MedicalXpress
Patients with coronary artery disease should receive P2Y12 inhibitor instead of aspirin
P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy lowers the risk of ischemic events compared with aspirin alone in patients with coronary artery disease without increasing bleeding risk, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor Marco Valgimigli of the Cardiocentro Ticino Foundation, Lugano,...
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
MedicalXpress
Study finds damage in the lungs of chronic e-cigarette users
Chronic use of e-cigarettes, commonly known as vaping, can result in progressive small airway obstruction and asthma-like symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pains, according to researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). In the first study to microscopically evaluate the pulmonary tissue of e-cigarette users for chronic disease, the team found in a small sample of patients fibrosis and damage in the small airways, similar to the chemical inhalation damage to the lungs typically seen in soldiers returning from overseas conflicts who had inhaled mustard or similar types of noxious gases. The study was published in New England Journal of Medicine Evidence.
hcplive.com
Bronchodilator Therapy in Tobacco-Exposed Individuals Doesn't Relieve Symptoms
Respiratory symptoms are significant among individuals with a history of smoking tobacco even without airflow obstruction. Implementing inhaled dual bronchodilator therapy won't help to relieve respiratory symptoms in symptomatic, tobacco-exposed individuals according to a recent study. Investigators assessed the SGRQ and spirometry scores of individuals with preserved lung function to determine if bronchodilator treatment could help with symptoms.
NBC Chicago
Current COVID Symptoms: Common Symptoms Now Compared to Earlier in Pandemic
As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., and as new variants continue to emerge, are symptoms shifting?. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases.
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert
One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
drugtopics.com
Age at Time of Type 2 Diabetes or Hypertension Diagnosis Linked to Glaucoma Risk
Timing of type 2 diabetes or hypertension diagnosis may impact the risk of primary open-angle glaucoma. The earlier individuals develop type 2 diabetes or hypertension in life, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), according to a new study. The findings, published in Clinical Ophthalmology1 could...
healio.com
Intensive telephone-based intervention boosted smoking cessation at 3 months
Immediate provision of an intensive telephone-based smoking cessation intervention was associated with increased rates of smoking cessation at 3 months, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. Parris Williams, PhD student at the National Heart and Lung Institute (NHLI) Imperial College, London, presented results of the QuLIT2 study,...
ajmc.com
Night Sweats Associated With Hypoxia in People With OSA
Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. The prevalence of night sweats...
pharmacytimes.com
NSAIDs Linked to Thousands of Heart Failure Hospitalizations Among Patients With Type 2 Diabetes
A recent study suggests that infrequently taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, especially ibuprofen, with type 2 diabetes can increase the risk of first-time heart failure and hospitalization. A study published by the European Society of Cardiology indicates a strong association between short-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and first-time heart...
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
Medical News Today
Are night sweats a sign of alcohol withdrawal?
Alcohol can cause night sweats in some people. Night sweats occur because alcohol can affect the nervous system and how the body regulates and senses body temperature, blood pressure, and heart activity. Night sweats may also result from alcohol withdrawal or alcohol intolerance. For people who already experience night sweats,...
MedPage Today
First-in-Class Drug Brings Relief in Ulcerative Colitis
A first-in-class investigational agent offered symptom relief to patients with active moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC), according to a phase IIb randomized trial. Among over 200 patients, those who received three different doses of obefazimod (ABX464) had a significantly greater improvement in modified Mayo score (MMS) -- a measurement of disease activity, marked by a change in the least squares mean (LSM) from baseline -- at 8 weeks compared with placebo, reported Severine Vermeire, MD, of the University Hospitals Leuven in Belgium, and colleagues in Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology:
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Human Metapneumovirus
Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a viral illness that affects the upper respiratory tract. Several viruses can cause common cold symptoms, including hMPV. With hMPV, symptoms such as runny and stuffy nose are common. People may experience more serious effects in some cases, but most don't develop serious symptoms. This article...
MedicalXpress
Regulation is the name of the game in pulmonary arterial hypertension
Matters of the heart can sometimes be resolved from within. Pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, caused by a thickening of the arterial walls and narrowing of the lumen can be fatal if left untreated. The use of vasodilators has been shown to improve the prognosis in only some cases. Now,...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
docwirenews.com
Inhaled Corticosteroids and Risk of Obesity in Asthma
Researchers explored potential associations between inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) and long-term obesity and other markers of metabolic syndrome markers in patients with asthma. Based on their data, they concluded that ICS use in patients with asthma was associated with a dose-dependent risk of rising body mass index (BMI) over time and increased necessity of antidiabetic and cholesterol-lowering medication use. The findings were published in Allergy and Asthma Proceedings.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastim for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
The FDA has approved eflapegrastim-xnst injection for adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs linked with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The FDA approved eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer...
