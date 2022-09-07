ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks

The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
NBA 2K23 New Orleans Pelicans Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to initiate and more than a few Zion Williamson dunk packages to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the New Orleans Pelicans. If you're curious about who the Pelicans' best players might be, where their new additions rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here is everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Pelicans roster.
Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
Luka Doncic drops 47 in Slovenia’s 88-82 EuroBasket win over Rudy Gobert, France

The NBA season is still over a month away, but fans of the Dallas Mavericks have to be excited by Luka Doncic’s performance in the EuroBasket tournament. Doncic scored 47 points to lead Slovenia to an 88-82 win over Rudy Gobert and France. This was the second-most points scored in the tournament’s history, trailing only Eddy Terrace’s 63-point performance for Belgium in 1957.
NBA 2K23 Charlotte Hornets Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have a solid backcourt, but their frontcourt could use some work. Still, they are a fun, young team that's centered around their star LaMelo Ball. If you're curious about who the Hornets' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Hornets roster.
