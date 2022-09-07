Riverhead NJROTC program starts school year without certified instructors, as district seeks to fill two vacancies following resignations

The new school year is here, and The Salvation Army Hempstead Corps is partnering with Macy’s to make sure that nearly 500 local children return to school with high quality backpacks and school supplies. Along with the back-to-school donation, the Hempstead Corps is hosting a carnival with games, a giant inflatable obstacle course, bouncy house, carnival foods, and more – to give children one last day of summer fun. Kids can also win prizes for the games they play!

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO