ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joe Lycett's ticket sales are 'booming' since he said he was right-wing

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Joe Lycett was the biggest talking point over the weekend after going on Laura Kunessberg’s show, and now he’s revealed his ticket sales are 'booming' since he said he was right-wing.

Conservatives, who remember are normally the ones who hit out at ‘snowflakes’ being unable to take a joke, lost their collective minds after Lycett’s appearance on her BBC politics programme - with one MP even taking issue with it in parliament .

The comedian went viral after ‘trolling’ the presenter by pretending to be full of praise for Liz Truss.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Lycett has now written on Twitter: "Fyi since coming out as right wing my tour sales have exploded,’ he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, adding the hashtags ‘stay woke stay broke’ and ‘fair play to Janet’."

It comes after Kunessberg asked Lycett for his thoughts on what Truss had to say about solving the cost of living crisis Lycett said: "You said earlier I’m not left or right. I know there's been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about lefty liberal wokie comedians on the BBC. I’m actually very right wing and I love it. I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she's up to."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEDxT_0hlM9ZSS00

"It’s a serious point, Joe. Forgive me. It’s a serious point," said the 46-year-old host. He protested his innocence by saying "I'm not being sarcastic."

Kunessberg then explained that Truss was planning to reveal later this week how she will solve the crisis, if she is elected as prime minister. Lycett responded by saying: "Yeah, she was very clear what she said. I think you know exactly what's going to happen. I’m reassured, you’re reassured."

H ave your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 3

Related
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen is very confused about Liz Truss

Chrissy Teigen is confused about Britain's new PM, and who can blame her?The US model and TV personality took to Twitter, after Liz Truss was appointed leader of Britain thanks to a few votes from Tories choosing their leader, and looked for answers.She wrote: "Can someone explain Liz Truss to me, like I’m 5? I don’t know a thing and am looking to learn thank you."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201ccan someone explain Liz Truss to me, like I\u2019m 5? I don\u2019t know a thing and am looking to learn...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Loose Women criticised after ITV fails to cut off show following news about Queen's health

ITV's Loose Women has been criticised for continuing its scheduled show today, despite news of the Queen's health.The talk show aired as usual at 12:30pm today, despite other channels interrupting normal programming to issue a bulletin, announcing that the monarch was under "medical supervision" in Balmoral amid concerns about her health.The BBC, for instance, interrupted a broadcast of Bargain Hunt to cut to the BBC News channel to provide the latest.ITV did start a news special at 5 pm on Thursday afternoon but not cutting away earlier saw viwers slam the channel and Loose Women on Twitter. Sign up to...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Courteney Cox had best response after Kanye West said Friends wasn't funny

Kanye West made it very clear that he’s not a fan of Friends recently – and Courteney Cox had responded in the best way possible.The rapper has been going through an Instagram refresh recently and put things straight on a slew of comments he made in a late-night rant, saying he didn’t write many of them. One of the comments concerned the massively popular sitcom, which he said he didn't find funny. While Kanye claimed that he didn’t write the previous comment, he said he “wishes” he did.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe actress, who is known for...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I just haven't felt the same since hearing the awful news': Fiona Phillips reveals her shock at losing 'brother' Bill Turnbull following his death from cancer aged 66

Fiona Phillips has said she 'hasn't felt the same' since the death of fellow television personality and friend Bill Turnbull, who she considered a brother. She revealed her shock after the former BBC Breakfast host passed away last week aged 66 after a battle with prostate cancer. Speaking to The...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Lycett
Indy100

The Queen once 'shrieked with laughter' at crude joke she overheard at palace

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 but her great sense of humour lives on.Over the years, The Queen has built a reputation for being reserved and unwaveringly dedicated to the throne and her country. Every now and then, however, the public got a glimpse of her private side that was full of humour and delight. Simply put, The Queen is a jokester and people also enjoy being let in on the joke when they can.According to MyLondon, The Queen was previously told a R-Rated joke that left her in stitches. The joke, apparently, was so inappropriate, one person on...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Airport staff spotted ‘flossing’ on live TV before announcement of Queen’s death

The rolling news in the hours before the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced kept millions informed during a time of national concern. It also, as it turns out, featured a few odd details we all missed at the time. First up, people began to notice distracting background activity during Huw Edwards’ sombre announcement on the BBC. Since then, people have been revisiting an unexpected moment from Thursday afternoon, which came when the cameras were focused on Aberdeen airport. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter While the team in the studio waited for members of the royal family to arrive,...
U.K.
Indy100

