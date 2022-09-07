Read full article on original website
Saint Paul program offers $750 a month of guaranteed income for immigrantsBeth TorresSaint Paul, MN
The Closing of the Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery in St. Paul (November 21, 1997)Matt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy WisconsinTravel MavenOsceola, WI
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
spectrumnews1.com
What veterans need to know about the PACT Act in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — It’s been a little over a month since the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act was signed into law, which means more veterans will soon receive coverage. While all of this is still new to many veterans, the PACT Act is the largest expansion of VA...
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
People in Southeast Wisconsin are interested 'unretiring' more than ever
A recent report hit a nerve for many of our viewers. It is about "The Great Unretirement," where people are ditching the golf course to get back to work.
wearegreenbay.com
Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
stcroix360.com
St. Croix Valley art fair season kicks off with Kinnickinnic River event
Annual event along the Kinnickinnic River in River Falls features 70+ juried artists, budding artists, a children’s art tent, live music and food. For decades, artists have flocked to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna.
Wisconsin Department Of Transportation Warns Of Another New Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam circulating around Wisconsin hits really close to home. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning residents of the scam and what to look out for. There is no shortage of scams these days. Recently, the Better Business Bureau warned of a new...
Hudson Star-Observer
Festivals, art, films and more this weekend
Art on the Kinni features over 70 juried artists, along with several budding artists, a children's art tent, two musical venues and eight food vendors. Many of your friends and neighbors were among 2019’s record crowd of close to 5,800 art lovers who provided a steady stream of foot traffic along the scenic Kinnickinnic/White Trail, Heritage Park and Veteran's Park.
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
KARE
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless.
nbc15.com
Experts explain why expired at-home COVID tests are still usable
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Experts say the demand for at-home COVID tests remains high, but some of the tests arriving at homes in the Madison area are showing up very near or already passed their expiration dates. Experts say the tests are still fine to use, despite the date on the box.
"I'm not going to give up": Minneapolis resident opens up about battle with hoarding
MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us know what hoarding is, but what do we really know why it happens? We're getting a closer look at the disease from the inside. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with people about the mental illness to better understand it.Dawn invited us into her Minneapolis home, creating a pathway for us to enter. She wants to open the door to allow people to better understand people who hoard."I've been battling issues with organization and clutter," Dawn said.She said he was born into trauma and has battled extreme anxiety and depression. She cares about her belongings."I felt like I needed...
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
Hudson Star-Observer
Margaret “Peg” Timmerman
Margaret “Peg” Timmerman, age 100, of River Falls, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Christian Community Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. Margaret was born April 3, 1922 in Mound, Minnesota; the daughter of W. W. and Mabel (Hanson) Pepper. She was raised near Ingram, Wisconsin along the Little Jump River. When faced with the challenge of continuing her education, she moved away from home to work so she could attend and graduate from West High School in Minneapolis. She then went on to study and receive her teaching certificate. She completed her teaching certificate at the college in River Falls, Wisconsin. While there she would meet the love of her life and on April 9, 1944, she walked down the aisle with Albert Timmerman and said “I do”. She loved being a wife and homemaker. Peg and Al made River Falls their home and would be further blessed with five children. Peg was self-driven and determined. She loved children and dreamed of becoming a teacher. Impressively, after the children were raised, she went back to school to fulfill her dream. She furthered her education by receiving her master’s degree in education from the University Wisconsin – River Falls. She taught grade school at North Hudson Elementary for nearly 20 years. Making a difference in a child’s life by teaching them fundamentals gave her the utmost pleasure.
BEWARE: Wisconsin DMV Warns Of Text Message Scam
The scammers are attempting to impersonate the Wisconsin DMV.
Hudson Star-Observer
Craig Niskanen
Craig Niskanen, age 61, of Hudson, WI, died peacefully on September 4, 2022 at Spring Valley Health and Rehab with his family by his side. Craig was born on May 19, 1961 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Verdie and Shirley (Leighton) Niskanen. He attended New Hope grade school and Plymouth Armstrong Senior High School. Craig worked as a maintenance machinist for Duro Bag Manufacturing Co., Honeywell (Alliant), and most recently Electric Machinery in Minneapolis. On September 8, 1984, Craig was united in marriage to the love of his life, Theresa Hoyer. This union would be blessed with three children: Roxanne, Deanna, and Dylan.
Here's how to get the new 'bivalent' COVID-19 booster shot in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin health officials are urging residents to get the latest COVID-19 booster as shipments begin arriving this fall. The FDA has authorized and the CDC has recommended the updated COVID boosters, also known as bivalent boosters. Places where you received your shots before, like the pharmacy, health centers, and clinics, should be offering appointments to get boosters soon, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Wednesday.
