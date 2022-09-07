Brewers' Christian Yelich clubs MLB-best 499-foot homer vs. Rockies

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Fans who were late to arrive to the most recent Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies game missed baseball history, as Christian Yelich led off with the longest homer of the season and third-longest of the Statcast era.

The Brewers outfielder smacked the 499-foot moonshot in the top of the first inning of a 10-7 walk-off loss to the Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field in Denver.

"It felt pretty good, but obviously a tough night afterwards for us," Yelich told reporters.

"It's one of those ones where everything kind of lines up for you, catching a really good spot. Oddly enough, it was my first home run [at Coors Field] in nine or 10 times playing here, so I guess if you're gonna wait that long, make it count."

Rockies starter Chad Kuhl missed the strike zone with an outside slider for his first offering of the opening exchange. He then found the zone with a high sinker for a called strike. Yelich took the third pitch for a ball.

Kuhl then issued a 2-1 changeup, which sailed right into the middle of the zone. Yelich obliterated the off-speed feed, sending a scorcher toward right field. The blast landed in the third deck of Coors Field.

Yelich's solo shot traveled 109.9 mph off his bat, according to Statcast, which started home run measurements in 2015.

Right-fielder Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the same inning for a 3-0 Brewers lead. Rockies third baseman Elehuris Montero answered with a solo shot in the third.

Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez pushed the lead to 5-1 with a two-run double in the fourth. Shortstop Willy Adames gave the Brewers a five-run edge with another RBI double in the seventh.

The Rockies then rallied with five runs in the eighth, which led to extra innings. Adames gave the Brewers a 7-6 lead with another RBI double in the top of the 10th.

Left-fielder Yonathan Daza hit a game-tying RBI double to left field in the bottom of the 10th. Center-fielder Randal Grichuk stepped to the plate three at-bats later with two runners on. He ended the game six pitches later, hitting a 3-2 Taylor Rogers slider to left field for a walk-off, three-run homer.

Grichuk went 2 for 5 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Rockies. Daza went 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Rockies shortstop Alan Trejo recorded three hits in the win.

Adames went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Brewers. Yelich went 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton and San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara hit the longest home runs in Statcast history.

Mazara hit a 505-foot blast in 2019 for the Texas Rangers. Stanton hit a 504-foot homer in 2016, while he was Yelich's Miami Marlins teammate.

"I remember that one," Yelich said of Stanton's homer. "It was a pretty good one."

The Rockies (58-79) will host the Brewers (71-64) at 3:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Denver.