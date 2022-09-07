Read full article on original website
Related
KENS 5
The 9/11 Memorial Climb returns to Tower of the Americas
SAN ANTONIO — In San Antonio, the 9/11 Memorial Climb has become one of the largest memorial climbs in the world. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the climb, and it will return to the Tower of the Americas. On Sunday morning at 8 a.m., you can support...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Northwest Vet Center has expanded in hopes of reaching more people
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Northwest Vet Center that provides different counseling services to veterans, service members and their families has added more space. “It’s really great to have extra space here. To have more than one group rooms that we can offer more activities,” said Ashley McClelland, marriage and family therapist at the San Antonio Northwest Vet Center.
Shein draws hundreds of shoppers to San Antonio pop-up at Rivercenter
Two days remain for the Shein pop-up in San Antonio.
multihousingnews.com
RangeWater Breaks Ground on San Antonio Townhome Project
Caliza at the Loop marks the company’s first ground-up development in the market. RangeWater Real Estate has broken ground on a 154-unit townhome project in San Antonio. Caliza at the Loop marks the company’s first ground-up development and second single-family rental community in the San Antonio market. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Nonprofit project transforms South Side park into urban food forest
SAN ANTONIO – Padre Park along the Mission Reach section of the San Antonio River Walk is filling up with trees that will provide fresh foods for residents. “We have pecans, figs, mulberries, plums, pears, loquats, persimmons. And in the future, we think we’re going to have all sorts of other things. Jujubes. There’s going to be Moringas. There’s going to be a lot of different black walnuts and interesting other crops that the community wants,” said Mitch Hagney, co-founder of the Tamox Talon Food Forest Project.
Chicken Salad Chick plans second San Antonio location at Far Westside
Not one, but two Chicken Salad Chicks.
KSAT 12
San Antonio panel clears way for 17-story curved hotel at Hemisfair
SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has cleared the way for a 17-story hotel to go up in a revitalized area of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio. The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design for the 200-room hotel, which will be owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality.
sanantoniomag.com
How Project MEND is Filling the Gap
The loading dock leading into the warehouse at Project MEND’s new headquarters is open as a truck pulls up, stacked with medical beds to donate. Technicians inside stand ready to collect them and to assess whether the bed frames simply need to be cleaned or if major repairs are necessary before they can be given to clients who are waiting for the item so they can live comfortably at home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanantoniomag.com
Clothing is a Symbol of Worth at San Antonio Threads
Youth who walk into San Antonio Threads often pause in awe at the racks of clothing before them—which is exactly what founder Cathy Hamilton wants. Hamilton noticed while serving as a volunteer with Child Advocates San Antonio that the foster youth she worked with were often dressed in whatever they were offered from donation bins. With her own kids grown, she thought there must be a way she could draw on her experience managing retail stores to help.
TikToker pleads to not turn Austin-San Antonio area into next metroplex
"Do not make us defend the Alamo again girl."
Reese Bros BBQ praised as one of the best new restaurants in the US
Reese Bros Barbecue is representing the Alamo City.
sanantoniomag.com
Thrive Youth Center Gives Homeless LGBTQ+ Youth Hope
Sandra Whitley spent about a decade working as a paralegal before becoming an entrepreneur, running an auto detailing operation and later a mobile dental business. But if you’d asked her what her dream job was, Whitley always knew she wanted to spend her days helping kids like her. Growing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Controversial church moved off Mahncke Park campus, San Antonio ISD head tells residents
SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino said the evangelical church will now rent an empty district building eight miles from the campus.
Texas’ Summer from Hell
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
KSAT 12
Free treats for Teachers on Sept. 7
SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s and Scooter’s Coffee celebrate teachers with free treats on Wednesday, Sept. 7. School employees can stop by participating McDonald’s location in the San Antonio area for a free bakery item and a small hot or iced coffee between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
KSAT 12
Life-size skeletons will be hidden around San Antonio for Party City scavenger haunt
SAN ANTONIO – A slew of lifesize skeletons will be hiding in San Antonio this weekend for Party City’s Scavenger Haunt. The retailer is hiding more than 100 life-size skeletons in some of the nation’s most historically haunted cities — including San Antonio — for the Yorrik Scavenger Haunt Sweepstakes.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman organizing flood relief for area where she’s from in Mexico
SAN ANTONIO – Rose Garza hopes what is now a desire to help flood victims in the state of Coahuila where she’s from will become an actual relief effort for the people who are still there. Heavy rain last week drenched not only the border cities of Ciudad...
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend
The stop at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter is part of company's 'SHEINTexas' tour.
Comments / 0