Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier ‘knows’ mum would be ‘proud’ of EastEnders debut

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Bobby Brazier has said that he knows mum Jade Goody would be “proud” of him as he prepares to join the cast of EastEnders .

The 19-year-old is the son of late reality star Goody and presenter Jeff Brazier.

In July, Bobby announced he was making the move into acting and joining EastEnders as Freddie Slater. His first episode aired on Tuesday (6 September) night.

On Wednesday (7 September), model Brazier gave his first ever TV interview on Good Morning Britain .

Discussing how Goody would feel about him acting, he said: “She’d be proud. Why wouldn’t she be? Anyone who loves and cares about me, all my friends and my family, they’re all proud and all supportive.

“I’m sure – well, I know – she’d be the same.”

Asked by Richard Arnold if he’d got any tips from his dad Jeff, Bobby said: “No. But he’s happy I’m working consistently and earning and paying rent.”

In a recent interview, Bobby said that he had been “overwhelmed with emotion” while filming his first scenes for EastEnders .

“There was grief, there was anger, there was a lot of emotion, Freddie was overwhelmed,” he said.

“Before we filmed it I had prepped but I hadn’t got into the emotions, over lunch I decided to lock myself in my dressing room and get the emotions of Freddie and really understand the emotions of the scene and I feel like I smashed it. I was overwhelmed with emotion to the point where I was shaking.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

