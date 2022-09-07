ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The contenders in the running to become the next boss at Stamford Bridge

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aM64N_0hlMA6lU00

Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel after 100 games at the Stamford Bridge helm. Here, the PA news agency looks at the contenders to replace the German coach in west London.

Graham Potter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jviP_0hlMA6lU00

The early favourite for the vacant Chelsea role, Potter has excelled in shaping a fluent, progressive and threatening Brighton team – and all on a modest budget. Brighton’s stable and prudent board must also take great credit for the wider vision and strategy but Potter has proven himself a capable Premier League tactician. Brighton sit fourth in the embryonic Premier League table after a fine start to the new campaign. The 47-year-old Potter has not managed at Champions League level, and would face another new challenge in the shape of working with hard-nosed billionaire bosses like Chelsea’s new owners. But the former Ostersunds and Swansea manager is calm, authoritative and well-respected across the game.

Mauricio Pochettino:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOHeS_0hlMA6lU00

The former Argentina defender cemented his reputation by driving Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final, after stints with Espanyol and Southampton. The taskmaster coach replaced Tuchel at Paris St Germain and led the French giants to the Ligue 1 title in 2022 – but he could never quite impose his will on PSG’s superstar squad. Pochettino has taken a break from coaching since his sacking by PSG in July 2022.

Zinedine Zidane:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtYLx_0hlMA6lU00

World Cup-winning France maestro Zidane led Real Madrid to two LaLiga titles and three Champions League crowns across two stints with the Spanish giants. A majestic player who became a demanding coach, his standing and reputation has formed the bedrock of his managerial style. Boasts all the background and clout to make an immediate impression on the Chelsea squad, but yet to prove himself capable of building a lasting regime.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florent Malouda admits Thomas Tuchel's 'brutal' sacking has left him 'worried' about Chelsea's future under new owner Todd Boehly... with the ex-Blues forward left wondering 'what is next' at Stamford Bridge

Florent Malouda admits he is ‘worried’ about Chelsea’s future under new owner Todd Boehly following the ‘brutal’ sacking of Thomas Tuchel. The former Blues winger worked under eight different managers during his six-year spell at Stamford Bridge from 2007 to 2013, winning the Premier League, Champions League and three FA Cups.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach... ruling out an instant return to the dugout for Thomas Tuchel after his Chelsea sacking

RB Leipzig have moved quickly to hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach. The German club sacked Domenico Tedesco yesterday after they lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk on home turf in the Champions League on Tuesday. With Thomas Tuchel losing his job at Chelsea at...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamford Bridge#German#Swansea#Tottenham#French#Psg#Real Madrid#Laliga#Acro
Yardbarker

When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game

Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League team news, line-ups and more

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture

Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Graham Potter takes Chelsea training despite Premier League postponement

Graham Potter led his first training session as Chelsea boss on Friday, despite the weekend’s Premier League postponements.Chelsea, who had been due to visit Fulham on Saturday before football fixtures at all levels across the UK were postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, are currently understood to be preparing as normal for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.Potter was confirmed as Chelsea’s first managerial appointment under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali on Thursday.The 47-year-old spent Thursday afternoon at Chelsea’s Cobham training base, meeting club staff.Co-controlling owners Boehly and Eghbali...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Rival Watch: City Legend Beats Manchester United In Europa League Clash

It wasn't the start Manchester United were expecting in Europe's second-tier competition, losing to a Real Sociedad side that they were expected to beat. Erik Ten Hag's side suffered a poor start to the season, losing 2-1 to Brighton before being humiliated 4-0 by Brentford in their second game of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy