TikToker Emmanuel Duverneau Talks Inspiration Behind Kitchen Videos

The D’Amelio family has taken the world by storm after their tremendous success on TikTok, and they're also in the second season of their reality show on Hulu “The D’Amelio Show.” Marc D’Amelio co-founder and CEO of D’Amelio Brands, joined Cheddar News to talk about series, the brands, and his wife Heidi and daughter Charli’s announcement that they'll be competing on Dancing With the Stars. “We're using this initial investment to kind of go down that road and find out where the spaces we want to get into, what the, what the girls and my wife really, really love," he said, describing the direction of footwear and skincare products.

