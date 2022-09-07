Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man struck, killed while outside of disabled vehicle on I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the interstate in Franklin County Friday morning. A vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 270 was driving outside their lane of travel when they struck a man who was standing by his disabled car. The crash occurred near the Interstate 670 exit in Mifflin Township just after 8 a.m.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Sep 06, 2022
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Sep 06, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Civil involving trespassing – in the 21000 block of Wooster Rd. Civil involving blocked alley – in the 21000 block of Wooster Rd. August 23. Theft – in the 2800 block of Dogwood...
Motorcyclist killed in southeastern Franklin County crash
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash in southeastern Franklin County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Obetz Road at Crosspointe Drive in Hamilton Township. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup...
Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported in Northern Tuscarawas County
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal accident Thursday. The incident occurred on State Route 800 in Sandy Township just after 4 p.m. According to the New Philadelphia Post of OSP, it was determined that 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was traveling southbound...
Columbus man killed in Delaware County motorcycle crash
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old Columbus man. Stanislaw Mott was driving a motorcycle on State Route 3 near State Route 61 around 5:50 p.m. Thursday when, troopers say, he didn’t stop at a red light and was hit by a Ford Excursion driven […]
OSHP: Man hit, killed while standing outside of truck on I-71 in Madison County
OHIO, USA — A 43-year-old man from Marion was killed after being struck by a semi-truck while he was standing on the side of Interstate 71 in Madison County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man driving the semi was traveling southbound on I-71, but drove off the right side of the road around 9:10 a.m.
Wheeling police arrest Ohio man with drugs
Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., WPD was dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. When officers arrived on scene, they say they detected an odor of marijuana […]
WTAP
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
Woman killed in Fairfield County crash
WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
whbc.com
Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life. 39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection...
Police: Shooting victim located inside vehicle on I-71 ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting near a Columbus gas station. Columbus police said the victim was located inside a vehicle on the on-ramp to Interstate 71 south from East 5th Avenue. The shooting occurred after 3:10 p.m. near the Exon gas station...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Man Assaulted Cashier After Stealing Cigarettes from Gas Station
Fairfield – Fairfield sheriff is asking for ID on a man who attacked after stealing cigarettes. Accoridng to the Fairfield Sheriff’s department on September 3, 2022, the subject in the photos below entered the Friendship Kitchen in the city of Canal Winchester and stole two cartons of cigarettes from the counter.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Overturned Heavy Vehicle on 33 in Fairfield County
Fairfield – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a large overturned vehilce with a trailer, possibly a semi or a dump truck around 2:15 pm in Fairfield County. According to early reports, the crash occurred on 33 eastbound in the area of Allen road. The high-speed crash has been reported to have entrapment.
Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
wtuz.com
Dover Man Among Eight Charged in Drug Trafficking
An announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Northern District of Ohio Office related to the arrest of eight individuals and the distribution of drugs. In March 2020, federal, state, and local law enforcement began investigating a suspected drug trafficking operation based in the Wayne and Stark County areas.
Woman assaulted, Labrador Retriever stolen by teenagers in violent carjacking
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are investigating after a woman was assaulted while walking...
crawfordcountynow.com
August 2022 Crawford County Mugshots brought to you by AA American Bail Bonds
Information is published as it is provided by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The publication of an individual’s mugshot is a factor of charges brought against the individual and is not an indicator of innocence or guilt.
WSYX ABC6
25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
5 injured in Hilltop crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
