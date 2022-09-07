Read full article on original website
Tom Hanks Gets Asked About Appearing In The MCU And Has Thoughtful Response About The Performances Stars Are Putting In At Marvel
Tom Hanks was asked about appearing in the MCU, and he also gave a thoughtful response on the performances in the superhero franchise.
Popculture
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
Marvel secretly changes CGI in much-derided Thor: Love and Thunder scene – but fans say it ‘looks even worse’
Marvel’s latest cinematic release, Thor: Love and Thunder, has finally arrived on Disney+.The film, a sequel to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.When Love and Thunder was first out in cinemas, it attracted substantial criticism for its CGI effects, including from the film’s own director, Taika Waititi. Particular condemnation was brought upon one scene in particular, which saw Thor talk to the disembodied spectre of a child’s head in a vision.As observed by Twitter user @comicxbook, the CGI effects appear to have been altered for the film’s streaming release. However, he claims in the...
ComicBook
Disney's Peter Pan and Wendy Releases Poster, Debuts First Footage at D23 Expo
This year's D23 Expo is officially proving that you can fly. On Friday, during Walt Disney Studios' panel at the convention, fans were treated to the first official look at Peter Pan and Wendy, the latest live-action remake to enter the studio's arsenal. The film, which will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, released its first official teaser poster, and also showcased footage to those within the room at D23. While it doesn't look like that footage will make its way online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak has a description of what it entailed.
Disney Shows Off First Looks at ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, ‘Snow White’ and ‘Little Mermaid’
A trio of anticipated live-action Disney films took center stage at D23, with looks at the new Lion King prequel, Snow White and The Little Mermaid. Filmmaker Barry Jenkins showed off a look (and revealed the title) of his upcoming Lion King take, with Mufasa: Lion King bowing in 2024. Jenkins also revealed it follow the rise of Mufasa and feature young versions of characters Timon, Pumbaa and Rafiki. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will return as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Inside Out' Sequel, Alien Movie 'Elio' Set at PixarFirst 'Haunted Mansion' Footage Hits D23'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Disenchanted'...
ComicBook
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
CBS News
What's new on Disney Plus this month: 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' 'Hocus Pocus 2' and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. September 8, AKA Disney+ Day, isn't the only thing Disney fans have to look forward to this month -- but...
EW.com
All the upcoming Disney and Pixar movies and series showcased at D23 Expo
Grab yourself some popcorn because Disney and Pixar have unveiled the upcoming lineup of movies and television series for the next few years. The studios presented an exciting look into their upcoming roster of animated and live-action family films, including Hocus Pocus 2, an Enchanted sequel, the highly-anticipated live-action version of The Little Mermaid, and more, at Friday's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.
CNET
D23 Expo 2022: The Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Updates to Expect From This Week's Convention
Friday will see Disney fans flocking to California for D23 Expo 2022, a convention celebrating all the entertainment behemoth has to offer. It'll be the first D23 convention since 2019, the year its Disney Plus streaming service launched, and will also mark the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but companies love to prolong these celebrations) -- so you can expect some major announcements from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.
Walt Disney Animation's 2023 Movie Announced At D23 Expo Has A Huge Connection To Disney's History
Next year is a massive one for the history of the Walt Disney Company. After all, it was all the way back in 1923 that Walt and Roy O. Disney founded the studio, which makes 2023 the massive conglomerate's 100th anniversary. Naturally, there is going to be a whole lot of celebrating going on in many different forms – but one special way that the occasion is being marked is on the big screen with the release of Walt Disney Animation Studio's Wish, a new film that was just announced this afternoon at D23 Expo 2022.
TIFF: Nat Wolff Joins Lucy Hale in Rom-Com ‘Which Brings Me to You’ (Exclusive)
Nat Wolff is set to star opposite Lucy Hale in upcoming romantic comedy Which Brings Me to You. The feature will reunite the Palo Alto, Paper Towns and The Kill Team actor with filmmaker Peter Hutchings (Can You Keep a Secret?, Then Came You), who directed their recent hit The Hating Game. Production is due to start in New York City and New Jersey on September 19th. More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Edward Berger on Why It Was Important to Make a German-Language Version of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'Kit Harington Praises 'House of the Dragon' for Being "Its...
thedigitalfix.com
Everything announced at Disney Plus Day
Happy Disney Plus Day everybody! Once a year, the House of Mouse treats us all to a whole day of exciting news and announcements about what’s to come on the streaming service. There’s also new Disney movies dropping on the platform and content from the MCU and Star Wars franchise added, too. And we’ve got the lowdown on everything that happens.
ComicBook
Disney Lorcana Reveals First Cards, More Details
The first cards for Disney Lorcana have been revealed. Today, Ravensburger revealed a set of six Disney Lorcana cards, which will be sold at D23 Expo this weekend. The D23 Expo Collector's Set will contain six cards with special foil treatments and special D23 and 1st Edition logos. Ravensburger, the publisher of Disney Lorcana, noted that all six cards in the Collector's Set will also appear in the first Disney Lorcana set, which will be officially titled Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Go behind the love and thunder as Marvel drops trailer for Disney Plus Day treat you might’ve missed
Today is Disney Plus Day, which means it’s a good day to be a Marvel fan. Not only did we get a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Thor: Love and Thunder also made its streaming debut this Thursday. And once you’re done revisiting the recent blockbuster from the comfort of your own home, make sure to check out its accompanying making-of documentary, the latest in the Marvel Studios Assembled series, which likewise just thundered online.
CNBC
Everything we learned at D23 Expo′s Pixar and Walt Disney Animation panel
Disney will reveal new information about its upcoming slate of animated movies and TV shows during its Pixar and Disney Animation Studios panel at the D23 Expo on Friday. The Walt Disney Company is set to reveal new information about its upcoming slate of animated movies and TV shows during its Pixar and Disney Animation Studios panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California Friday.
D23 Expo: Halle Bailey Shines As Ariel In First Look At Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’
Halle Bailey shines in the first teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid.
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy Delays Release of Next Star Wars Film
There's no denying that the Star Wars franchise has benefited so much from streaming since Lucasfilm decided to expand the universe through a slew of Disney+ shows. Since 2019, Disney has consistently been giving fans quality Star Wars content which comes as a huge shocker, especially considering how lackluster the sequel trilogy was.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Stars Hype Up Movie's Disney+ Release in New Video
Happy Disney+ Day! The streaming site is dropping a lot of fun content today in honor of their virtual event, including releasing Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie hit theatres back in July, and it's officially available to stream on Disney+. Some deleted scenes have also been released from the movie, and there's been a lot of talk online about Disney+ updating the movie's CGI. In honor of the new Thor's Disney+ debut, Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and director Taika Waititi (Korg) released a new video.
TVGuide.com
D23 Expo: The Biggest Trailers and News from the Disney Studios and Pixar Panel
Check out trailers for Disenchanted, The Little Mermaid, and first looks at Inside Out 2, Mufasa, and more. After three years away, the D23 Expo finally returned to Anaheim California. The first major panel of the Expo took place on Friday with Disney Studios, Disney Animation, and Pixar all updating fans on their latest and upcoming projects including Hocus Pocus 2, Disenchanted, The Little Mermaid, Elemental, and more.
Disney+ just released a new documentary on 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' for Disney+ Day
For Disney+ Day 2022, the streaming platform is releasing a new documentary that follows the production of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.
