To $94? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Citigroup raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $90 to $94. Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Starbucks shares fell 0.1% to $84.50 in pre-market trading. BTIG cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. EIGR price target from $57 to $48. BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained...
Benzinga

3 REITs with the Highest Total Returns Over the Past 5 Years

When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS).
Benzinga

Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Benzinga

DelphX Grants Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
Benzinga

Why Zumiez Is Trading Lower By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD rose 70.8% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after 1:5 reverse stock split takes effect. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS shares rose 62.5% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash. Quotient Limited...
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock moved upwards by 19.5% to $1.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $248.6 million. Quest Resource Holding QRHC stock rose 8.84% to $8.98. The company's market cap stands at $171.6 million. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock rose 7.54% to $3.28. The market...
CNBC

Picking the best consumer discretionary stocks

Scott Nations of Nationshares and David Swartz of Morningstar join the 'CNBC Special: Blue Chip Playbook' to discuss consumer discretionary stocks and where they're looking to put money now. With John Spallanzani, Miller Value Partners.
Benzinga

9 Analysts Have This to Say About Aptiv

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Aptiv APTV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Hldg

Within the last quarter, Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $15.25 versus the current price of Clearwater Analytics Hldg at $15.89, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
