Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.

MOVIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO