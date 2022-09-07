SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of COVID-19-related deaths in South Dakota has surpassed 3,000. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, since last Wednesday, there have been nine COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 3,002. Of those who died, one was in their 60s, and eight were in 80 years or older. However, health officials say both active cases and the number of people hospitalized with the virus fell over the past week.

