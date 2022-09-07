ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Becoming a parent linked to becoming more conservative, study suggests

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqHei_0hlMA40200

People who have children have a tendency to become more socially conservative compared to people who don’t, a study has found.

It is often thought that people’s views become more right-wing as they get older, but researchers have found that this may not be the case.

The study sought to understand how divisive attitudes on issues including abortion, immigration and sex arise.

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania initially theorised that people who are “more invested in parental care” may lean more towards conservative policies and values.

As part of the study, they surveyed 2,610 people from across 10 countries and found evidence that people who are already parents or who want to become parents “are associated with increased social conservatism around the globe”.

However, people who do not have children consistently held more liberal views as they got older.

Professor Nicholas Kerry, co-author of the study, told Newsweek that the findings contradict the common belief that people tend to become more conservative with age.

“This belief is captured by the expression that, ‘Whoever is not a liberal at 20 has no heart, and whoever is not a conservative at 30 has no brain’,” he said.

“In fact, when you statistically control for the effects of parenthood, older people are no more socially conservative than younger people.”

The study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society journal , also noted that with global fertility rates decreasing steadily since 1950, this could lead to a more liberal future.

“Given that birth rates are declining in most of the world – but increasing sharply in some regions – the current findings could have profound implications for the political landscape of the future,” the authors wrote.

“Specifically, our findings would suggest that global increases in childlessness could potentially contribute to a process of liberalisation on social issues.”

However, Professor Paul Higgins of University College London warned that the study’s shortcoming is that it reduces political leanings to a very specific set of personal experiences.

He told The Guardian that the study does not take the changes of later life into account or consider the effects of changes in society and social roles.

Prof Kerry added that despite the findings, it should be understood that political attitudes are “at least partly” the result of a person at a particular stage in life.

Understanding this can help people “understand that their own views might change sometimes too” due to having different priorities, and “not just because we have some special insight into the objective truth”, he said.

Comments / 1

LeftysRcommunists
2d ago

when you have children you are not invested in just yourself any longer. That's when you ask yourself what kind of world you will be handing to them. It's definitely not some kind of dystopia socialist/communist hell. We hope

Reply
2
Related
MedicalXpress

Facebook and Instagram addiction in adolescents linked to inequality, international study of 179,000 children suggests

Adolescents from deprived backgrounds are more likely to report an addiction to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media, according to research published in the peer-reviewed journal Information, Communication and Society. In the first study of its kind, the findings show a link between economic inequality and problematic use of...
INTERNET
The Independent

Dr Bandy Lee warned five years ago that Trump was dangerous. She’s more worried now

Bandy Lee grew up in an immigrant Bronx family of doctors and scientists. Politics never particularly interested her personally or professionally as she pursued a successful career in psychiatry.Until she became so concerned by Donald Trump’s behaviour and rhetoric. She could only call it one thing: Dangerous. Very much so.In 2017, she put together a conference and consulted other medical professionals, then published a book containing 27 essays from psychologists and psychiatrists calling Trump a “clear and present danger.” The book outlined all of the ways a Trump presidency could threaten the country, with writers touching upon his perceived sociopathy,...
POTUS
The Independent

University condemns professor’s posts wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death

Carnegie Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors after Dr Uju Anya wished the Queen an “excruciating” death and tweeted that she hoped the Queen would die “in agony.”Dr Anya made the comments Thursday as reports emerged that the Queen was in her final hours at Balmoral.“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” the professor wrote before it was announced the Queen had died.Twitter took down the tweet for violating its policy; it has not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.Dr...
U.K.
The Independent

AOC reveals pessimism about running for president: ‘I live in a country that would never let that happen’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed her pessimism about running for president, saying that “I live in a country that would never let that happen”. Speaking to GQ, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said “sometimes little girls will say, ‘Oh, I want you to be president,’ or things like that”. “It’s very difficult for me to talk about because it provokes a lot of inner conflict in that I never want to tell a little girl what she can’t do. And I don’t want to tell young people what is not possible. I’ve never been in the business of doing that,” she added. According...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College London#Abortion#Social Conservatism#Birth Rates#Newsweek#Royal Society
The Independent

