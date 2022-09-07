ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder exotic weapons, raid chests and more

By Lauren Aitken, Sean Martin
 2 days ago

Treat me like a pirate and gimme that booty.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder is the penultimate season ahead of the Lightfall expansion in 2023, and there's a new raid to enjoy, exotics to collect and, as the title suggests, pirates! To get all of the good loot, though, you'll need to complete various quests and tasks, some of which are trickier than others.

Whether you're hunting down map fragments or hoping to get your hands on the Touch of Malice raid exotic, I've got you covered in this Season of Plunder guide.

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder exotic weapons

Exotic weapons are always worth chasing in Destiny 2, as their unique intrinsic perks set them above the rest. Not all of the Season 18 exotics are available in-game yet, but you can check out how to get the ones that are below.

This exotic fusion rifle is the easiest exotic to get your hands on this season, so here's how to get it and its catalyst.

This scout rifle is this season's raid exotic from King's Fall. It's not a guaranteed drop, either, so here's Sean's guide on how to improve your chances.

If you want some powerful exotic armor to go with your new weapons, Fallen Sunstar, Gyrfalcon's Hauberk, and Point-Contact Cannon Brace are all available through legend and master lost sectors.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder quests

To get your hands on the new exotic sparrow, you'll need to go on a treasure hunt.

Map fragments work like lures from Season of the Hunt, letting you influence the type of reward you'll receive by slotting them into your Captain's Atlas. Here's how to get them.

If you want to get yourself some pinnacles and earn the Frostmire's Will triumph for the Iron Banner title, you'll want to finish these daily challenges when the mode is active.

King's Fall raid

King's Fall is this season's raid and alongside the raid exotic, you'll have the chance to earn extra weapons and armor by finding these secret chests.

Here's how to get a guaranteed Deepsight weapon after defeating Oryx so you can craft raid weapons.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Tim had a chat with Joe Blackburn to get all the deets about the next exapansion, Lightfall.

New loadout systems and LFG will come to Destiny 2: Lightfall, and you'll also be able to praise your fellow Guardians if they were a particularly good leader.

The Strand darkness-based subclass arrives in Lightfall and you'll be zipping around Neptune soon with your green cosmic grappling hook.

It's off to Neptune in February, with the most futuristic-looking location yet in Destiny 2.

Season 19 and beyond

Bungie has always taken feedback from fans seriously, and has made the decision to stop sunsetting whole expansions.

The first three games Lauren played on PC were Star Wars: X-Wing, Zoo Tycoon and Barbie Fashion Designer, which explains her love of all things space, strategy and aesthetically pleasing. Lauren recently joined PC Gamer as the Deputy Guides Editor after three years of writing many dozens of Destiny 2 guides at VG247, as well as casually trying to shoehorn in The Witcher 3 articles wherever possible. When she's not trying to force everyone to play as a Warlock in Destiny 2, Lauren is either mastering her SEO abilities to help smash the competition, or patting one of her red sons.

ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

