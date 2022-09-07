Read full article on original website
townandtourist.com
25 Treehouse Rentals in Arkansas (Private & Accommodating!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Arkansas doesn’t lack dense forests and beautiful mountain ranges, especially when you go north. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in the outdoor opportunities in the state, you may want to consider renting out a treehouse for your family’s next vacation.
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
KATV
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
purewow.com
18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
onlyinark.com
Ultimate NWA Fall Color Guide
In October, the hills of Northwest Arkansas are alive with fall colors. Arkansas sees the most significant amount of visitors to experience the changing colors of the Ozark, Boston, and Ouachita mountains. October’s second and third weeks are the prime time to experience peak color. But, Arkansas Parks and Tourism...
FOX Food Spotlight: Shotgun Dan’s Pizza
A Central Arkansas staple in the pizza industry stopped by Good Day Arkansas. Shotgun Dan's Pizza has been around since the 70s
KATV
Kicking of the "Natural Character" series with Arkansas Game and Fish
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Trey Reid, Assistant Chief of Communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, explains a new monthly series called "Natural Character." For more information on the Arkansas Game and Fish, click here.
Anti-government group purported to have Arkansas politicians and law enforcement as members
A report of a militant ant-government group paints a troubling membership picture for Arkansas.
menastar.com
Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government
(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
KATV
Leadership Arkansas announces its Class of XXVII; 54 Arkansas leaders selected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — 54 Arkansas leaders have been selected for a program operated by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas. According to a press release, these individuals were chosen to be a part of the Leadership Arkansas Class XVII. Leadership Arkansas developed...
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
swark.today
Arkansas Community LGBTQ Grant application guidelines announced
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Grants are available to nonprofit organizations seeking to provide mental health support to people who identify as LGBTQ+ the National Alliance on Mental Health – Arkansas announced on Thursday. Grants will range from $1000 to $10,000, and the application submission deadline...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
whiterivernow.com
Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas
UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy for some this Weekend
Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico with draw moisture northwestward into Arkansas which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to a good part of the state Saturday. Although widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, locally heavy downpours will be possible. A cold front will weep across the Mid South...
FBI warns of increased sextortion threats in Northwest Arkansas
FBI Little Rock has noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
