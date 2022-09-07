Read full article on original website
Juan Santa Cruz has a single goal for Casa Cruz New York, the sister property to his Notting Hill restaurant-slash-late night hotspot favored by Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham. Whether guests want to dance, dine, or just take in a beautiful room, they should have fun—like, a lot of fun. “My intention is to do all of those things so well that, regardless of what you care most about, you have everything you’ve ever wanted,” Santa Cruz says.
In this short video from YouTuber Yesterday Today Tribute, watch this great photo slideshow of 1970s and 1980s vintage photographs captured all around New York City. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Queen Elizabeth II was beloved not only in the United Kingdom but in the United States and all over the world as well. Reaction to her death was widespread on Thursday. At Myers of Keswick, the Union Jack flags, the pot pies, the bangers, English snacks and, of course, the […]
New York is a city of islands: Manhattan, Staten, Ellis, Governors, Roosevelt, Randall’s, Riker, Long, Coney, and the list goes on. There are bridges that connect to most of them, and bridges need lots of maintenance, especially the oldest suspension bridges across the East River. The Brooklyn Bridge is...
"I wouldn't be able to stand the smell or potential roaches and rodents," one commenter said of the video.
Massive water project hopes to link upstate reservoirs to New York City for generations
"We're making an investment here." The most expensive water project in New York City history is being built to last for generations ... lots of generations, and it's happening in a secret location in the city.
There are many buildings that stun in the Manhattan skyline, but nothing dazzles quite like the city’s fabled Fifth Avenue. Known as the spine of Gotham, this one street—stretching from Greenwich Village to Harlem—is being celebrated in a new book from Monacelli called Fifth Avenue: From Washington Square to Marcus Garvey Park by William J. Hennessey, which is out October 5. The book is a follow-up to the author’s 2020 hardcover, Walking Broadway, an architectural tour of the busy street. Fifth Avenue is an illustrated guide that takes readers along the breadth of Fifth Avenue through six fact-filled walking tours, with architecture tidbits, block by block.
NEW YORK, NY – Last night, 31 officers from the New York City Police Department...
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a seventy-two-year-old...
The New York City townhouse where jazz star Billie Holiday once lived has just hit the market for $13.995 million. Located on the Upper West Side, the property was Holiday’s home until her death in 1959 and where she lived when she released one of her most famous albums, Lady in Satin, in 1958.
Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
New York City is known for its diverse food scene — one that not only offers variety but also ingenuity. Unsurprisingly, there’s a vast array of mouth-watering dishes to discover, but one thing is for certain when it comes to dining out: the location, whether you choose to eat at a food court or a teeny tiny eatery, plays a huge role in your overall experience. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants in New York City that offer great food inside equally great atmospheres. This is particularly true of the following 10 eateries housed inside landmark buildings across the city. By embracing their storied history, they are able to cultivate truly unique culinary experiences suited to New Yorkers and visitors from all walks of life. Of course, this is just a sampling of the many places worth visiting.
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Byte Out of the Big Apple.
Skaters of all levels groove together at Brooklyn Skates in Bed-Stuy earlier this summer. The skate sessions had been on a hiatus for the month of August and were slated to restart on Wednesday. [ more › ]
(New York Jewish Week) — Kosher Chinese restaurants in New York City moved quickly to distance themselves from a restaurant in New Jersey that lost the stamp of approval from one of the largest kosher certification companies in the United States. This week, Brooklyn restaurants Glatt Kosher Family in...
For the second time this year, a Sergey Rybak development has been stymied by a holdout. After an uncooperative synagogue stymied his plans for a 20-story mixed-use building on the Upper East Side, an East Harlem auto shop is poised to dismantle another project by the Brooklyn-based developer. Prestige Automotive,...
The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
Manhattan’s Little Italy has been one of the most popular New York City tourist attractions for more than 50 years, whether visitors are stopping by for cannoli or to experience the legendary San Gennaro festival. The majority of the two dozen New York City Little Italy Italian restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops in the neighborhood are located along the three blocks of Mulberry Street between Canal and Broome. Whether you start your journey along Mulberry from Canal or Broome, you’ll be greeted by a large “Welcome to Little Italy” sign which extends over each gateway (sometimes lit up by green, white, and red lights of course) to this busy three-block pedestrian-dominated thoroughfare, where cars are generally looked upon as unwanted intruders.
Goldman Sachs’s real estate fund is back in New York with a deal to buy a rental building developed as part of Brooklyn Bridge Park for $90 million. The investment bank’s asset management arm is in contract to buy the 140-unit The Landing building from Robert Levine’s RAL Companies and China Vanke, The Real Deal has learned.
Amid the brand-studded New York Fashion Week schedule this week, Telfar is doing what it does best: switching things up yet again. The Brooklyn-based label announced on Instagram on Wednesday that it's opening the doors to its very own pop-up location on Sunday, Sept. 11, where customers can shop its highly sought-after Shopping Bag in all of its available colors and sizes. And by all of them, we seriously mean all of them: Telfar is known for releasing the coveted handbags through limited drops and its Bag Security Program, but this marks the first time they'll be sold at a physical retail location.
