Politics

Liz Truss’s Cabinet in full

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Prime Minister Liz Truss has rewarded those who supported her campaign and close allies with the top Cabinet jobs.

For the first time, there are no white men in any of the four most senior positions of the UK government.

Here is the new-look Cabinet in full.

– Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary – Therese Coffey

In a nod to her new role, during Ms Truss’s maiden speech as Prime Minister, Ms Coffey was standing closest to the door of Number 10 among dozens of MPs gathered on Downing Street in the pouring rain on Tuesday evening.

The former work and pensions secretary is considered one of Ms Truss’s closest friends in Westminster.

– Chancellor of the Exchequer – Kwasi Kwarteng

One of the few survivors of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet and a long-term ally of Ms Truss, Mr Kwarteng has been promoted from Business Secretary to Chancellor.

The former financial analyst at JPMorgan Chase and other investment banks takes the lead on the economy from Ms Truss’s leadership competitor Rishi Sunak.

– Foreign Secretary – James Cleverly

Ms Truss has chosen former Territorial Army second lieutenant Mr Cleverly as her successor in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

He takes the top post leading the Government’s response to the war in Ukraine after serving only briefly as Education Secretary during the dying days of Mr Johnson’s premiership.

– Home Secretary – Suella Braverman

The former attorney general replaces Priti Patel in the Home Office.

Ms Braverman ran against Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race, criticising what she called “woke rubbish” and pledging to take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

– Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary – Brandon Lewis

Mr Lewis, whose resignation as Northern Ireland secretary piled pressure on Mr Johnson to resign from No 10, replaces Sunak supporter Dominic Raab as Justice Secretary.

Mr Lewis initially backed Nadhim Zahawi in the leadership race before pledging his support to Ms Truss.

– Defence Secretary – Ben Wallace

Mr Wallace remains in the post he first took on under Mr Johnson in 2019, as he plays a vital role in supporting Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine’s fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

He was once widely tipped as a front-runner to replace Mr Johnson before announcing he had decided not to stand in the leadership contest.

Mr Wallace has won admirers in Westminster for his straight-talking and straightforward approach, particularly among Tory MPs who pressed for the UK to increase its defence spending, although cuts to the size of the Army remain a cause for concern.

– Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Nadhim Zahawi

Mr Zahawi goes into the history books as the second shortest serving Chancellor of the Exchequer after ascending to the role in the wake of Mr Sunak’s dynamite resignation in July, clocking up just 63 days.

His new role puts him in charge of running the Cabinet Office, and he takes over from new Education Secretary Kit Malthouse.

Mr Zahawi, who threw his hat in the ring for the leadership before being eliminated in the early rounds, was widely celebrated as vaccines minister during the pandemic, before later taking on the role of Education Secretary.

– Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – Simon Clarke

Mr Clarke, who played a key role in the Truss campaign, has been promoted from being a Treasury minister to Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary.

He takes over from Greg Clark, who was appointed to the role when Michael Gove was sacked by Mr Johnson in July.

– Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Jacob Rees-Mogg

One of the earliest and most vocal supporters of Ms Truss’s bid for Number 10, Mr Rees-Mogg has been moved from Brexit to business secretary.

An ardent Brexiteer, Mr Rees-Mogg has defended Ms Truss’s credentials for the movement after she voted Remain in the referendum.

The father-of-six has worked in finance in Hong Kong and London, establishing his own investment management company in 2007.

– International Trade  – Kemi Badenoch

Ms Badenoch will be serving in the Cabinet for the first time, after surprising many by reaching the final four in the Tory leadership contest.

The former equalities minister has been outspoken on “woke” issues such as opposing gender-neutral toilets but did not voice support for any of her rivals once she dropped out of the leadership bid.

Like Ms Truss, the former director of the Spectator magazine has argued on the side of slimming down the state.

– Work and Pensions Secretary – Chloe Smith

Ms Smith replaces new Health Secretary Ms Coffey in the role.

As a fellow Norfolk MP she was an early supporter of Ms Truss in the leadership campaign.

The former minister for disabled people was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2020, later revealing in June last year that she had been given the all-clear.

– Education Secretary – Kit Malthouse

The former crime and policing minister will be the fourth education secretary in just over two months, and the fifth in the past year.

A loyal ally to Ms Truss, Mr Malthouse takes the post after it was rumoured to have been saved for an earlier Tory leadership hopeful, Ms Badenoch.

– Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary – Ranil Jayawardena

Mr Jayawardena is the UK’s first non-white environment secretary.

The former international trade minister replaces George Eustice.

– Transport Secretary – Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Former international trade secretary Ms Trevelyan replaces Grant Shapps to take over the transport brief.

She is the sixth transport secretary since 2010 and the 13th politician to have Cabinet-level responsibility for transport since 1997.

– Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary – Michelle Donelan

Ms Donelan, who spent 36 hours as Mr Johnson’s education secretary before resigning in his final hours before he agreed to stand down, takes over the role of culture secretary from Nadine Dorries.

Ms Dorries earlier confirmed that she had been asked to stay on but had decided to return to the backbenches.

– Northern Ireland Secretary – Chris Heaton-Harris

Mr Heaton-Harris replaces Sunak supporter Shailesh Vara, who became the shortest-serving Northern Ireland secretary since the post was created in 1972.

The former chief whip was previously a transport and Foreign Office minister.

– Wales Secretary – Robert Buckland

Mr Buckland remains in post, having held the position since July.

He previously served as justice secretary from 2019 to 2021 and initially supported Mr Sunak in the leadership race before switching sides to back Ms Truss.

– Scotland Secretary – Alister Jack

Mr Jack remains in post, having taken on the role in 2019 when Mr Johnson became Prime Minister.

He remained neutral throughout the Tory leadership election but later added he regretted Mr Johnson had been forced out of office.

– Leader of the House of Commons – Penny Mordaunt

Ms Mordaunt was one of Ms Truss’s closest rivals in the leadership race, failing to make it to the final stage after a jump in support for the now Prime Minister.

A Navy reservist, she became the first woman to serve as Defence Secretary in 2019, but her time there was destined to be short and under Mr Johnson she was reshuffled into more junior, and less high-profile, roles.

– Cop26 President – Alok Sharma

Mr Sharma remains in the role he first took on in 2021.

He is a former international development secretary and business secretary.

– Leader of the House of Lords – Lord True

The former Cabinet Office minister replaces Baroness Evans in the role.

She had held the position since 2016.

– Minister without portfolio and Conservative party chairman – Jake Berry

The Truss-backing chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs returns to Government after a two-year absence.

He was previously minister for the Northern Powerhouse from 2017 to 2020.

– Attorney General – Michael Ellis QC

The former paymaster general takes on the role of principal legal adviser to the Government.

Mr Ellis takes over from now Home Secretary Suella Braverman , having served in the role for six months last year when Ms Braverman took maternity leave.

– Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Chris Philp

The former culture minister, who resigned from Mr Johnson’s Government in July, takes over from new Levelling Up Secretary Mr Clarke.

Mr Philp, MP for Croydon South, has previously told how the NHS saved the lives of his twins after they were born at 25 weeks in 2013.

– Security minister in the Home Office – Tom Tugendhat

Another of Ms Truss’s former leadership rivals, Mr Tugendhat has been given his first Government job, attending Cabinet as a security minister.

A Remainer in 2016, the former soldier was a trenchant critic of Mr Johnson.

– Chief Whip – Wendy Morton

The former transport minister will attend Cabinet as chief whip, making her responsible for party discipline in the Commons.

She is the first woman to serve as Conservative chief whip.

– Climate minister in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy- Graham Stuart

Mr Stuart, a former Foreign Office and international trade minister, will attend Cabinet as climate minister.

– Minister for the armed forces and veterans in the Ministry of Defence – James Heappey

Former soldier Mr Heappey, who was already a defence minister, will attend Cabinet as minister for the armed forces and veterans.

– Development minister in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – Vicky Ford

Chelmsford MP Ms Ford will attend Cabinet as development minister.

– Paymaster General and minister for the Cabinet Office – Edward Argar

Mr Argar, a former health minister who chose to break from the Johnson Government, will attend Cabinet as paymaster general and minister for the Cabinet Office.

The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.In a statement on Twitter following Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday afternoon, she said: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What happens to Larry the cat when Boris Johnson leaves office?

As Liz Truss prepares to enter Downing Street as Britain’s new prime minister, a key question on the public’s mind will be – what happens to Larry the cat?More beloved than any serving PM, Larry is a pillar of government and has been the friendly, furry face of No 10 for more than a decade. The tabby cat was recruited by then-prime minister David Cameron on 15 February 2011 to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling close to the British leader’s official residence and has been in residence ever since.He holds the title of chief mouser to the...
ANIMALS
BBC

Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries to step down ahead of new PM

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries have said they will step down when Liz Truss becomes prime minister on Tuesday. The BBC has been told Ms Dorries was asked to stay on but wants to return to writing books. Ms Patel announced her decision in a letter...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen was ‘rock of modern Britain’, says Liz Truss as PM leads political tributes

Queen Elizabeth II was the “rock” on which modern Britain was built, Liz Truss has said as she marked “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.Speaking outside Downing Street on Thursday evening, the new Conservative prime minister said Her Majesty had been “a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons”.She said: “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”Ms Truss added: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years,”...
U.K.
