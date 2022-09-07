ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
Maine's Internet privacy law survives court challenge

(The Center Square) – Maine has won a court battle over a three-year-old law barring internet service providers from disclosing or selling customers’ personal information without permission. A bill signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills in 2019 limits the ability of internet providers operating in Maine to...
Emptying the reporters' notebook with two months to go till Election Day

The post-Labor Day campaign stretch is here. Candidates and affiliated parties and groups are sharpening their attacks. It’s time to empty the notebook ... Maine Democrats used the opening days of the post-Labor Day blitz to lay out their critiques of former Republican Gov. Paul LePage and his two prior terms as governor.
Election deniers are swamping officials with records requests — including Maine’s

Far-right activists and conspiracy theorists who falsely claim that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election are threatening litigation and sending records requests to election officials in multiple states, including Maine. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says her office has received several such requests and she worries they're designed...
At least 26 long-term care facilities have COVID outbreaks in Maine

COVID-19 continues to be a top concern for Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state CDC reports twenty-six long-term care facilities now have open outbreaks of the disease, which it classifies as five or more cases detected over two weeks. A spokesman for the Maine CDC, Robert...
Mainers Definitely Have a Lot of Guns, But Do We Have the Most?

Maine has a proud heritage of spending time in the great outdoors. Whether it's hiking our beautiful mountains and trails, to sight seeing on the coast, or hunting in our great woods, Mainers generally would rather be outside than in. Even in our history as a logging state, hunters have been on the scene providing a necessary service.
VA Maine Healthcare seeks landlords to shelter veterans

STATEWIDE — VA Maine Healthcare is looking for landlords to shelter its homeless veterans. According to VA Maine Homeless Programs Coordinator Amy Morin, there are currently 139 homeless veterans across the state of Maine due to a variety of factors, including increases in rent, lack of housing, and inflation.
Appliances sold in Maine will soon need to meet stricter efficiency standards

Maine's Board of Environmental Protection adopted rules on Thursday that are designed to save energy by increasing the efficiency of a variety of household products. The rules are required by legislation passed last year, and will improve the efficiency of products such as computers, plumbing fixtures, and even electric hot tubs that are sold in the state.
Updated COVID booster shots are now available in Maine

New, updated COVID booster shots that target the omicron variant are now available in Maine. The York County Emergency Management Agency says on social media that its walk-in clinic in Sanford is fully stocked with the boosters. They're open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. A spokesperson for MaineHealth says it has...
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese

You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?

We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
