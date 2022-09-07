ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Johnson resignation means UK has six living ex-prime ministers for first time

By Ian Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKucp_0hlMA1Lr00

The UK has six living ex-prime ministers for the first time in modern history.

Boris Johnson’s resignation on Tuesday means he joins Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown , Tony Blair and John Major in what has become a fast-expanding group of former PMs.

The number of surviving ex-prime ministers has doubled in the past 15 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1TtJ_0hlMA1Lr00

When Gordon Brown became prime minister in 2007, only three of his predecessors in the role were still alive: Tony Blair, John Major and Margaret Thatcher.

The increase reflects both the rapid turnover of prime ministers in recent years and the age of those who have held the office.

Of the six living ex-prime ministers, two are still under 60: Boris Johnson , aged 58, and David Cameron, 55.

Another two are still below 70: Tony Blair, 69, and Theresa May, 65.

Gordon Brown is 71 and John Major is 79.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTNFX_0hlMA1Lr00

There have been several occasions when the UK has had five living ex-prime ministers, most recently when Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May as PM in 2019.

When Labour lost the 1979 general election, Jim Callaghan became number five in a group that also contained Harold Wilson, Edward Heath, Alec Douglas-Home and Harold Macmillan.

The UK also had five living ex-PMs for a short period at the end of 1964: Alec Douglas-Home, Harold Macmillan, Anthony Eden, Winston Churchill and Clement Attlee.

With the next general election due no later than January 2025, a Conservative defeat at the polls could see today’s group grow even further, from six to seven.

The current prime minister, Liz Truss , is 47.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

MPs should get new vote to end Boris Johnson Partygate probe, says Tory MP who quit inquiry

MPs should hold a vote on whether to end the Partygate investigation into whether Boris Johnson mislead parliament, said the Tory MP who quit the inquiry.Laura Farris said the “context had fundamentally changed” since Mr Johnson was replaced as prime minister by Liz Truss – questioning the need to probe his remarks on No 10 gatherings during the Covid crisis.Ms Farris revealed that she had decided to step down from the cross-party privileges committee inquiry because the ministerial code “doesn’t apply” to Mr Johnson since his resignation as PM.In her first interview since quitting, speaking before the Queen’s death, she...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former PMs join Prince of Wales and Queen in solemn Accession Council ceremony

It was a deeply solemn occasion behind the walls of St James’s Palace as the Accession Council proclaimed the new King as Sovereign.Utter silence fell as the Prince of Wales, followed by the Queen Consort, entered the Picture Gallery and stepped onto the low red dais.William put out a guiding hand behind his stepmother Camilla, who now bears the style Her Majesty, as she gingerly navigated the step up onto the platform, moving into the spotlight in the opulent room packed with some 200 Privy Counsellors.The prince – now heir to the throne – cast his eyes down as Lord...
POLITICS
The Independent

King Charles III praises late Queen as he is proclaimed the new monarch

King Charles III paid tribute to the reign of the late Queen, “unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion”, as he was formally declared the nation’s new monarch.During a poignant and sombre meeting of the Accession Council, the King spoke movingly about his mother and the grief his family is experiencing, but said the “sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers” had been the “greatest consolation”.Watched by the Queen, the new Prince of Wales and more than 200 privy counsellors – including six former prime ministers – the King pledged himself to the task now...
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss among MPs swearing allegiance to King Charles

Prime minister Liz Truss today joined other senior parliamentarians in swearing the oath of allegiance to new monarch King Charles III.The MPs swore “that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, his heirs and successors according to law, so help me God”.The ceremony took place in the House of Commons on an unusual Saturday sitting, called by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to permit members to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thurdsay.Sir Lindsay was the first to declaim and sign the oath, followed by Father of the House...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Wilson
Person
Gordon Brown
Person
Anthony Eden
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Theresa May
Person
David Cameron
Person
Edward Heath
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Clement Attlee
Person
Harold Macmillan
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Charles vows to follow ‘inspiring example’ of Elizabeth II as King

King Charles III has vowed to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother Elizabeth II in fulfilling his duties as head of state.And, in a clear indication that he intends like his mother to remain monarch until death, he promised to serve the nation in this role “for what remains to me of my life”.The new monarch was speaking just moments after he was formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.The new King then made an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland, necessary because in Scotland there is a division of powers...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.In a statement on Twitter following Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday afternoon, she said: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

King Charles III mentions Harry and Meghan in first address to nation as monarch

King Charles III has expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first televised address to the nation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.On Friday, the new monarch spoke of his sorrow over his mother’s passing while promising his “lifelong service” to the nation during his reign in an address from Buckingham Palace.The King then addressed his son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, telling viewers: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas.” The King’s message to the duke and duchess,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Conservative
The Independent

