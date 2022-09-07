Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Showers possible for Saturday’s CyHawk Game
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Today is the first day of the year that will feel like Fall! We’re waking up to clouds outside the window this morning. Still, by late morning, showers will begin filtering into our Northwest Zone and gradually move into our entire area through the afternoon. Isolated rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. You might want to grab an umbrella before heading to the CyHawk game! The rain is due to a cold front currently moving through Iowa. The cold front will also bring in fall-like temperatures, with highs today ranging from the mid-60s to the low 70s.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, September 9th, 2022
Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest season is just a few weeks away. Police in Cedar Rapids asking for help identifying robbery suspects. Updated: 9 hours ago. Cedar Rapids Police are asking the public's help to identify these two people in...
KCRG.com
Southeast Iowa farmers coping with drought conditions, affecting yields
Cedar Rapids Police are asking the public's help to identify these two people in connection with a recent robbery. A large portion of the city of Dubuque is under a precautionary 'boil water' advisory, as of Thursday evening.
KCRG.com
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s week three of high school football in Eastern Iowa. Track the latest scores as they come in from across our region with the KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard. Click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Little Cy-Hawk game tonight
TopTracer first announced the plans for a year-round driving range and restaurant in Tiffin in June last year. Reserve parking available for downtown Cedar Rapids events. The reservations work for people going to events at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre. Cy-Hawk Preview with Scott Saville.
KCRG.com
Reserved parking now available for events in downtown Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -People going to events in downtown Cedar Rapids can now reserve a place to park ahead of time. An expanded partnership between Park Cedar Rapids and ParkMobile will save a spot for you in a nearby parking garage. It’s all done on the ParkMobile website or app.
KCRG.com
A perfect Fall recipe to try is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a perfect Fall recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment. 2 Tbsp. fresh rosemary, chopped OR 2 tsp. dried rosemary. 4 small apples, such as Granny Smith, cored and cut into wedges. 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar. ¼ cup water. 2 Tbsp. honey.
KCRG.com
Boil advisory for large portion of Dubuque County
New court documents show the Cedar Rapids man charged with killing a 22-year-old woman has been deemed not competent to stand trial. Southeast Iowa farmers coping with drought conditions, affecting yields. Updated: 7 hours ago. Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
KCRG.com
North Dakota beats UNI for 36th straight home-opening win
NORTH FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Tommy Schuster passed for 275 yard and two touchdowns, Tyler Hoosman rushed for 101 yards and a score and North Dakota held off Northern Iowa 29-27 for its 36th straight home-opening win. Hoosman scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Schuster...
KCRG.com
Brandon Nelson makes initial appearance
New court documents show the Cedar Rapids man charged with killing a 22-year-old woman has been deemed not competent to stand trial. Southeast Iowa farmers coping with drought conditions, affecting yields. Updated: 9 hours ago. Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest...
KCRG.com
Washington County farmers learn to weather droughts from Mother Nature
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Parts of Southeastern Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They’ve seen a dry summer and harvest season is just around the corner. Farmers in Washington County are learning to weather droughts with one of the best teachers in agriculture: Mother Nature herself. Jeff Cuddeback, the owner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
KCRG.com
Athlete of the Week: Brady Erickson
Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest season is just a few weeks away. A large portion of the city of Dubuque is under a precautionary 'boil water' advisory, as of Thursday evening. Police in Cedar Rapids asking for help identifying robbery...
KCRG.com
Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire. At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.
KCRG.com
Big Grove launches beer in memory of 6-year-old Iowa boy for childhood cancer awareness month
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Big Grove has launched a beer in memory of a 6-year-old Iowa boy who died of cancer. Austin Smith of Monticello died of a rare form of brain cancer in 2016. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. The new beverage is called Golden Boy and it’s...
KCRG.com
23 cats rescued from Muscatine residence
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Members from Muscatine Animal Control, along with Muscatine Police and members of the Muscatine Humane Society responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats living in unsanitary conditions in a residence. A search warrant was obtained at the property on the 4900 block of Abrams Drive. Responders...
KCRG.com
Iowa City Climate Ambassador Program aims to lower greenhouse gas emissions
TopTracer first announced the plans for a year-round driving range and restaurant in Tiffin in June last year. Reserve parking available for downtown Cedar Rapids events. The reservations work for people going to events at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre. Cy-Hawk Preview with Scott Saville.
KCRG.com
New Cedar Rapids mural honors RAGBRAI
The reservations work for people going to events at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre. The Cyclones will be at Kinnick for a 3:00 pm Central Time kickoff.
KCRG.com
McSweeney hopes to make her hometown proud in return to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Delaney McSweeney’s collegiate volleyball career started at Wake Forest University. As a redshirt sophomore, she led the team in blocks with 104 and was third on the team with 203 kills. “Last year especially, I was able to develop myself a lot as a...
Comments / 0