ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Riverhead NJROTC program starts school year without certified instructors, as district seeks to fill two vacancies following resignations

By Alek Lewis
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

District 13 shows new teachers and staff the ropes

The new school year is in full swing. But days before Valley Stream District 13 opened its doors to hundreds of its incoming students, district officials welcomed its newest teachers and staff during a three-day orientation at Howell Road Elementary School. On day one of the orientation, Superintendent Judith LaRocca...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
longisland.com

Salvation Army Hempstead Corps Conducts Massive Back to School Backpack Donation and Festival this Saturday

The new school year is here, and The Salvation Army Hempstead Corps is partnering with Macy’s to make sure that nearly 500 local children return to school with high quality backpacks and school supplies. Along with the back-to-school donation, the Hempstead Corps is hosting a carnival with games, a giant inflatable obstacle course, bouncy house, carnival foods, and more – to give children one last day of summer fun. Kids can also win prizes for the games they play!
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont Memorial principal placed on leave

Protests erupted at Elmont Memorial High School after Principal Kevin Dougherty was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The reasons for Dougherty’s leave were still unknown at press time. District Superintendent James Grossane stated in an Aug. 30 release that Dougherty was “taking a sabbatical...
ELMONT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Programs phased out, seniors speak up to council

A group of senior citizens told the City Council Tuesday night that several of their important exercise, recreational and educational programs at the Long Beach Recreation Center had been eliminated, and asked that they be restored. Henrietta Staub, who acted as spokeswoman for the group of about 25 seniors, said...
LONG BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Riverhead, NY
Education
City
Riverhead, NY
untappedcities.com

18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area

Dowling College was a private college on Long Island with a similar story to Briarcliff College. Dowling opened in 1968 in Oakdale on the site of William K. Vanderbilt’s Idle Hour estate. Idle Hour was a Gilded Age mansion built in 1882, later serving as a temporary residence of gangster Dutch Schultz and a short-lived artists’ colony. Adelphi College, the first in Suffolk County to offer four-year degrees, purchased the Vanderbilt estate in 1963 and launched the college, naming it after city planner Robert W. Dowling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#School District#Highschool#Riverhead High School#The Board Of Education#Marine Corps#Coast Guard
TBR News Media

A ‘revolutionary’ undertaking: Port Jeff Village to honor its past with a whaleboat

American history and local tradition are on a collision course here in the Village of Port Jefferson. Last month, public officials announced that the village government would partner with the Port Jeff-based Bayles Boat Shop to recreate a whaleboat from the American Revolution era. The boat shop is an offshoot of the Long Island Seaport and Eco Center, also known as LISEC, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of maritime history on Long Island.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Education
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau voters say they’re tired of redistricting

Before public testimonials began in front of the Nassau County redistricting committee this past week, Democratic appointee David Mejias challenged the motivations of his Republican counterparts, saying they intentionally stonewalling the process to redistrict county legislature seats. That way, GOPers could have free reign to adopt what he described as an unlawful map in November. where it would be nearly impossible for anyone to effectively challenge the map under federal law.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Blakeman appoints new corrections commissioner and Nassau sheriff

There are changes coming to the Nassau County Correctional Center. County Executive Bruce Blakeman promoted Michael Sposato to corrections commissioner. Sposato previously served as sheriff under Ed Mangano and was demoted in 2018 for jail mismanagement. The decision comes months after a report found the private medical contractor Sposato brought...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads to Nassau County

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat says the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and New York City.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Emmie Rusch, 97

Emmie Rusch of Southold died at San Simeon by the Sound on Sept. 6, 2022. She was 97 years old. The family will receive visitors on Monday, Sept. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, officiated by Pastor Garrett Johnson. Interment will follow at the Cutchogue Cemetery.
SOUTHOLD, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy