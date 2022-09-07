Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks
The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
Mavs Double D: Are Doncic & Dinwiddie Top 10 Backcourt?
Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie helped the Dallas Mavericks reach the Western Conference finals last season.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 New Orleans Pelicans Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to initiate and more than a few Zion Williamson dunk packages to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the New Orleans Pelicans. If you're curious about who the Pelicans' best players might be, where their new additions rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here is everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Pelicans roster.
Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
Time Ticking for Mavs’ Theo Pinson
The Dallas Mavericks re-signed Theo Pinson, so what more can he offer?
A Milwaukee eighth-grader hopes to grow on and off the basketball court, but he's already the People's Champ
MILWAUKEE - MacDowell Montessori School eighth-grader Dooney Johnson has made an impression with his skills on the basketball court, but recent recognition for his contributions off of it has inspired him to do more. Johnson received the National Basketball Players Association's the People's Champ Award last month at the second...
NBC Sports
Luka Doncic drops 47 in Slovenia’s 88-82 EuroBasket win over Rudy Gobert, France
The NBA season is still over a month away, but fans of the Dallas Mavericks have to be excited by Luka Doncic’s performance in the EuroBasket tournament. Doncic scored 47 points to lead Slovenia to an 88-82 win over Rudy Gobert and France. This was the second-most points scored in the tournament’s history, trailing only Eddy Terrace’s 63-point performance for Belgium in 1957.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Charlotte Hornets Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have a solid backcourt, but their frontcourt could use some work. Still, they are a fun, young team that's centered around their star LaMelo Ball. If you're curious about who the Hornets' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Hornets roster.
Former Nuggets Star Working Out For The Warriors This Week
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, former Denver Nuggets star Kenneth Faried will work out for the Golden State Warriors this week.
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Chicago Bulls are signing Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract.
Get to know the 13 inductees in the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash, Lindsay Whalen and George Karl highlight the Basketball Hall of Fame's 13-member 2022 class.
Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star
Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on September 8. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, and I believe that the Phoenix Suns should consider signing him.
What Lonzo Ball's Injury Status Means For Chicago Bulls Entering New Season
Still dealing with discomfort in his left knee following meniscus surgery last season, the Chicago Bulls face a scenario in which they may be without Lonzo Ball to begin the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBC Sports
More reports that Lakers have accepted idea Westbrook will be on roster to start season
At the end of last season, anyone who suggested Russell Westbrook would be a Laker to start the 2022-23 season would have been laughed out of the room. The tension between LeBron James and Westbrook was evident even at Summer League when they showed up to the same game and didn’t acknowledge each other, staying on the opposite sides of the gym.
Former Duke Star Reportedly Signs With Sacramento Kings
According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings have signed DJ Steward.
