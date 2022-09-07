Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Inn Takes Pride in Giving to Local Northwest Michigan CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Traverse City, MI
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Stimulus money available for Michigan renters and homeownersJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Experience the most unique bookstore around in MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Back to school: What's new at Traverse City Area Public Schools
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, thousands of kids went back to school in northern Michigan. Traverse City Area Public Schools is just one district that welcomed students back to class. Some things are changing this year, like the loss of free meals that were provided during the...
UpNorthLive.com
Char-Em introduces Future Educator Academy for students
CHARLEVOIX & EMMET COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new program from the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District (Char-Em) aims to introduce high school students to the field of education. The Future Educator Academy is one of a number of programs run by the Career and Technical Education Team at Char-Em. The...
UpNorthLive.com
Health advocates heading to TCAPS
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new team will be advocating for the health of students in Traverse City. Traverse City Area Public Schools will now have state-appointed health professionals thanks to a local public health grant agreement. The $186,000 request from the Michigan Department of Health and Human...
UpNorthLive.com
City of Manistee receives grant to restore Riverwalk
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Manistee has been awarded thousands of dollars to help boost tourism. A $850,000 grant is part of an the Economic Development Administration's grant program to help communities that rely on tourism and outdoor recreation. The grant will go towards restoring a four-mile...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
UpNorthLive.com
Old Town Playhouse performance to support community caregivers
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- To support caregivers in the Grand Traverse area, the Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City, in partnership with Grand Traverse Pavilions, is hosting a fundraising performance of Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home. The playhouse describes Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home, as a moving, important, and often...
UpNorthLive.com
Stolen property, guns and drugs seized in Benzie County
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two siblings have been arrested after multiple firearms and drugs were seized from a residence in Benzie County, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Pieter Roeters, 41, has been lodged at the Benzie County Jail on the following charges:. Felon in possession of ammunition. Felon...
UpNorthLive.com
Experts reach verdict on 'unusual' black cat
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Last month, a photograph was taken of a large cat roaming around Twisted Trails in Manistee County. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it is a "normal-sized black cat." Prior story: Unusual cat spotted in Manistee County. The person who took the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drowning on Upper Herring Lake confirmed by Frankfort fire chief
A drowning occurred on Upper Herring Lake over the weekend, according to Mike Cedarholm, fire chief for the Frankfort Fire Department.
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City man arrested for assaulting girlfriend
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend early Wednesday morning, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office. At 1:03 a.m. on Sep. 7, Leelanau County Dispatch received a 911 call near the area of Bohemian Road and Lake Michigan Road...
UpNorthLive.com
Recall election announced in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials in Roscommon County have announced a recall election after receiving enough valid signatures from residents. The recall involves the Richfield Township Supervisor John Bawol, Cler Greg Watt and Treasuer Terri Hidey. The language for the petition was approved in May. The election will be...
UpNorthLive.com
Dealer offers blast from the past that was ahead of it's time
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you're of a certain age, you may think that Telsa was the start of electric vehicles. But if you're a little older, you may remember when they showed up on a few dealer's lots. Turns out a blast from the past recently showed up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan man allegedly strangled girlfriend, pulled her across road by her hair
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is accused of accused of strangling his girlfriend before allegedly dragging her across a road by her hair and slamming her head against a vehicle. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged assault occurred during an argument at a residence...
Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan
Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
UpNorthLive.com
Application window open for portion of Grand Traverse County's $18M in ARPA funds
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An $18 million window just opened. Technically, it's an application window. Organizations and campaigns can now throw their hat in the ring for a portion of Grand Traverse County's $18 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds. “It's the largest infusion of federal funds...
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man arrested for meth possession
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Roberto Ambriz, 31, has been arraigned for one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of driving while license suspended. Another story: Alpena man arrested for falsely accusing MSP...
UpNorthLive.com
Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
leelanauticker.com
Labor Day Weekend Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker’s post-Labor Day weekend look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. 7:47:09pm 9/1/2022 Fire S. West-Bay Shore Drive, Large fire behind the garage, south of Suttons Bay Animal Hospital. It is a large trash fire that we will be extinguishing; Illegal burn of construction materials was taking place, advise DNR of illegal burn.
Unlicensed driver with half-empty bottle of rum arrested on Northern Michigan highway: cops
A Cadillac woman was arrested last week after authorities say she was caught driving drunk on the highway with out a license and with an open bottle of liquor in the car.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
Comments / 0