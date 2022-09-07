ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson’s farewell speech ‘completely deluded’, says Angela Rayner

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kv050_0hlM9okT00

Boris Johnson is “completely deluded” about the crisis the UK faces as a result of his time in office, Angela Rayner has suggested.

The deputy Labour leader reflected on the outgoing prime minister’s farewell address, calling it a “classic Boris Johnson speech”.

“Completely deluded about what’s happened over the last few years and the crisis that people are facing,” Ms Rayner said.

“High inflation, lower living standards, businesses facing absolute bankruptcy because of the situation.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What happens to Larry the cat when Boris Johnson leaves office?

As Liz Truss prepares to enter Downing Street as Britain’s new prime minister, a key question on the public’s mind will be – what happens to Larry the cat?More beloved than any serving PM, Larry is a pillar of government and has been the friendly, furry face of No 10 for more than a decade. The tabby cat was recruited by then-prime minister David Cameron on 15 February 2011 to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling close to the British leader’s official residence and has been in residence ever since.He holds the title of chief mouser to the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Liz Truss booed as she arrives at Conservative headquarters after winning leadership contest

Liz Truss was heckled with shouts of "shame on you" and booed as she arrived at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) after being elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday, 5 September.The foreign secretary defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot of party members.Shouting and music was heard as Ms Truss walked up the CCHQ steps.Ms Truss will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday, and will fly to Balmoral this week to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Moment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister‘Bye Bye Boris’ played outside QEII Centre after Truss announced as new Tory leaderLiz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Liz Truss refuses to say if Donald Trump is ‘friend or foe’

Liz Truss has refused to say whether Donald Trump is a “friend or foe”, after sparking a diplomatic incident by suggesting that “the jury is out” on which camp French president Emmanuel Macron sits in.Following her comment at a Conservative leadership hustings last week, Mr Macron warned she could cause “serious problems” in the Anglo-French relationship, insisting that he regarded the UK as a friend “regardless of its leaders, and sometimes in spite of its leaders”.At the final hustings of the campaign to succeed Boris Johnson, in Wembley on Wednesday, Ms Truss chose her words more diplomatically.She made clear...
POTUS
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.In a statement on Twitter following Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday afternoon, she said: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mike Flynn furiously storms out of interview over January 6 question in new documentary: ‘I am so sick of it’

A clip from a new PBS documentary has shown former national security adviser Michael Flynn losing his temper with a reporter who asked if he had contact with his brother, a general, on 6 January 2021.Mr Flynn, who is a popular figure among QAnon followers and who suggested Mr Trump impose martial law to facilitate a do-over of the 2020 election, had the encounter on camera during the shooting of the Mike Flynn’s Holy War, which takes a look at the former general’s post-Trump administration activities across the country.The clip shows Mr Flynn in a terse exchange with the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Dr Bandy Lee warned five years ago that Trump was dangerous. She’s more worried now

Bandy Lee grew up in an immigrant Bronx family of doctors and scientists. Politics never particularly interested her personally or professionally as she pursued a successful career in psychiatry.Until she became so concerned by Donald Trump’s behaviour and rhetoric. She could only call it one thing: Dangerous. Very much so.In 2017, she put together a conference and consulted other medical professionals, then published a book containing 27 essays from psychologists and psychiatrists calling Trump a “clear and present danger.” The book outlined all of the ways a Trump presidency could threaten the country, with writers touching upon his perceived sociopathy,...
POTUS
The Independent

University condemns professor’s posts wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death

Carnegie Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors after Dr Uju Anya wished the Queen an “excruciating” death and tweeted that she hoped the Queen would die “in agony.”Dr Anya made the comments Thursday as reports emerged that the Queen was in her final hours at Balmoral.“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” the professor wrote before it was announced the Queen had died.Twitter took down the tweet for violating its policy; it has not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.Dr...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, reportedly went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, according to a new book.The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people...
POTUS
NBC News

Here's what you need to know about Liz Truss, Britain's new leader

LONDON — As a girl and a young woman, Liz Truss protested against then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and called for the abolition of the monarchy. Decades later, having risen through the ranks of Thatcher’s Conservative Party, Truss, 47, on Tuesday was appointed the United Kingdom's prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II.
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump news today: Trump rages at DoJ’s appeal as Giuliani’s take on Islam described as ‘unhinged’

Donald Trump took to his preferred platform of rage late Thursday night to air his displeasure at the Department of Justice for appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of his Palm Beach residence.The former president’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.Meanwhile, key Trump ally and far-right agitator Steve...
POTUS
The Guardian

Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here

It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Fox host skewered for claiming the Queen ‘never had a better time’ than when she met Trump: ‘Abject desperation’

Fox News Host Jesse Watters quoted former President Donald Trump saying that “there are those that say that the Queen never had a better time” than during Mr Trump’s visits. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. “Joe Biden famously said the Queen reminded him of his mother, which I guess is a compliment,” Mr Watters said on his Fox News show on Thursday night. “Few presidents enjoyed their trips to Buckingham Palace more than Trump, who fell in love with the pomp and circumstance, of course.”Referring to Mr Trump, Mr Watters said,...
POTUS
The Independent

Queen was ‘rock of modern Britain’, says Liz Truss as PM leads political tributes

Queen Elizabeth II was the “rock” on which modern Britain was built, Liz Truss has said as she marked “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.Speaking outside Downing Street on Thursday evening, the new Conservative prime minister said Her Majesty had been “a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons”.She said: “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”Ms Truss added: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years,”...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy