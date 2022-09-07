Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Jennette McCurdy Reveals She Slept on a Mat as a Child Due to Her Mother's Extreme Hoarding
Jennette McCurdy shared more shocking details about her difficult upbringing in the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. McCurdy wrote extensively about her childhood and the troubled relationship she had with her mother, Debra McCurdy, in her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died. At one point, she and her three older brothers slept on mats because of her mother's hoarding habit.
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress' First Date With Co-Star Ended in Hospitalization
Home and Away stars Sophie Dillman and Patrick O'Connor play a couple onscreen in the Australian soap opera, but their attempt to recreate that spark off-set had a rocky start. Their first date was cut short when Dillman was rushed to the hospital when she experienced a pain flare-up. She suffers from endometriosis, a chronic illness where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in another part of the body.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reveals Health Update After Major Surgery
Following the news that she’ll be having major surgery on her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz gives her Instagram followers more details about the procedure. While speaking about her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter wrote about what led to the procedure. “Here’s the deal, the doctor I went to first when I had the injury, ordered an immediate MRI, wise, but before waiting for the results, said he would give me a cortisone shot in my knee to help me feel better.’ And it did.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star's Ex Dies in Motorcycle Crash
Shane Smith, who was engaged to Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton, died in a motorcycle crash in South Australia early Wednesday morning. He was 38. A 45-year-old male passenger was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, police said, reports News.com.au. Smith was killed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday after crashing...
The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs
Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
‘American Idol’ Alum Reveals First Pics of Newborn Son
American Idol alum Kelsie Dolin got to celebrate her 19th birthday with a special person—her newborn son. The Season 20 constant rang in her special day on August 22, and her two-week-old baby, Carter Lee, was by her side. In an Instagram story, Dolin gave fans a peek at her adorable son as a gift to them. The new mom posted a photo of herself holding the swaddled infant in her arms.
Britney Spears Hasn’t Been Able to Post About Her ‘Loving Family’ After Sons Got ‘Really Mad’ at Her for Previous Posts
Proud of her sons. Despite their estrangement, Britney Spears is a gushing mother over her children’s accomplishments. “My son might give [Elton John] a run for his money,” the “Stronger” songstress, 40, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 2, praising her son Sean Preston, 16, and his piano skills in comparison to the England native, 75, with whom she duetted on their “Hold Me Closer” duet. “I have soooooooo much footage of him playing … yep my children are freaking geniuses!!! It’s kinda scary.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Love Is Blind' star Iyanna says she 'went to sleep crying' because of cruel comments about her divorce from Jarrette
"Love Is Blind" stars Iyanna and Jarrette announced their split on August 17 and Iyanna said people were "mean" in her comments.
Fifteen-year-old boy shot dead after fistfight with masked thieves in Brooklyn park
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot by a masked gunman during an after-school brawl in a crowded Brooklyn park on Wednesday, police say.Unique Smith was approached by two “high school-age” suspects as he sat on a bench with two female friends in McLaughlin Park at about 1.45pm, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told a press conference on Wednesday.The Brooklyn Laboratory Charter Schools student exchanged words with the two mask-wearing suspects and a fist-fight ensued. One then pulled out a gun and shot Smith once in the abdomen, Mr Essig said.He was taken to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital...
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Allegations He Was Behind Murder Of Chicago Jeweler
Boosie Badazz is clearing his name after being accused of orchestrating the murder of Chicago jeweler Duke The Jeweler in Houston, Texas during Labor Day Weekend. The Baton Rouge rapper posted an angry video on Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) denying his involvement while sharing his account of what transpired the night of Duke’s death.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
5-Year-Old Black Boy Disappears From School, Family Demands Answers
'The principal ain't anywhere to be found! Or the teacher!'
hotnewhiphop.com
Quando Rondo Calls Out Disloyal Members Of His Crew: "I Layed My Flag Down"
Sadly, Quando Rondo has lost another friend to gun violence, and it happened in broad daylight. We previously reported that while in Los Angeles, Rondo was with his friend Lul Pab in a vehicle when someone opened fire. Initial reports stated that the rapper was shot but recovering, however, it was later learned that Rondo was not hit. Tragically, 23-year-old Pab lost his life in the fray.
Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test
Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
hotnewhiphop.com
Queen Key Slams 600Breezy For "Clout Chasing" After GF's Suicide
600Breezy is grieving the death of his late girlfriend, Raven Jackson, who allegedly took her own life on Tuesday (September 7). The rapper posted Jackson's last message to him, which some would deem to be her suicide note, just before she reportedly committed suicide. In his emotional post, the "New Opps" rapper shared, "You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven ? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome . Im f****d up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me."
Popculture
'Scream Queens' Star Pregnant With Second Child
Scream Queens alum Billie Lourd is expecting her second child. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Lourd revealed the news during the premiere of Ticket to Paradise. The actor already shares two-year-old son Kingston with her husband, Austen Rydell. Lourd surprised everyone by showing up to the London premiere of Ticket to...
Comments / 0