Far-right radio host Dennis Prager sparks outrage by saying there were ‘undoubtedly many nice slaveholders’

Conservative radio host Dennis Prager has sparked outrage by saying that there were “undoubtedly many nice slaveholders” who treated people “beautifully”.The founder of media company PragerU, speaking on the Dennis and Julie podcast, began by talking about how “many nice people help destroy societies” and how “nice people can support vicious things”.“We think that people who do bad things either think they are doing bad and so they are truly evil or they will be obviously bad at interpersonal relations but it doesn’t work that way,” the far-right radio host said.“There were undoubtedly many nice slaveholders in the south....
POLITICS
scitechdaily.com

Sugary Snacks Can Negatively Impact Young Children’s Cognitive Skills

Poor diet and household chaos may impair young children’s cognitive skills. According to study results from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, young children’s executive functioning—the higher order cognitive abilities that control memory, attention, and emotional control—may be negatively impacted by poor nutrition coupled with living in a chaotic home environment.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
UPI News

Teens whose parents smoke more likely to vape, study shows

Parents who smoke should know that their kids are more likely to vape and try smoking. Those teens were 55% more likely to try e-cigarettes than those of nonsmoking parents and 51% more likely to have tried traditional cigarettes, according to a large study out of Ireland. It also found...
KIDS
mommyevolution.com

Reading with toddlers enhances child behavior, reduces harsh parenting

People who regularly read with their toddlers are less likely to engage in harsh parenting and the children are less likely to be hyperactive or disruptive. Be sure to check out even more of my helpful parenting tips, too!. Previous studies have shown that frequent shared reading prepares children for...
KIDS
The Independent

Charles hailed as ‘possibly most significant environmentalist in history’

King Charles has been hailed by a leading member of Britain’s green movement as “possibly the most significant environmentalist in history”.But Natural England chair Tony Juniper said he expected Charles to step back from public pronouncements on the environment and “pass the baton on” to his son Prince William.The new monarch, who had previously been criticised for “meddling” on issues like GM crops, nanotechnology and architecture, signalled in his address to the nation on Friday that his new responsibility to avoid intervention in public debate will mean an end to campaigning for causes close to his heart.“My life will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The link between mental health and social conditions

Like Dr Sanah Ahsan (I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health, 6 September), I too work as a clinical psychologist and I see every day the impact of inequality, social injustice and abuse of power on individuals’ mental health (and by association, the mental health of their children, partners, colleagues and acquaintances).
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cigarette smoking more prevalent, harder to quit among rural vs. urban Americans

A new study by Indiana University researchers found that from 2010 to 2020, a larger proportion of rural Americans smoked cigarettes—and their odds of quitting smoking were lower—compared to those living in urban areas. "Cigarette smoking prevalence is higher in rural than urban U.S. communities, and that disparity...
AMERICAS
Salon

How children's hospitals became the right's newest target of hate

At first blush, the right's new war on children's hospitals is most reminiscent of the tactics that have been used to harass abortion providers for decades. As Taylor Lorenz, Elizabeth Dwoskin and Peter Jamison reported over the weekend for the Washington Post, "Children's hospitals across the U.S. are facing growing threats of violence" from crazed right-wingers, like fans of the virulently queerphobic Twitter account Libs of TikTok, run by a woman named Chaya Raichik. Raichik keeps pointing her unhinged audience at various pediatric care facilities, resulting in "a flood of online harassment and phoned-in threats" at doctors and hospital staff.
HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A new Cambridge study destroys the 'lazy stoner' stereotype

The chances are you've come across the "lazy stoner" stereotype in the media. Cannabis is the third most commonly used controlled substance globally, after alcohol and nicotine. So it's not surprising to see media representations of people who use cannabis. A new study conducted by University of Cambridge scientists confutes...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy