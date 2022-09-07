Read full article on original website
AP_000227.626b447df173462bb6ecbf5f6a8b75ee.1850
2d ago
I see this as a non-issue, as the graphic designer probably did too!There is obviously an “M” behind the person in the photo!You are being juvenile to write about it!
Reply
2
Related
Move Over Browntails, The Puss Caterpillar is Here to Ruin Your Day
For real. What's up with this? Ok, to be fair, we don't have scorpions, or rattlesnakes (allegedly), or any other host of nasty critters that want to do us serious harm. You might be inconvenienced by Maine's worst bugs and animals, but rarely will anyone end up in the hospital for anything like that.
Mainers Definitely Have a Lot of Guns, But Do We Have the Most?
Maine has a proud heritage of spending time in the great outdoors. Whether it's hiking our beautiful mountains and trails, to sight seeing on the coast, or hunting in our great woods, Mainers generally would rather be outside than in. Even in our history as a logging state, hunters have been on the scene providing a necessary service.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Prepare For A Brutal Maine Winter With Handmade Maine Moccasins
As well all know, winter is right around the corner. Summer is slowing saying farewell and the winds are changing. The leaves are starting to turn and fall onto the ground and our feet will become cold soon. My go-to-gift to give for the holiday's are slippers or socks. It's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A List Of You Think Your Maine Town is Known For
We asked all of you what your towns, "Claim to Fame" and "Nicknames" are and here is what you said! Is your town in this list?. The Most Unique Ways Outsiders Can Tell You Grew Up in Maine. Can you tell the difference between a Mainer and an out-of-stater? Here...
Only British store in Maine honors Queen Elizabeth II
FREEPORT, Maine — Maine might be more than 3,000 miles away from London, but there are still many people here who are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday. "Sadness all in all that it's finally come to an end," Jay Paulus, whose family...
earnthenecklace.com
Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?
Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
10 Stores That No Longer Exist in Maine but We Wish Still Did
Maine businesses come and go as the times change, but almost every one who grew up in this state has fond memories of stores they or their parents used to shop out that are no longer around. We asked people to name one of these places on our Facebook page...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
12 Parking Lots Mainers Feel Are the Worst and Most Dangerous
You'd be surprised or maybe you wouldn't be with all the accidents in parking lots. We all know the trials and tribulations of the Auburn Walmart (which of course made the list). But that's cars hitting a pole. Lots of cars in parking lots hit people or other cars. According to Motor Biscuit, 20 percent of car accidents happen in parking lots and garages. That's about 50,000 car accidents per year, thousands of injuries, and hundreds of deaths. You might think, how the hell can you die in a parking lot accident because cars are going so slowly.
You May See Smoke From Out West, Blowing into Maine This Weekend
We always get the 2nd-hand smoke from out west. Thank the stupid, blessed jet stream for some smoky weather on the way. Not because it's going to be smokin' hot, although it actually kinda will be. But, in this case, we might be seeing something else in our skies this weekend, thanks to all the wildfires in the west. They're being ravaged by fire in California, and all the smoke has to go somewhere, right?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
'An assault on the people of Maine': Maine officials defend lobstermen after ruling, red list
AUGUSTA, Maine — A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit brought by Maine lobstermen aimed at blocking new regulations designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Friday afternoon, Maine officials including Gov. Janet Mills and Sen. Angus King spoke out to defend lobstermen against the ruling as...
Turnto10.com
Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid
PORTLAND (WGME) — An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. Now,...
WGME
Maine native Anna Kendrick announces that she will make directorial debut
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland native Anna Kendrick shared a special announcement with her fans on Instagram Wednesday. The star actress will soon be making her directorial debut. Kendrick shared a screenshot from a Deadline article announcing the news with the caption, "HELL. YES." According to Deadline, the movie will be...
8 TV Shows That Take Place in Maine and Aren’t From Stephen King
Maine gets its fair share of the spotlight in TV shows, but a lot of them tend to be because they are based off the works of Maine author Stephen King. As we Mainers know, our favorite resident author tends to feature Maine in his novels either through locations or references to something Maine.
Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Police said 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik were killed in the crash.
There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’
In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
outdoors.org
Purchase of Pleasant River Headwaters Forest Marks 100,000 Acres in AMC’s Maine Woods Initiative
In late August, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) took a major step in expanding its historic, 20-year journey in the Maine Woods by purchasing the nearly 27,000-acre Pleasant River Headwaters Forest in Piscataquis County, Maine, for $18.5 million from The Conservation Fund. The property is situated in the center of the 100-Mile Wilderness that stretches along the Appalachian Trail corridor from Monson to Baxter State Park. Acquiring and restoring the property will conserve one of the last remaining large, unprotected forest blocks in the region.
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1