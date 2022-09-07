ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Police search for 2 suspects in connection to stealing from Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for two suspects wanted for stealing from a gas station.The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at about 6:35 p.m., at the Marathon gas station located in the 18700 block of Grand River.Police say two male suspects entered the gas station, and one of the suspects brandished a gun that was on his right hip while the other man began to steal items.Both of them then fled the location in a white Kia Optima.If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Armed robbery suspect shot by police at Westland church, in custody

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff, and Detroit Police were among multiple law enforcement agencies who helped take a man into custody at a Westland church Friday afternoon. According to a release from Westland Police, they were called to assist Detroit Police who were...
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shots fired at officers in Westland, suspect arrested officials say

WESTLAND, Mich. – There were shots fired at police officers in Westland, officials say. The incident occurred Friday (Sept. 9) during the afternoon hours, police say. Police say they were looking for a suspicious person at a gas station wearing a ski mask. The pursuit finally ended along Palmer...
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Reward increased for Ypsilanti murder suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of a murder in Ypsilanti in June.The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering the reward in hopes of capturing 19 year-old Coreyon Brown, who is accused in a fatal shooting in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti on June 28. Police say the incident was triggered by an argument on Facebook that led to the fatal shooting outside of the victim's home."Brown's alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan in a press release. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."Brown is described as a black male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 866-865-8477.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 76-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 76-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Edward Whitsett was last seen at midnight Friday (Sept. 9) in the 16200 block of Lappin Street in Detroit. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue coat, and blue jeans. Whitsett’s daughter...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Teen accused of carjacking, ramming into Detroit police cars turns himself in

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a 15-year-old accused of driving a stolen SUV and ramming into a Detroit police vehicle, nearly hitting an officer, has turned himself in.Police say Michael Malik Brown is accused of fleeing police on Sept. 4 at the Citgo gas station at the corner of Eight Mile Road and Glastonbury Road. Police responded to the location after an undercover officer spotted the SUV, which was reported stolen earlier Sunday from the 22000 block of Fenkell Avenue. As officers approached the SUV, two people got out of the vehicle and Brown allegedly backed into one of the police cars. He then drove over another police car and toward an officer "who had to roll out of the path of the hurtling large SUV," according to police.DPD says officers fired shots at Brown, who "posed an imminent threat of life to an officer."Authorities later recovered the stolen vehicle in the area, and the other two suspects were arrested."This is another example of how our officers put their lives on the line every day to protect Detroiters," Police Chief James White said on Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Michigan Teen Arrested and Charged for Fatally Shooting His Mother and Her Boyfriend

This past Labor Day weekend, a 19-year-old teenager shot and killed his mother and her boyfriend in Michigan. The teen has been arrested and placed on a $1 million bond. According to M Live, the suspected killer, Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office revealed the names and ages of the victims; Burgen’s mother, Khalilah Elam, 45, of Harper Woods, and her boyfriend, Reginald Farmer Jr., 52, of Ypsilanti.
HARPER WOODS, MI
Detroit News

State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
DETROIT, MI

