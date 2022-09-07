Read full article on original website
College football Week 2 picks, predictions against the spread
Week 2 of the college football schedule is here, and now it's time to make our weekly picks against the spread. The noon kickoff between No. 1 Alabama and Texas is the premier matchup this weekend in terms of big-time brands, but there's also a very important matchup taking place in the SEC between ...
247Sports
Tom Fornelli's Worst Teams In CFB: No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to break down why Iowa is one of the worst teams in college football.
Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 2
A few games you may want to consider this weekend.
How To Watch: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
The Sooners welcome Kent State to Norman on Saturday for the their first meeting of all time.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 2: How to bet Houston-Texas Tech
Former Southwest Conference rivals Houston and Texas Tech will face each other in a nonconference game Saturday. The No. 25 Cougars (1-0) are in the American Athletic Conference and will join the Big 12 next season. The 1-0 Red Raiders have been in the Big 12 since 1995, the year before the SWC dissolved.
College football Week 2 viewing guide, and why to watch Josh Heupel’s Vols
Our weekly college football gameday guide starts with a schedule breakdown of what to watch and when:. Lamest time window: Early, so it’s not a bad weekend for a late brunch. Noon: No. 1 Alabama at Texas (Fox) has brand recognition. But South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas (ESPN)...
247Sports
Oklahoma football draws praise from Kent State coach Sean Lewis ahead of Saturday's matchup
Kent State continues its Murderer's Row schedule Saturday, traveling from Washington to Oklahoma before heading to Georgia in two weeks. And Golden Flashes coach Sean Lewis said Oklahoma represents a major challenge in Brent Venables' first season. Lewis praised Oklahoma's offense for the pace that the Sooners play with —...
Keys to a Miami Hurricanes Win Over Southern Miss
Take a look at what the Hurricanes have to do on Saturday when they face Southern Miss.
Get to know the 13 inductees in the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash, Lindsay Whalen and George Karl highlight the Basketball Hall of Fame's 13-member 2022 class.
