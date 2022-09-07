South Jersey Driver, 34, Killed After Slamming Into Garbage Truck

A 34-year-old man from South Jersey was killed after his Chevy Malibu rear-ended a garbage truck in Camden County, authorities said.

Frank W. Cavender IV oF Glassboro was driving on the 900 block of Johnson Road at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township when he ran into the back of the truck, police said. He got pinned in the vehicle.

One of the two employees loading the garbage truck pushed the other out of the way just before the crash, police said. Neither worker was hurt, nor was the truck’s driver.

Cavender was brought to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

Johnson Road was shut down for about three hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500. The department’s anonymous tip line can be reached at 856-842-5560 or by texting TIP GLOTWPPD and the message to 888777.