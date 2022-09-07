ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

The 9/11 Memorial Climb returns to Tower of the Americas

SAN ANTONIO — In San Antonio, the 9/11 Memorial Climb has become one of the largest memorial climbs in the world. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the climb, and it will return to the Tower of the Americas. On Sunday morning at 8 a.m., you can support...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Northwest Vet Center has expanded in hopes of reaching more people

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Northwest Vet Center that provides different counseling services to veterans, service members and their families has added more space. "It's really great to have extra space here. To have more than one group rooms that we can offer more activities," said Ashley McClelland, marriage and family therapist at the San Antonio Northwest Vet Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
multihousingnews.com

RangeWater Breaks Ground on San Antonio Townhome Project

Caliza at the Loop marks the company's first ground-up development in the market. RangeWater Real Estate has broken ground on a 154-unit townhome project in San Antonio. Caliza at the Loop marks the company's first ground-up development and second single-family rental community in the San Antonio market. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Nonprofit project transforms South Side park into urban food forest

SAN ANTONIO – Padre Park along the Mission Reach section of the San Antonio River Walk is filling up with trees that will provide fresh foods for residents. "We have pecans, figs, mulberries, plums, pears, loquats, persimmons. And in the future, we think we're going to have all sorts of other things. Jujubes. There's going to be Moringas. There's going to be a lot of different black walnuts and interesting other crops that the community wants," said Mitch Hagney, co-founder of the Tamox Talon Food Forest Project.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio panel clears way for 17-story curved hotel at Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has cleared the way for a 17-story hotel to go up in a revitalized area of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio. The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design for the 200-room hotel, which will be owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

How Project MEND is Filling the Gap

The loading dock leading into the warehouse at Project MEND's new headquarters is open as a truck pulls up, stacked with medical beds to donate. Technicians inside stand ready to collect them and to assess whether the bed frames simply need to be cleaned or if major repairs are necessary before they can be given to clients who are waiting for the item so they can live comfortably at home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Clothing is a Symbol of Worth at San Antonio Threads

Youth who walk into San Antonio Threads often pause in awe at the racks of clothing before them—which is exactly what founder Cathy Hamilton wants. Hamilton noticed while serving as a volunteer with Child Advocates San Antonio that the foster youth she worked with were often dressed in whatever they were offered from donation bins. With her own kids grown, she thought there must be a way she could draw on her experience managing retail stores to help.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Thrive Youth Center Gives Homeless LGBTQ+ Youth Hope

Sandra Whitley spent about a decade working as a paralegal before becoming an entrepreneur, running an auto detailing operation and later a mobile dental business. But if you'd asked her what her dream job was, Whitley always knew she wanted to spend her days helping kids like her. Growing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Observer

Texas' Summer from Hell

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Free treats for Teachers on Sept. 7

SAN ANTONIO – McDonald's and Scooter's Coffee celebrate teachers with free treats on Wednesday, Sept. 7. School employees can stop by participating McDonald's location in the San Antonio area for a free bakery item and a small hot or iced coffee between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX

