WMTW
'An assault on the people of Maine': Maine officials defend lobstermen after ruling, red list
AUGUSTA, Maine — A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit brought by Maine lobstermen aimed at blocking new regulations designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Friday afternoon, Maine officials including Gov. Janet Mills and Sen. Angus King spoke out to defend lobstermen against the ruling as...
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
starvedrock.media
Maine's Internet privacy law survives court challenge
(The Center Square) – Maine has won a court battle over a three-year-old law barring internet service providers from disclosing or selling customers’ personal information without permission. A bill signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills in 2019 limits the ability of internet providers operating in Maine to...
Maine elections clerks field 'frivolous requests' in apparent effort to sow distrust
MAINE, USA — Clerks across the state have just nine weeks until the pivotal 2022 elections. But their tasks increasingly include responding to misinformed election data requests rooted in national efforts to sow distrust in the process. The requests are part of a national trend that is slowing down...
WGME
2 Maine elected officials found on far-right group's leaked membership rolls
(BDN) -- One of the two Maine officeholders whose names were on leaked membership rolls of a far-right group tied to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, said Wednesday that he joined it years ago and left without meeting any members. The far-right Oath Keepers were the subject of...
mainepublic.org
Emptying the reporters' notebook with two months to go till Election Day
The post-Labor Day campaign stretch is here. Candidates and affiliated parties and groups are sharpening their attacks. It’s time to empty the notebook ... Maine Democrats used the opening days of the post-Labor Day blitz to lay out their critiques of former Republican Gov. Paul LePage and his two prior terms as governor.
observer-me.com
LePage hasn’t united his party on need for ‘parents bill of rights’
Former Gov. Paul LePage is running for his old seat on a vague promise of a “parents bill of rights,” but not all of his fellow Republicans in Augusta are convinced it is necessary. His plan could gain prominence at a LePage fundraiser in Lewiston alongside Virginia Gov....
mainepublic.org
Election deniers are swamping officials with records requests — including Maine’s
Far-right activists and conspiracy theorists who falsely claim that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election are threatening litigation and sending records requests to election officials in multiple states, including Maine. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says her office has received several such requests and she worries they're designed...
NECN
Gov. Mills, Other Maine Leaders Call on Group to Reverse Lobster's ‘Red List' Warning
Maine's congressional delegation and Gov. Janet Mills have called on an influential conservation group to immediately reverse their "red list" designation of lobster, or provide evidence to back their "irresponsible" claims that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Seafood Watch, which...
WGME
Government Oversight Committee urged to obtain key files on Maine children who died
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, said he is urging the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee to pursue legal action against the Department of Health and Human Services in order to obtain the case files of four Maine children who allegedly died by abuse in the summer of 2021.
mainepublic.org
At least 26 long-term care facilities have COVID outbreaks in Maine
COVID-19 continues to be a top concern for Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state CDC reports twenty-six long-term care facilities now have open outbreaks of the disease, which it classifies as five or more cases detected over two weeks. A spokesman for the Maine CDC, Robert...
mainepublic.org
Mana Abdi is running unopposed for Maine House after Republican opponent unexpectedly withdraws
Democratic candidate Mana Abdi, one of two Somali Americans vying for the State House this year, will run unopposed in a competitive House district covering part of Lewiston. This follows the unexplained withdrawal of her Republican opponent. Republican Fred Sanborn-Sanders, who had posted on Facebook that Muslims "should not be...
Mainers Definitely Have a Lot of Guns, But Do We Have the Most?
Maine has a proud heritage of spending time in the great outdoors. Whether it's hiking our beautiful mountains and trails, to sight seeing on the coast, or hunting in our great woods, Mainers generally would rather be outside than in. Even in our history as a logging state, hunters have been on the scene providing a necessary service.
foxbangor.com
VA Maine Healthcare seeks landlords to shelter veterans
STATEWIDE — VA Maine Healthcare is looking for landlords to shelter its homeless veterans. According to VA Maine Homeless Programs Coordinator Amy Morin, there are currently 139 homeless veterans across the state of Maine due to a variety of factors, including increases in rent, lack of housing, and inflation.
mainepublic.org
Appliances sold in Maine will soon need to meet stricter efficiency standards
Maine's Board of Environmental Protection adopted rules on Thursday that are designed to save energy by increasing the efficiency of a variety of household products. The rules are required by legislation passed last year, and will improve the efficiency of products such as computers, plumbing fixtures, and even electric hot tubs that are sold in the state.
mainepublic.org
Updated COVID booster shots are now available in Maine
New, updated COVID booster shots that target the omicron variant are now available in Maine. The York County Emergency Management Agency says on social media that its walk-in clinic in Sanford is fully stocked with the boosters. They're open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. A spokesperson for MaineHealth says it has...
Maine school board ordered to pay a parent $40K for violating First Amendment rights
A Maine school board on Thursday was ordered to pay a parent that they banned from attending school functions $40K for violating the First Amendment. The Randazza Legal Group and Center for American Liberty represented client Shawn McBreairty in his federal lawsuit against the Maine-based School Board of Regional School Unit 22 for violating his First Amendment rights.
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?
We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
New Hampshire man shot, killed by deputy during encounter in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man who struggled with police during an arrest in Maine was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The...
