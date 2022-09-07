Youth who walk into San Antonio Threads often pause in awe at the racks of clothing before them—which is exactly what founder Cathy Hamilton wants. Hamilton noticed while serving as a volunteer with Child Advocates San Antonio that the foster youth she worked with were often dressed in whatever they were offered from donation bins. With her own kids grown, she thought there must be a way she could draw on her experience managing retail stores to help.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO