Riverhead NJROTC program starts school year without certified instructors, as district seeks to fill two vacancies following resignations

Herald Community Newspapers
District 13 shows new teachers and staff the ropes
The new school year is in full swing. But days before Valley Stream District 13 opened its doors to hundreds of its incoming students, district officials welcomed its newest teachers and staff during a three-day orientation at Howell Road Elementary School. On day one of the orientation, Superintendent Judith LaRocca...
longisland.com
Salvation Army Hempstead Corps Conducts Massive Back to School Backpack Donation and Festival this Saturday
The new school year is here, and The Salvation Army Hempstead Corps is partnering with Macy’s to make sure that nearly 500 local children return to school with high quality backpacks and school supplies. Along with the back-to-school donation, the Hempstead Corps is hosting a carnival with games, a giant inflatable obstacle course, bouncy house, carnival foods, and more – to give children one last day of summer fun. Kids can also win prizes for the games they play!
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont Memorial principal placed on leave
Protests erupted at Elmont Memorial High School after Principal Kevin Dougherty was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The reasons for Dougherty’s leave were still unknown at press time. District Superintendent James Grossane stated in an Aug. 30 release that Dougherty was “taking a sabbatical...
Herald Community Newspapers
Programs phased out, seniors speak up to council
A group of senior citizens told the City Council Tuesday night that several of their important exercise, recreational and educational programs at the Long Beach Recreation Center had been eliminated, and asked that they be restored. Henrietta Staub, who acted as spokeswoman for the group of about 25 seniors, said...
Smithtown superintendent of schools responds to allegations about teacher’s firing
The Smithtown superintendent of schools has responded to the allegations that a Smithtown High School East teacher was fired for being an ally to the LGBTQ community.
News 12
Hampton Bays High School forced to drop varsity football due to lack of older students
Hampton Bays High School is dropping varsity football this season due to a lack of upperclassmen. Sean Gil, varsity coach for the team, says the decision to cancel the sport was made after it was clear that there were not enough older students trying out for the team. "Our hearts...
untappedcities.com
18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area
Dowling College was a private college on Long Island with a similar story to Briarcliff College. Dowling opened in 1968 in Oakdale on the site of William K. Vanderbilt’s Idle Hour estate. Idle Hour was a Gilded Age mansion built in 1882, later serving as a temporary residence of gangster Dutch Schultz and a short-lived artists’ colony. Adelphi College, the first in Suffolk County to offer four-year degrees, purchased the Vanderbilt estate in 1963 and launched the college, naming it after city planner Robert W. Dowling.
State of emergency declared after polio found in Suffolk County wastewater
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday issued an executive order declaring a state disaster emergency amid “evidence of circulating” polio, the state Department of Health said.
A ‘revolutionary’ undertaking: Port Jeff Village to honor its past with a whaleboat
American history and local tradition are on a collision course here in the Village of Port Jefferson. Last month, public officials announced that the village government would partner with the Port Jeff-based Bayles Boat Shop to recreate a whaleboat from the American Revolution era. The boat shop is an offshoot of the Long Island Seaport and Eco Center, also known as LISEC, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of maritime history on Long Island.
Port Jeff village board updates public on ticks, golf, homecoming and Station Street
The Port Jefferson Village Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6, to discuss current plans and issues throughout the village. The meeting started with a reminder from code enforcement chief Fred Leute to drive carefully down the streets. Now that school is back in session, more wet weather and leaves will likely be on the ground.
Hiring in Huntington: Part-Time Job Openings
Not everyone wants or can work full time. If you want part-time hours, here’s a roundup of some openings in the Huntington area. Bilingual Human Resources Assistant, Sage Solutions Must be able to write, read and speak Spanish fluently.
Residents complain about ambulance billing by Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance
The Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps is receiving backlash from residents in its service area who say they are being improperly billed by the ambulance corps’ third-party billing company. But the ambulance chief said the issue can be easily resolved and that residents of the district don’t have to pay for the service.
longisland.com
Freeport, NY Business Announced Among 11 Finalists for Inaugural Minority and Women's Business Award
The Business Council of New York State announced Wednesday 11 finalists for the inaugural Minority & Women Business Award. The Business Council believes in the continued promotion of economic growth and prosperity for all, and that opportunity must be given to all employers, regardless of race or creed. The Minority...
Old Field – Ranch With Access To Private Beach!
Spacious updated 4 BR 2 Bath Ranch, HW floors, Andersen windows, skylites, full basement partially finished, 3V schools, close to RR and Stony Brook Univ.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau voters say they’re tired of redistricting
Before public testimonials began in front of the Nassau County redistricting committee this past week, Democratic appointee David Mejias challenged the motivations of his Republican counterparts, saying they intentionally stonewalling the process to redistrict county legislature seats. That way, GOPers could have free reign to adopt what he described as an unlawful map in November. where it would be nearly impossible for anyone to effectively challenge the map under federal law.
News 12
Blakeman appoints new corrections commissioner and Nassau sheriff
There are changes coming to the Nassau County Correctional Center. County Executive Bruce Blakeman promoted Michael Sposato to corrections commissioner. Sposato previously served as sheriff under Ed Mangano and was demoted in 2018 for jail mismanagement. The decision comes months after a report found the private medical contractor Sposato brought...
Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps will see $2,000 annual grant thanks to late auto dealer’s contribution to trade group’s endowment
Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps saw a $2,000 boost on its balance sheet last month, when Apple Honda presented the corps with a grant from the National Automobile Dealers endowment. Apple Honda general manager Bill Fields said the grant will be coming to the ambulance corps for the rest of Fields’...
wamc.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads to Nassau County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat says the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and New York City.
rew-online.com
Fountaingate Gardens Independent Living Community Officially Fully Open to Residents￼
Gurwin Healthcare System announced it has officially opened The Parkview, the largest residential building of the new Fountaingate Gardens independent living complex on Gurwin’s 36-acre Commack campus, with the delivery of the certificate of occupancy on August 16, 2022. The $115 million,129-luxury apartment Life Plan Community is a unique...
Emmie Rusch, 97
Emmie Rusch of Southold died at San Simeon by the Sound on Sept. 6, 2022. She was 97 years old. The family will receive visitors on Monday, Sept. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, officiated by Pastor Garrett Johnson. Interment will follow at the Cutchogue Cemetery.
