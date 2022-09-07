ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CMA Awards 2022: Full list of nominations

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fVC8_0hlM8T7t00

The nominations for the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards were announced Wednesday.

Lainey Wilson leads the pack of CMA nominations this year, with six nods in major categories including album of the year, song of the year, female vocalist of the year, music video of the year, musical event of the year and new artist of the year.

Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Shane McAnally follow closely behind with five nominations each.

Miranda Lambert remains the most nominated female artist in CMA Awards history. She earned three nominations this year, bringing her total career nominations to 61. Lambert is now the third most-nominated artist in the history of the show, behind George Strait, who has earned 83 total, and Alan Jackson, who holds 81 total.

Artists up for highly coveted entertainer of the year award include Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

"This year’s slate is impressive, with some nominees logging historic milestones while others are just getting started," Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, said in a statement. "No matter what stage in their career, they each bring a unique voice and unforgettable story to life, showing that Country Music is stronger than ever! We look forward to honoring them this November."

Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning are hosting country music's biggest night.

MORE: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/culture/story/2021-cma-awards-complete-winners-list-80952408

The 56th annual CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 9, live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will be executive produced by Robert Deaton and directed by Alan Carter. Jon Macks is the head writer for the show.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Entertainer of the year

  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen

Single of the year

  • "Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (Producer: Paul DiGiovanni, Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)
  • "half of my hometown" -- Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat)
  • "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)
  • "'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)
  • "You Should Probably Leave" -- Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Album of the year

  • "Growin' Up" -- Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews)
  • "Humble Quest" -- Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin, Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea)
  • "Palomino" -- Miranda Lambert (Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves, Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning)
  • "Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'" -- Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen)
  • "Time, Tequila & Therapy" -- Old Dominion (Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion, Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)

Song of the year

  • "Buy Dirt" - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
  • "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
  • "Sand In My Boots" - Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
  • "Things A Man Oughta Know" - Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
  • "You Should Probably Leave" - Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Female vocalist of the year

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Lainey Wilson

Male vocalist of the year

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • LOCASH
  • Maddie & Tae

Musical event of the year

  • "Beers On Me" -- Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY (Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman)
  • "If I Didn't Love You" -- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood (Producer: Michael Knox)
  • "Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) (Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
  • "Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) (Producer: Zach Crowell)
  • "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

Musician of the year

  • Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
  • Brent Mason, Guitar
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
  • Derek Wells, Guitar

Music video of the year

  • "I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) -- Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) (Director: Blake Lively)
  • "Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) (Director: Harper Smith)
  • "Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) (Director: Michael Monaco)
  • "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Director: Alexa Campbell)
  • "'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)

New artist of the year

  • HARDY
  • Walker Hayes
  • Cody Johnson
  • Parker McCollum
  • Lainey Wilson

Comments / 6

Debra Arnold Howell
2d ago

Sorry I do not watch anymore this is not country music no more I don’t know where these people got lost sad but the stuff they are singing is not country and God help them with their music

Reply(3)
6
Related
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment

The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… hell even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, what better time than now to take a look back at one of my favorite Carrie Underwood moments. Back in 2020, the FGL boys shared an Instagram […] The post Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Josh Jenkins
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jon Randall
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jimmy Robbins
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Ashley Gorley
Person
Ross Copperman
Mashed

The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship

Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cma
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Extra

Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song Lyrics: “Pontoon” by Little Big Town

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Hints At The End Of His Career: “The Clock’s Ticking… I’m Not Gonna Ever Beat My Head Against The Wall”

And that’s according to Blake Shelton himself. The country music star and longtime The Voice judge has built himself quite the career in the country music. Cranking out radio hit after hit, #1 album after #1 album, he’s got a number of Ol’ Red Bars, he’s got a big-ass house in Los Angeles now… for a while, he was the biggest thing in country music.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour

Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
MUSIC
GMA

GMA

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy