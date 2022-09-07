ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Back to school: What's new at Traverse City Area Public Schools

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, thousands of kids went back to school in northern Michigan. Traverse City Area Public Schools is just one district that welcomed students back to class. Some things are changing this year, like the loss of free meals that were provided during the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Char-Em introduces Future Educator Academy for students

CHARLEVOIX & EMMET COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new program from the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District (Char-Em) aims to introduce high school students to the field of education. The Future Educator Academy is one of a number of programs run by the Career and Technical Education Team at Char-Em. The...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Health advocates heading to TCAPS

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new team will be advocating for the health of students in Traverse City. Traverse City Area Public Schools will now have state-appointed health professionals thanks to a local public health grant agreement. The $186,000 request from the Michigan Department of Health and Human...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

City of Manistee receives grant to restore Riverwalk

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Manistee has been awarded thousands of dollars to help boost tourism. A $850,000 grant is part of an the Economic Development Administration's grant program to help communities that rely on tourism and outdoor recreation. The grant will go towards restoring a four-mile...
MANISTEE, MI
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Old Town Playhouse performance to support community caregivers

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- To support caregivers in the Grand Traverse area, the Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City, in partnership with Grand Traverse Pavilions, is hosting a fundraising performance of Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home. The playhouse describes Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home, as a moving, important, and often...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Stolen property, guns and drugs seized in Benzie County

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two siblings have been arrested after multiple firearms and drugs were seized from a residence in Benzie County, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Pieter Roeters, 41, has been lodged at the Benzie County Jail on the following charges:. Felon in possession of ammunition. Felon...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Experts reach verdict on 'unusual' black cat

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Last month, a photograph was taken of a large cat roaming around Twisted Trails in Manistee County. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it is a "normal-sized black cat." Prior story: Unusual cat spotted in Manistee County. The person who took the...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City man arrested for assaulting girlfriend

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend early Wednesday morning, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office. At 1:03 a.m. on Sep. 7, Leelanau County Dispatch received a 911 call near the area of Bohemian Road and Lake Michigan Road...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Recall election announced in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials in Roscommon County have announced a recall election after receiving enough valid signatures from residents. The recall involves the Richfield Township Supervisor John Bawol, Cler Greg Watt and Treasuer Terri Hidey. The language for the petition was approved in May. The election will be...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Dealer offers blast from the past that was ahead of it's time

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you're of a certain age, you may think that Telsa was the start of electric vehicles. But if you're a little older, you may remember when they showed up on a few dealer's lots. Turns out a blast from the past recently showed up...
CADILLAC, MI
Cars 108

Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan

Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac man arrested for meth possession

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Roberto Ambriz, 31, has been arraigned for one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of driving while license suspended. Another story: Alpena man arrested for falsely accusing MSP...
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Labor Day Weekend Blotter & 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker’s post-Labor Day weekend look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. 7:47:09pm 9/1/2022 Fire S. West-Bay Shore Drive, Large fire behind the garage, south of Suttons Bay Animal Hospital. It is a large trash fire that we will be extinguishing; Illegal burn of construction materials was taking place, advise DNR of illegal burn.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI

