FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Carjacking 'kingpin' sentenced, 9 years in federal prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who called himself the "kingpin" of a carjacking crew will spend the next nine years in federal prison. Madison Tyler, 20, was sentenced to one year shy of what prosecutors wanted. They argued "conduct like Mr. Tyler's will not go without serious consequences." Oak Creek...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam pursuit; OWI arrest, dog recovered
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office on Friday afternoon, Sept. 9 arrested a man after a pursuit through Beaver Dam. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy stopped the 42-year-old Columbus man speeding on Madison near County Highway D just after 2 p.m. However, the man took off after speaking with the deputy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 girls arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Friday morning, Sept. 9. Two girls, ages 12 and 15, were arrested. According to police, around 2:21 a.m. officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of a reported stolen auto. They attempted to make a stop; however, the driver fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: 'Lil Chucky' sought by US Marshals
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in finding 28-year-old Charles Smith. Smith is well aware of the warrant for his arrest. He is known by his alias of "Lil Chucky." U.S. Marshals say he has a history of violence – dating back a decade.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Surveillance of 68th and Fairview burglary suspect
Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a business near 68th and Fairview. (Courtesy: MPD)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting; 'digital media' wanted for investigation
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team and FBI are asking the public to submit any "digital media" that could be helpful in the investigation of what led to the police shooting of accused killer Ernest Blakney. Blakney was shot and killed by police in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; 2 arrested including 17-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Two people were arrested after a Milwaukee police chase and crash that happened Wednesday night, Sept. 7. According to police, officers saw two people "firing shots" near 46th and Fairmount before getting into a car and driving off. The officers tried to stop the car, but the driver did not stop, and a pursuit endued around 10:20 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek burglary suspect caught on camera
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for burglarizing a business near 68th and Fairview on Aug. 31. Police described the suspect as an African American man, 60-65 years old, with a thin build and gray facial hair. He was wearing a hat, maroon t-shirt, black pants, black boots and gloves.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woodman's theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft from Woodman’s. It happened on Sept. 5 around 3:45 p.m. Police say the suspect stole merchandise and left in a 2008 gray KIA Sportage, WI license plate number AEA9432. Any information should be shared with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
24th and Locust shooting; girl struck while sitting in vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 9 near 24th Place and Locust Street. It happened at approximately 10:14 a.m. Police say the victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Capitol shooting; Milwaukee man, school bus hit
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Friday, Sept. 9 near Sherman and Capitol. A school bus was hit, too. Police said someone in a vehicle fired shots toward the 25-year-old victim's vehicle, striking him around 4:50 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-43 semi crash, fire in Belgium; victims identified
BELGIUM, Wis. - A crash killed two semi-truck drivers on Interstate 43 Thursday night, Sept. 8 in Belgium. Investigators say one semi left the road and slammed into another truck. Witnesses who spoke to FOX6 News remained shaken Friday by what they saw. "It was horrible," said Hanna Schwarz of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man wanted
MILWAUKEE - Regina Allen, 35, of Milwaukee, known by friends as Mya, was fatally shot Aug. 29 near 26th and Wells. Police are looking for the man they say killed the transgender woman. A friend described Allen as full of laughter and joy. Through Facebook, Allen's friend said she will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Lutheran High School lockdown, scene cleared
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Lutheran High School was placed on lockdown Friday, Sept. 9, the principal told FOX6 News, because someone reported a person with a gun. The principal said someone driving past the school saw the allegedly armed person waling outside roughly two minutes before classes were dismissed. As of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fires shots in neighborhood, arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. Officers were dispatched to the area near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say during an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment, driver wanted
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A driver crashed their car into the side of an apartment building early Friday morning, Sept. 9 near Miller Park Way and Burnham Street in West Milwaukee. What started as an attempted traffic stop turned into a police chase in Milwaukee around 12:45 a.m. Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25. They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful. Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Melvina shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7. Police said the victim, 19, was shot near 26th and Melvina just after 1 p.m. when someone opened fire from a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; 50-year-old dead at 83rd & Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - A 50-year-old man is dead following a shooting near 83rd and Lisbon in Milwaukee late Tuesday, Sept. 6. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim died on the scene despite lifesaving efforts. Police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is urged to contact...
