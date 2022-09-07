Margaret “Peg” Timmerman, age 100, of River Falls, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Christian Community Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. Margaret was born April 3, 1922 in Mound, Minnesota; the daughter of W. W. and Mabel (Hanson) Pepper. She was raised near Ingram, Wisconsin along the Little Jump River. When faced with the challenge of continuing her education, she moved away from home to work so she could attend and graduate from West High School in Minneapolis. She then went on to study and receive her teaching certificate. She completed her teaching certificate at the college in River Falls, Wisconsin. While there she would meet the love of her life and on April 9, 1944, she walked down the aisle with Albert Timmerman and said “I do”. She loved being a wife and homemaker. Peg and Al made River Falls their home and would be further blessed with five children. Peg was self-driven and determined. She loved children and dreamed of becoming a teacher. Impressively, after the children were raised, she went back to school to fulfill her dream. She furthered her education by receiving her master’s degree in education from the University Wisconsin – River Falls. She taught grade school at North Hudson Elementary for nearly 20 years. Making a difference in a child’s life by teaching them fundamentals gave her the utmost pleasure.

