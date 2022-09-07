Read full article on original website
'What used to be a $400,000 home is now $650,000': Real estate analysts say 'size reduction' is happening everywhere
PHOENIX — Arizona's real estate market is again leading the nation, this time for how much less home you're getting for your money. According to a recent Zillow report, Phoenix saw the most significant reduction in size in the average million-dollar home in the country. The report found the...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
SB Real Estate Partners move forward with $350M Southwest expansion
Over the past 12 months, a programmatic partnership arranged by Berkadia has now delivered more than $100 million in equity towards SB Real Estate Partners’ (SBREP) multifamily expansion throughout the Southwest. On August 25, SB Real Estate closed on the $56.4 million acquisition of Obsidian on Ocotillo —renamed “Portola Glendale” — a 232-unit multifamily property in the Glendale suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, with a $23 million investment from the equity partner.
Metro Phoenix ranks among best-paying places for nurses
Demand for nurses surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, and for those willing to travel, the field became more lucrative: traveling nurses earn roughly two to three times more per hour than those in traditional hospital-staffing positions. Yet as healthcare across the country begins to stabilize, the demand for traveling nurses has waned dramatically, with a 60% decrease in the number of open positions between January and April of 2022. And as those dynamics might lead to a drop in income, it’s increasingly important for nurses to consider stability and affordability, too, when seeking employment in a new city to get a true conception of their earning potential. The good news: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area rank among the 20 best paying places for nurses.
San Francisco Investment Firm Acquires First Arizona Property with Purchase in Scottsdale Airpark
San Francisco-based commercial real estate investment firm Graham Street Realty (GSR), an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has acquired Cimmaron Industrial Park in the Scottsdale Airport Industrial submarket of the Phoenix metro area. The deal closed on August 26, 2022, for a purchase price of $27.5 million. The property is currently fully leased.
Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona
Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town
A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
Tenant needs changing as rental values soar
Rental rates have increased steadily over the past five years, but the pandemic has created a sharper price increase. Tenants are placing greater value on accommodations as demand for work-at-home space grows. Landlords should be aware of the shift in tenant expectations with the changing rental market.
Alliance Residential opens luxury communities in Scottsdale, Mesa
Scottsdale-based Alliance Residential company announced the completion of SEVENTYONE15, a Broadstone community, in South Scottsdale and Broadstone Dobson Ranch, in Mesa, two unique luxury communities designed by ORB Architects and developed under Alliance Residential’s elevated custom residential brand. : Arizona No. 2 for largest house price appreciation. SEVENTYONE15 McDowell,...
Obsidian on Ocotillo Apartments in Glendale sell for $56.4M
Tower 16 Capital Partners has sold Obsidian on Ocotillo Apartments, a 232-unit multifamily project in Glendale, AZ, for $56.4 million. The property was purchased by Tower 16 in April 2021 for $40 million in an off-market transaction. The new buyer is SB Real Estate Partners, who is planning to further improve the property during its ownership.
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
Hot Town: How to garden in Phoenix's triple-digit heat
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Hot Town is exploring all of the sometimes surprising ways our lives are shaped by the...
Remodeled kitchen is finally finished for Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Andre Whitehead says if you look around her kitchen, it feels like it needs a little makeover. “So this is our kitchen. As you can see the cupboards are a little outdated,” Andre said as she showed On Your Side around. “The home is like 22 years old, so yeah, it’s time to upgrade.” Andre says she’s interested in not only replacing her dark cabinets, but also upgrading her kitchen island by putting in granite. So, she got online and found a licensed remodeling company that caught her eye. “I came across a company called Granite Transformations.”
Here’s why Arizona can expect more heat, more drought, more wildfires
A new online dashboard that aims to give state and local governments the real-time information they need to fight climate change paints a bleak picture for the future of Arizona, calling for more heat, more drought and more wildfires. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said it’s an important, if grim, message....
This Arizona City Hates Exercise The Most
24/7 Wall St compiled a list of cities that hate exercise the most in each state.
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
New 3.8MSF Industrial Project Planned in Mesa
Another 3.8MSF of industrial development could soon make its way into the Mesa pipeline thanks to a proposal currently under review. Developer Shopoff Realty Investments, LP is requesting a rezoning, design and site plan review, and annexation for The Block on Elliot – a three-phase, 273-acre business park with eight building sets at the SWC of Elliot and Sossaman roads. According to the project narrative, “The phasing, mix of building options, and build-to-suit configurations are designed to make this site fit for the variety of national corporations and employment uses that Mesa desires to locate and retain in the Gateway district.”
Valley residents to make big money renting out their homes week of Super Bowl
GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale will be in the national spotlight six months from now for Super Bowl LVII and that means some big money-making opportunities. Hotels are already filling up, so people who live near State Farm Stadium are cashing in by renting out their own homes to tourists.
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?
As the world warms and climate change becomes more of a reality, its effects will inevitably be felt in all aspects of life - including real estate. In Arizona, where summers are already hot and dry, the impact of climate change is already wreaking havoc on the state's water supply.
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
