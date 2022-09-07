Read full article on original website
Crops That Grow Well In The Shade - Backyard Gardens
Do you have a lack of sun shining in your garden space? Or are you just trying your best to optimize the space you have and do some interplanting? This list of crops that do not require full sun should help!
Gardening: How to save vegetable seeds for next year
Many of the vegetables we grow in our gardens produce seeds, which, if harvested and stored correctly, have the potential to grace us with free plants. And late summer is the perfect time to start collecting them. A few notes: Make sure the plants from which you’re collecting seeds are...
The Daily South
Garden Blooms That Feed Winter Birds
When it comes to feeding winter birds, flowers are not usually the first thing that comes to mind. However, ornamental flowers and grasses produce seed heads that remain long after plants have gone dormant, providing a valuable source of food through the fall and winter months. Garden plants also provide a greater diversity of foods for birds to choose from, which in turn attracts a wider variety of bird species to the garden. In addition to setting out feeders, consider planting garden blooms that feed winter birds.
7 effective garden tillers for a seamless gardening experience
A garden tiller is a tool that can make your gardening easier. It helps you to till the soil and aerate it, which makes it easier for plants to grow and produce healthy fruits and vegetables. Some of the benefits of using a garden tiller are:. It makes your gardening...
How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders
If you need to know how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders, we hear you. As much as we love bees and understand their crucial importance to our world, seeing them swarm around your hummingbird feeder can be a bit annoying, if not quite dangerous. After all, your reason for installing a hummingbird feeder in the first place was to watch hummingbirds not bees. What's to be done?
How to grow and care for Aloe vera plants: indoors and out
A favorite succulent of so many households, learning how to grow and care for Aloe vera plants is essential to keep yours happy and healthy – whether you keep them in pots or out in the yard.
I have 65 houseplants, and these are the plant care essentials that help me keep them alive and healthy
Houseplants require special care. I use products like pruning scissors, a mister, and neem oil to keep my 65 plants healthy and thriving.
BHG
How to Save Tomato Seeds in 8 Simple Steps
Homegrown tomatoes are hard to beat when eaten fresh off the plant, but they're also endlessly useful for making sauce, juice, salsa, salads, and so much more. The best tomatoes in your garden this year also can be your key to a delicious harvest next year when you know how to save tomato seeds. Collecting the seeds takes a little know-how and time but it's a simple process you can do with items you've likely already got in your kitchen. Follow our tips for picking out the best tomatoes for seeds, and then follow the 8 steps below for saving tomato seeds for next year.
Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains
Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
One Green Planet
How to Get Critters to Naturally Fertilize Your Garden Spaces
While many gardeners and growers spend lots of money on fertilizers and composts, others do have that cash to spend and get creative. Plus, it can be rewarding to come up with do-it-yourself solutions, particularly ones that are free and good for the environment. They build compost piles at home...
Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?
I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
thespruce.com
What to Know About Clover Lawns
A picture-perfect lawn, for decades the centerpiece of a well-tended American yard, is still the gold standard, but perhaps it shouldn't stay that way. The decline of pollinator populations, as well as the resources and effort needed to maintain turfgrass, plus the pollution it creates, have caused many people to rethink their lawns. Enter the clover lawn, a low-maintenance sustainable alternative to conventional turfgrass.
The hot summer has taken its toll. Luckily, some plants know how to stand their ground
My garden in Birmingham started its long unravelling early this year. The heat and lack of rain meant autumn was felt in early August. It was my last month in this garden and all those muted yellows and browns, the straw-blond stems and bleached seedheads seems to be saying, “If you’re off, so are we.” I longed for summer to linger a bit longer so I had more time for goodbyes. But isn’t that always the way?
Make Homemade Pepper Spray for Personal Defense or Gardening
Hot pepper spray can be used for personal defense, but few people know that pepper spray can also act as a somewhat safe pesticide to protect your plants from pesky critters. Put some of that pepper spray on any vegetables or fruits you are growing. Suddenly, any pesky rabbits or grubs trying to eat your produce will be scurrying away! To create your homemade pepper spray, you are going to need the following ingredients:
What You Should Know About Seeding Your Lawn
Having a lush and beautiful lawn can take a lot of effort. Here is how seeding your lawn can help and what you should know before you seed your lawn.
Futurity
Soil temps predict where pest can survive and spread
Soil temperature can effectively monitor and predict the spread of the corn earworm, a pest that ravages corn, cotton, soybeans, peppers, tomatoes, and other vegetable crops, a new study shows. The ability to better monitor the pest and make predictions about where it will appear could help farmers control the...
Why You Shouldn't Use Peat Moss In Your Garden
Peat moss is used a lot in gardening, but there is a good reason why we shouldn't use it. Here are the details of why this gardening staple isn't the best.
