South Jersey Driver, 34, Killed After Slamming Into Garbage Truck

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago

A 34-year-old man from South Jersey was killed after his Chevy Malibu rear-ended a garbage truck in Camden County, authorities said.

Frank W. Cavender IV oF Glassboro was driving on the 900 block of Johnson Road at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township when he ran into the back of the truck, police said. He got pinned in the vehicle.

One of the two employees loading the garbage truck pushed the other out of the way just before the crash, police said. Neither worker was hurt, nor was the truck’s driver.

Cavender was brought to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

Johnson Road was shut down for about three hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500. The department’s anonymous tip line can be reached at 856-842-5560 or by texting TIP GLOTWPPD and the message to 888777.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Motorcyclist, 35, Killed In Bucks County Crash: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Bucks County, authorities said. Anthony Dwornitski was driving on the exit ramp from I-95 south to the Cornwell Heights Park and Ride in Bensalem when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier on the right shoulder around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Man Arrested With Loaded Gun

A 23-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:35 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues in reference to a 911 caller stating he was just involved in a dispute with a man with a handgun. The caller also indicated that the male was with a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

DWI Checkpoint Set For Saturday On Jersey Shore

Be forewarned that there will be a sobriety checkpoint set up in Ocean County late Saturday, Sept. 10, according to county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, will be conducting the DWI/DUI checkpoint between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco

A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Five Shot At Home In Quiet Cecil County Cul-De-Sac: Reports

Five people were shot at a home in a Maryland cul-de-sac early on Friday morning, according to multiple reports. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Hebron Court near Elk Mills Road in Elkton, the agency announced at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 9.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