Clueless partygoer interviewed by BBC outside Buckingham Palace

The world paid heartfelt tributes to the Queen after it was announced on Thursday (September 8) that she had died aged 96. Members of the public gathered at Buckingham Palace to mark the Queen's passing, as nature offered a poignant sight in the form of a double rainbow. People continued to head over to the Palace in the early hours of the morning, including one passerby who had no idea what was going on – at 2am the following day. In an awkward interview with BBC's news correspondent Kasia Madera, the man said he was drawn to the Palace after...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Jeremy Clarkson lashes out at socialists, branding them 'disgusting people'

Jeremy Clarkson has hit out at socialists online and branded them ‘disgusting people’. It comes after the Grand Tour star posted his thoughts following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – although it’s not clear whether his criticism of socialists was linked to the reaction to the monarch’s death.“Twitter is a handy and constant reminder that socialists are disgusting people,” he wrote in a post which racked up more than 113,000 likes.He wasn’t finished there, either. \u201cTwitter is a handy and constant reminder that socialists are disgusting people.\u201d — Jeremy Clarkson (@Jeremy Clarkson) ...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Ticket Sales#Conservatives
Indy100

Liz Truss's curtsy to King Charles has become an instant meme

It's customary for people to curtsy or bow when appearing before the monarch, and Prime Minister Liz Truss is finding that the way one curtsies can be highly scrutinized. While appearing before King Charles III for their first weekly audience, Truss slightly bowed her head and gave a small bend to her knees which people found awkward. "Lots to think about this week, mainly how Liz Truss curtsies," a Twitter user said attaching a video of the King and Truss's encounter.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAlthough there is no 'official' rule when greeting a member of the Royal...
U.K.
Indy100

Huw Edwards had been rehearsing the announcement of the Queen's death in his 'bathroom mirror'

BBC News anchor Huw Edwards has been widely praised for how he handled the announcement of the Queen's death on Thursday.The veteran presenter said just after 6:30 pm on Thursday evening: "This is BBC News from London. Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. "In a statement, the palace said 'the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The king and the queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. "BBC television is broadcasting this special programme reporting the death of her majesty the Queen."Sign up to our new...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Israeli TikTok star who joked about his weight dies aged 28

Idan Ohayon, a TikTok star from Israel who often joked about his weight online, has died at the age of 28. Tuesday night, Ohayon's family confirmed to YnetNews.com, that he had died at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon by something medical-related. Ohayon had cultivated over 100,000 followers and 2 million likes on TikTok. He often shared videos of himself eating food or poking fun at his obesity. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHe recently won the title of Israel's best content creator after competing against other influencers in a reality show called The Creatoks. "Thank you very much...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Children’s TV show Peppa Pig introduces its first lesbian couple

Children’s TV show Peppa Pig has added a lesbian couple to its cast of characters for the first time.In episode 41 of season seven, titled Families, which aired on Channel 5 on Tuesday, Penny the polar bear introduced her two mothers.In the scene, Peppa Pig and her classmates are asked by their teacher to sketch pictures of their families to be put up on their classroom wall.Each student has their turn to introduce the family members they have drawn and describe their job and characteristics.Penny sketches a portrait of her family and draws two female polar bears wearing dresses.As she...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Truss attends first audience with new King

Liz Truss has had her first audience with the new King at Buckingham Palace.The Prime Minister, who only took office this week, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from Balmoral.Wearing a plain black dress, she was welcomed by the King who shook her hand at the first of what will be their regular weekly encounters.As she offered her condolences, Charles thanked her, saying: “You are very kind for coming – I know how busy you are.”He added: “But it’s been so touching this afternoon when we arrived here, all those people come to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson says he was reduced to tears during interview about the Queen

Boris Johnson has said he was "moved to tears" during an interview about the Queen and had to ask a film crew to leave.Speaking in the House of Commons the former prime minister paid tribute the Elizabeth II and recounted what he described as “a personal confession”."A few months ago the BBC came to see me to talk about Her Majesty the Queen. And we sat down and the cameras started rolling. And they requested that I should talk about her in the past tense," he said."And I'm afraid I simply choked up and I couldn't go on. I'm...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy