I’m a gardening expert – these are the 10 jobs you need to do in September if you want your plants to survive winter
THE end of summer is on the horizon and now could be the perfect time to prep your garden for autumn and winter. A gardening expert has revealed the 10 jobs you should do in September to get your plants ready for colder weather. Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk, said:...
The Daily South
Garden Blooms That Feed Winter Birds
When it comes to feeding winter birds, flowers are not usually the first thing that comes to mind. However, ornamental flowers and grasses produce seed heads that remain long after plants have gone dormant, providing a valuable source of food through the fall and winter months. Garden plants also provide a greater diversity of foods for birds to choose from, which in turn attracts a wider variety of bird species to the garden. In addition to setting out feeders, consider planting garden blooms that feed winter birds.
How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders
If you need to know how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders, we hear you. As much as we love bees and understand their crucial importance to our world, seeing them swarm around your hummingbird feeder can be a bit annoying, if not quite dangerous. After all, your reason for installing a hummingbird feeder in the first place was to watch hummingbirds not bees. What's to be done?
Aloe vera plant care problems and how to solve them
The perfect houseplant for many, though when you run into Aloe vera plant care problems, you might panic and not know how to get yours back on track. Healthy aloes are a beautiful shade of mid-green with long, sculptural leaves, that not only look good indoors, but also outside too if your climate allows.
Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains
Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
I have 65 houseplants, and these are the plant care essentials that help me keep them alive and healthy
Houseplants require special care. I use products like pruning scissors, a mister, and neem oil to keep my 65 plants healthy and thriving.
BHG
How to Save Tomato Seeds in 8 Simple Steps
Homegrown tomatoes are hard to beat when eaten fresh off the plant, but they're also endlessly useful for making sauce, juice, salsa, salads, and so much more. The best tomatoes in your garden this year also can be your key to a delicious harvest next year when you know how to save tomato seeds. Collecting the seeds takes a little know-how and time but it's a simple process you can do with items you've likely already got in your kitchen. Follow our tips for picking out the best tomatoes for seeds, and then follow the 8 steps below for saving tomato seeds for next year.
Crops That Grow Well In The Shade - Backyard Gardens
Do you have a lack of sun shining in your garden space? Or are you just trying your best to optimize the space you have and do some interplanting? This list of crops that do not require full sun should help!
Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?
I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
5 Simple Tips For Preparing Your Lawn For The Winter Months
Homeowners face a few key decisions on preparing their lawns as the winter approaches. Here are 5 simple tips for preparing your lawn for the winter months.
10 Tips for Planting Bulbs
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Tulip Time is my town’s largest festival of the year. Thousands of...
What You Should Know About Seeding Your Lawn
Having a lush and beautiful lawn can take a lot of effort. Here is how seeding your lawn can help and what you should know before you seed your lawn.
Why You Shouldn't Use Peat Moss In Your Garden
Peat moss is used a lot in gardening, but there is a good reason why we shouldn't use it. Here are the details of why this gardening staple isn't the best.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Mustard Pest Control
Fun fact! Mustard can be used as a cover crop to suppress soil born pests. When mustard plants that are still green are incorporated into soil and decomposition starts, glucosinolates are released. It is the breakdown products of these glucosinolates that are thought to have biofumigant properties. Mustard can be...