Arsenal, passports and night-time champagne: 9 unusual facts you never knew about the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, making her eldest son – formerly known as the Prince of Wales – King Charles III.In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”She might have been our longest-reigning monarch, but given that the royal family is shrouded in privacy, there’s a lot that the British public might not know about Queen Elizabeth II.The Queen rarely gave interviews, leaving people with little insight into her life aside from her the...
WORLD
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt confirms day of Queen's funeral will be bank holiday

The day of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be a bank holiday, it has been announced.Acting Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt read out two draft proclamations today, 10 September, confirming that the day will be a bank holiday throughout the UK.It has not been confirmed when the funeral will take place, but it is likely to be Monday, 19 September.King Charles III formally approved the holiday at his first meeting with the privy council at St James’s Palace in London.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s coffin to lie in state in keeping with historic tradition

The Queen’s coffin is set to lie in state to allow the public to pay their last respects.Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view in the vast, medieval Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster.The historic spectacle is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people.The Queen’s death in Scotland means there could possibly be a second mini lying in state, most likely in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, which would allow the public to honour the monarch.Contingency plans...
U.K.
The Independent

The Queen’s death: How the day unfolded

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday September 8.Here is how the day unfolded.– 12.32pmBuckingham Palace issue a statement saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health.They say the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, clear their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home.– 12.45pmClarence House said Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral.A minute later Kensington Palace confirmed William would also be travelling north.– 2.39pmRoyal Air...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Ian Blackford seems to step on Angela Rayner’s foot at Royal proclamation

A video shared online appears to show the funny moment Ian Blackford steps on Angela Rayner’s foot at the Royal proclamation today.King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch at the Accession Council ceremony on Saturday (10 September).It saw members of the Privy Council, includings prime ministers of the past, watched on as the King made his proclamation as the nation’s new monarch.And a video has now been posted on Twitter showing the unfortunate moment Ian Blackford MP, leader of the Scottish National Party, appears to step on Angela Rayner’s foot.The footage seems to show Mr Blackford has step...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Privy council proclaims King Charles III sovereign

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed sovereign at a ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.The proclamation, held at in the first part of the Accession Council, was attended by around 200 members of the privy council, including prime minister Liz Truss.The Prince of Wales was the first to sign the proclamation, followed by Her Majesty the Queen Consort, The Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, and Ms Truss.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
U.K.
The Independent

Operation London Bridge: Secret Buckingham Palace plan for Queen's death revealed

Despite the fact the Queen is currently alive and well, a meticulous plan has already been laid out for her death.A code word has already been decided upon to deliver the news of her passing to the highest tiers of government.While the death of George VI was signalled by the words “Hyde Park Corner” - to stop switchboard operators at Buckingham Palace learning the news - the equivalent word for Queen Elizabeth II is “London Bridge is down”.According to The Guardian, the Prime Minister at the time will be woken, if not already awake, and informed by civil servants that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Charles III formally proclaimed King

Charles III has been proclaimed King in a formal ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.The King himself was not present for the proclamation at the accession council, attended by around 200 members of the privy council including prime minister Liz Truss.Members of the council declared in unison “God Save the King” as the proclamation was announced.The formal proclamation document was signed by William, Prince of Wales, Queen Consort Camilla, Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York and leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt, who officiated over the ancient ceremony in her role as acting...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen death - latest: Liz Truss leads MPs in swearing oath to King Charles III

Prime minister Liz Truss has led MPs in swearing an oath of allegiance to King Charles III in the House of Commons today.It follows the monarch’s proclamation as the King at the accession council ceremony this morning. Prime ministers of the past stood among members of the privy council watching history unfold as the King made his proclamation as the nation’s new monarch.In his speech, His Majesty vowed to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother Elizabeth II in fulfilling his duties as head of state.Standing before the royal throne in the palace’s Throne Room, the King spoke of...
U.K.
The Independent

Royal beekeeper informs Buckingham Palace bees that the Queen has died

The royal beekeeper has informed the hives at Buckingham Palace of the Queen’s death.Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her Balmoral residence in Scotland on Thursday 8 September aged 96, after 70 years on the throne. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”John Chapple, the official Palace beekeeper, has now told Mail Online that he travelled to the palace and Clarence House on Friday (9 September) to carry out the formality.The ritual is based...
U.K.
The Independent

When are the bank holidays this year?

The day of the Queen’s state funeral will be a bank holiday, it was confirmed during King Charles III accession ceremony this morning.The holiday was formally approved by the King at his first meeting with the Privy Council at St James’s Palace in London.The date of the funeral has not yet been announced, but it is thought that it will take place on Monday 19 September. During the meeting, Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt said: “Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales...
U.K.
The Independent

New King affirms independence of the Church of Scotland

The new King has affirmed the independence of the Church of Scotland from Government as one of his first acts.King Charles III was formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony televised for the first time.At a meeting of the Accession Council, attended by privy councillors at St James’s Palace in London, he was formally proclaimed King.The ceremony came two days after the death of his mother at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday.After the formal ceremony, King Charles III made an oath “relating to the security of the Church of Scotland”.This oath is taken at the point of accession to the Crown,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy