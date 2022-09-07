Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police search for 2 suspects in connection to stealing from Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for two suspects wanted for stealing from a gas station.The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at about 6:35 p.m., at the Marathon gas station located in the 18700 block of Grand River.Police say two male suspects entered the gas station, and one of the suspects brandished a gun that was on his right hip while the other man began to steal items.Both of them then fled the location in a white Kia Optima.If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
String of crimes — including fatal shooting, robbery of 2 others — at vacant Detroit home targeted pizza delivery drivers
A vacant home in Detroit has been a hot spot for crime against pizza delivery drivers after two people were robbed and another was shot and killed at the location in recent days, police said on Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Armed robbery suspect shot by police at Westland church, in custody
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff, and Detroit Police were among multiple law enforcement agencies who helped take a man into custody at a Westland church Friday afternoon. According to a release from Westland Police, they were called to assist Detroit Police who were...
Gunman shot by police after allegedly firing on cops, running into church in Westland
One person has been arrested after Michigan State Police and local police responded to a reported shooting in Westland, Friday afternoon. Police say the suspect was wounded.
Shots fired at officers in Westland, suspect arrested officials say
WESTLAND, Mich. – There were shots fired at police officers in Westland, officials say. The incident occurred Friday (Sept. 9) during the afternoon hours, police say. Police say they were looking for a suspicious person at a gas station wearing a ski mask. The pursuit finally ended along Palmer...
Reward increased for Ypsilanti murder suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of a murder in Ypsilanti in June.The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering the reward in hopes of capturing 19 year-old Coreyon Brown, who is accused in a fatal shooting in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti on June 28. Police say the incident was triggered by an argument on Facebook that led to the fatal shooting outside of the victim's home."Brown's alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan in a press release. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."Brown is described as a black male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 866-865-8477.
Detroit police want help finding missing 76-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 76-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Edward Whitsett was last seen at midnight Friday (Sept. 9) in the 16200 block of Lappin Street in Detroit. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue coat, and blue jeans. Whitsett’s daughter...
Two more arrested in alleged targeted hit of Hutch's Jewelry owner Dan Hutchinson, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two more men have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of an Oak Park jeweler that was found shot dead last June. Angelo James Raptoplous of Commerce Township and Darnell Larry were arraigned on counts of conspiracy to commit murder 47-year-old Dan Hutchinson, who owned Hutch Jewelers.
Police want help identifying suspect in non-fatal shooting in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – Police want help identifying the suspect involved in the non-fatal shooting that took place in Downtown Detroit. The incident occurred around 2:46 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) in the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue in Detroit, officials say. Police say the victim is a 30-year-old male who is...
Peeping Tom investigation expands as man accused of planting cameras in Ann Arbor bathrooms was arrested
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The investigation into a serial Peeping Tom is expanding, and Friday night, Local 4 is learning new information about where people may have unknowingly recorded. The man at the center of it all was just recently arrested months after being released from prison for the...
Attempted robbery in Dearborn Heights ends with 1 suspect dead, 2 on the run, police say
Police in Wayne County are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in an attempted robbery that left one man dead and the victim injured.
Teen accused of carjacking, ramming into Detroit police cars turns himself in
(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a 15-year-old accused of driving a stolen SUV and ramming into a Detroit police vehicle, nearly hitting an officer, has turned himself in.Police say Michael Malik Brown is accused of fleeing police on Sept. 4 at the Citgo gas station at the corner of Eight Mile Road and Glastonbury Road. Police responded to the location after an undercover officer spotted the SUV, which was reported stolen earlier Sunday from the 22000 block of Fenkell Avenue. As officers approached the SUV, two people got out of the vehicle and Brown allegedly backed into one of the police cars. He then drove over another police car and toward an officer "who had to roll out of the path of the hurtling large SUV," according to police.DPD says officers fired shots at Brown, who "posed an imminent threat of life to an officer."Authorities later recovered the stolen vehicle in the area, and the other two suspects were arrested."This is another example of how our officers put their lives on the line every day to protect Detroiters," Police Chief James White said on Tuesday.
Southfield Police arrest alleged gunman, 2 other suspects in carjacking
Police have arrested three suspects who carjacked 22-year-old Justin Schultz and shot him in the leg. Justin and his father, Paul, share messages of gratitude for Southfield PD.
2 men charged with conspiracy in murder of popular Detroit-area jeweler
OAK PARK, MI -- Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of well-known jeweler Dan “Hutch” Hutchinson. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Angelo Raptoplous of Commerce Township was arraigned on charges on Aug. 30 while another man, Darnell Larry was charged on Sept. 2.
Michigan Teen Arrested and Charged for Fatally Shooting His Mother and Her Boyfriend
This past Labor Day weekend, a 19-year-old teenager shot and killed his mother and her boyfriend in Michigan. The teen has been arrested and placed on a $1 million bond. According to M Live, the suspected killer, Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office revealed the names and ages of the victims; Burgen’s mother, Khalilah Elam, 45, of Harper Woods, and her boyfriend, Reginald Farmer Jr., 52, of Ypsilanti.
Barricaded suspect surrenders to Detroit Police after brief standoff
For a little more than an hour, a Detroit man kept police at bay after they were called to a report of shots fired. Here's how police were able to end it peacefully.
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
Man shot, killed in Detroit by unknown attacker remains unidentified 36 years later
DETROIT – A man who was shot and killed in Detroit 36 years ago still hasn’t been identified. His body was found on September 10, 1986, in Detroit. According to officials, he was running in the area of 790 Continental Street, jumped a fence and was shot by an unknown person.
State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
Detroit police involved in standoff with barricaded gunman on city’s east side
DETROIT – Police were on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s east side. According to officials in the 9th precinct, the gunman is barricaded on the 9400 block of Somerset Avenue. Wednesday night officials reported that the barricade was resolved peacefully. The suspect has been...
