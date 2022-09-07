Read full article on original website
Freedom Jaeger
2d ago
This is stupid. The council has better things to do! Tax dollars are being wasted! This proposal is nothing but an attention getting scheme about the past! We need to look forward! Ugh!
willmarradio.com
New London woman wants name change for Sibley State Park
(New London, MN) - A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military's effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862 and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato. Kelsey Olson hosted an information meeting in New London and plans to address the city council -- but says changing the name requires an act of the Minnesota Legislature.
willmarradio.com
County board reduces field of administrator candidates to 3
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board Tuesday narrowed the field of candidates for the next county administrator from 8 to three. They are:. Kelsey Baker currently serves as the County Administrator for Swift County, Minnesota, where she has been in the position for five years. Prior to this, she served as the Executive Director for The Legends at Heritage Place for one year, as a Public Information Officer with the State of South Dakota for one year, and as a Marketing & Communications Specialist with the State of South Dakota for three years. Ms. Baker holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations/Advertising & Management Communications from North Dakota State University and an executive master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of South Dakota.
willmarradio.com
9 file for 4 ACGC School Board seats
(Grove City MN-) There's a lot of interest in running for Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board. Four seats are up for reelection and 9 people filed by the August 16th deadline. Three of the four incumbents: Megan Morrison of Atwater, Randall Kaisner of Atwater and Scott Stafford of Grove City filed, while the 4th incumbent, Paul Rasmussen of Atwater has decided to retire. Also filing were Christine Buer of Grove City, Joe Groshens of Atwater, Jeff Niedenthal of Grove City, Briedget Hartman of Grove City, Sarah Oyen of Atwater and Traci Smith of Atwater.
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
willmarradio.com
Leach
Bail set at $75,000 for man accused of robbing Willmar business. (Willmar MN-) An 18-year-old man made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Cour…
cbs3duluth.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash
CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
willmarradio.com
Company wants to open Halal slaughter operation in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Elk River company wants to buy land from The City of Willmar to open a Halal animal slaughtering operation. The Willmar City Council Tuesday set a hearing date of September 19th to sell 2 lots in the Willmar Industrial Park to Clean Chickens and Company LLC. The sale price is $65,300. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the site is on County Road 5 near the new FedEx facility...
willmarradio.com
Willmar Police reveal results of speed study
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says his department recently conducted a speed study of a handful of streets in the city to see if speeding is a chronic problem, and if so, how flagrant the lead-foots were... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says the...
willmarradio.com
Renville County officials say safety improvements have been made at deadly intersection
(Olivia MN-) Renville County officials say they have made efforts to improve safety at a deadly intersection south of Danube. Since 2013 five people have died as a result of crashes at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4. The most recent took the life of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo who passed away August 29th after a crash the day before. East-west traffic on 4 is supposed to stop, and Renville County Public Works Director and Highway Engineer Jeff Marlow says while no official traffic or crash study has been done at that intersection, they have put rumble strips in the pavement ahead of the stop signs and they have put up dual "stop ahead" signs. They have also put LED flashing stop signs up, under which are yellow signs stating "cross traffic does not stop."
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for His Role in Avon Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
Southern Minnesota News
Redwood Falls man injured in Kandiyohi County collision
A Redwood Falls man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a collision in Kandiyohi County over the Labor Day weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday Robert Wayne Halvorson, age 18, of Redwood Falls, was driving a 2015 Lincoln MKZ southbound on County Road 2. A little before 4 p.m., Halvorson’s vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram pickup being driven westbound on Highway 7 by Matthew Williams Bevins, age 31, of Hopkins.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man dies in crash in central Minnesota Monday
(Meeker County, MN)-- The Minnesota State Patrol says a man is dead following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the crash took place Monday evening in Kingston Township in Meeker County. Officials say a car was traveling south on Highway 15 when it went off the road, overcorrected and rolled.
voiceofalexandria.com
Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
willmarradio.com
Bail set at $75,000 for man accused of robbing Willmar business
(Willmar MN-) An 18-year-old man made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday on armed robbery charges. 18-year-old Frederick Leach is charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery and Theft of between 1000-and-5000 dollars. Unconditional bail was set at $75,000, and $20,000 with conditions, and Leach's next court appearance was slated for September 14th at 330 p.m. Willmar police believe Leach robbed a business on South First Street at gunpoint Saturday night.
kduz.com
Authorities Release the Name of Hutchinson Man That Drowned
Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson man that died Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Alan Garcia. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on...
Authorities ID school staff member who died on weekend retreat with students
Authorities have identified the school staff member who died over the weekend at a student retreat in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Alan Garcia was with a group of students at the North Star Camp when he went underwater at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. A student...
Minnesotans capture northern lights on Sept. 4, 2022
The northern lights over Lake Mary, south of Alexandria. The northern lights over Big Sandy Lake in McGregor. The northern lights seen from Warba. The northern lights seen from Backus. The northern lights captured from the Whitefish chain of lakes. The northern lights as seen from Birch Lake in Hackensack. The northern lights as seen from Brainerd. The northern lights as seen from Cambridge. The northern lights as seen from Washburn County, Wisconsin. The northern lights over Hackensack. The northern lights over Rainy River in International Falls. The northern lights as seen from Mine Centre, Ontario, Canada. The northern lights over Sauk Centre. The northern lights as seen from Nevis. The Northern Lights above Lakeville. The Northern Lights above Delano. The Northern Lights, near Ada, Minnesota.
willmarradio.com
39th Annual Prairie Pothole Day
Https://www.facebook.com/PrairePotholeConservationAssociation/. When: Saturday, September 10 from 9 am to 5 pm (rain or shine) Where: Stoney Ridge Farm, 1/8 miles south of Jct. MN 9 near New London. Special Program & Events: seminars, exhibitors, artists, outdoor equipment, dog distance jumping, trap & sporting clays, 3D archery course, black powder shoot,...
