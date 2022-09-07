ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Upper Michigan Today has fun with farm animals at Jo-Kay Corral

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan today hit the road to have some fun with farm animals this Friday morning. Jodi McIlhamy describes her Negaunee Township farm that she co-owns with her husband Kevin. Jo-Kay Corral gives its guests a hands-on, educational experience... ...and teaches kids the value and fun...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

UP Honor Flight return to Escanaba pushed back

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Honor Flight Mission XIX is now expected to land at the Delta County Airport at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Because of fog, the 81 veterans and their guardians got a late start on their tour of memorials in our nation’s capitol. The public is encouraged...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Aurora Piercing supports Iron Bay after rude review

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last month a Marquette restaurant made a Facebook post response to an unkind review about a server’s nose ring. Since then, Iron Bay and its staff have received support from others in the community. This includes fellow business owners. Aurora Piercing Boutique reached out to...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan DNR on how bear hunting season is going

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Friday being the third day of bear hunting season, Michigan’s DNR said many hunters are having success, although it may be too early to tell. DNR Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell said nine bears have been checked in so far, and he is expecting many more to come.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Marquette’s New Age Tattoo to offer specials on semicolon tattoos

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Age Tattoo Studio is raising awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. The tattoo studio will be offering specials on semicolon tattoos next Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The semicolon is often used to represent the ability to stop, but the decision to keep going, a symbol of the struggle people face who deal with depression and suicidal thoughts.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPCM hosting low sensory day once each month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is dimming the lights a bit with a new low sensory day. Beginning this month, the museum will turn down its lights and music on the third Thursday of every month. In addition, the museum will also have areas available...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ojibwa Casino Marquette hosts electronic waste collection

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Objibwa Casino Marquette is hosting an electronic waste collection on Sept. 10, 2022. Electronic devices contain toxic substances and heavy metals such as chromium, cadmium, mercury and lead which can contaminate air, soil and waterways. Items that will be accepted include:. CPU’s. Tablets. Fax...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

City of Marquette residents invited to participate in Trash to Treasure weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. This weekend is the City of Marquette’s Trash to Treasure weekend. Starting Friday, residents are encouraged to place reusable or serviceable items on their curb. “Treasure hunters” will pick up the items they want. Examples of suitable items include furniture, lamps, and dishes.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Raise money for the disability network of the UP through bean bag toss

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pick your partner, toss some bean bags, and raise money for the Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) this Saturday. SAIL associate director Nick Emmendorfer shares details of the Battle of the Boards cornhole tournament. Emmendorfer explains where the proceeds will go while Jack Vander Lugt,...
MARQUETTE, MI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WLUC

UPHS Marquette technical employee on newly ratified union contract

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Health System-Marquette and the Michigan Nurses Association announced that the hospital’s technical employees have ratified their first union contract Friday. Competitive wage packages, a labor-management committee and a wage scale to reward experience are some new guarantees the three-year contract will include. Kaylyn Lafrinere,...
MARQUETTE, MI
MLive

Man found not guilty in death of Michigan road worker

IRON COUNTY, MI – A Wisconsin man was found not guilty in the death of Michigan road worker who was struck by a pickup truck and pinned between two vehicles in January 2021, WLUC reports. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found Jerry Mittelstadt, 57, of Newald, Wis., not...
NEWALD, WI
WLUC

Marquette’s Hurley Park gets new paint job by Detroit artists

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission sent out invitations to artists to paint Hurley Park’s basket ball court and rims. For this project, two Detroit-based artists Ivan Montoya and Joey Salamon were selected. There were 42 applicants. This is the Marquette City Commission’s first public art project....
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Studio Dance Arts Marquette wants you to get up and move

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Studio Dance Arts in Marquette wants to get you and your kid up and moving. Located in the Westwood Mall in Marquette – there are dance and gymnastics classes for all ages and abilities. Staff at Studio Dance Arts say ballet, hip-hop or gymnastics could...
MARQUETTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police. 
WIXOM, MI
WLUC

Up North Lodge holds benefit for young man injured in rodeo

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge in Gwinn hosted a benefit for a young man who broke his back in a rodeo accident on Thursday night. Phoenix Wasik had been doing rodeo for six years but last July, Wasik was injured in the Iron River Rodeo when his saddle broke and he lost control.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Stake the Lake scheduled in Munising later this month

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Key preparations are underway for Stake the Lake later this month. Stake the Lake is a charity walk that raises awareness for those who are battling cancer or have died from it. The event is scheduled for September 24 at 10 a.m. It will start at Bensfield Park and will march along M-28 west.
MUNISING, MI

