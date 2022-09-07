Demand for nurses surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, and for those willing to travel, the field became more lucrative: traveling nurses earn roughly two to three times more per hour than those in traditional hospital-staffing positions. Yet as healthcare across the country begins to stabilize, the demand for traveling nurses has waned dramatically, with a 60% decrease in the number of open positions between January and April of 2022. And as those dynamics might lead to a drop in income, it’s increasingly important for nurses to consider stability and affordability, too, when seeking employment in a new city to get a true conception of their earning potential. The good news: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area rank among the 20 best paying places for nurses.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO