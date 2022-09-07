Boris Johnson’s farewell speech ‘completely deluded’, says Angela Rayner

Boris Johnson is “completely deluded” about the crisis the UK faces as a result of his time in office, Angela Rayner has suggested.

The deputy Labour leader reflected on the outgoing prime minister’s farewell address, calling it a “classic Boris Johnson speech”.

“Completely deluded about what’s happened over the last few years and the crisis that people are facing,” Ms Rayner said.

“High inflation, lower living standards, businesses facing absolute bankruptcy because of the situation.”

