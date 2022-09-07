ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

10TV

Sheriff: Man struck, killed while outside of disabled vehicle on I-270

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the interstate in Franklin County Friday morning. A vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 270 was driving outside their lane of travel when they struck a man who was standing by his disabled car. The crash occurred near the Interstate 670 exit in Mifflin Township just after 8 a.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Sep 06, 2022

Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Sep 06, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Civil involving trespassing – in the 21000 block of Wooster Rd. Civil involving blocked alley – in the 21000 block of Wooster Rd. August 23. Theft – in the 2800 block of Dogwood...
DANVILLE, OH
10TV

Motorcyclist killed in southeastern Franklin County crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash in southeastern Franklin County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Obetz Road at Crosspointe Drive in Hamilton Township. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported in Northern Tuscarawas County

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal accident Thursday. The incident occurred on State Route 800 in Sandy Township just after 4 p.m. According to the New Philadelphia Post of OSP, it was determined that 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was traveling southbound...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man killed in Delaware County motorcycle crash

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old Columbus man. Stanislaw Mott was driving a motorcycle on State Route 3 near State Route 61 around 5:50 p.m. Thursday when, troopers say, he didn’t stop at a red light and was hit by a Ford Excursion driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest Ohio man with drugs

Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., WPD was dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. When officers arrived on scene, they say they detected an odor of marijuana […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in Fairfield County crash

WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life. 39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection...
CANTON, OH
10TV

Police: Shooting victim located inside vehicle on I-71 ramp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting near a Columbus gas station. Columbus police said the victim was located inside a vehicle on the on-ramp to Interstate 71 south from East 5th Avenue. The shooting occurred after 3:10 p.m. near the Exon gas station...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Overturned Heavy Vehicle on 33 in Fairfield County

Fairfield – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a large overturned vehilce with a trailer, possibly a semi or a dump truck around 2:15 pm in Fairfield County. According to early reports, the crash occurred on 33 eastbound in the area of Allen road. The high-speed crash has been reported to have entrapment.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Man Among Eight Charged in Drug Trafficking

An announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Northern District of Ohio Office related to the arrest of eight individuals and the distribution of drugs. In March 2020, federal, state, and local law enforcement began investigating a suspected drug trafficking operation based in the Wayne and Stark County areas.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

5 injured in Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
COLUMBUS, OH

