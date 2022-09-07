ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikToker Emmanuel Duverneau Talks Inspiration Behind Kitchen Videos

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

Social media influencer Emmanuel Duverneau joins Cheddar News to talk about his rise to popularity on TikTok and show off some of his dance moves!

