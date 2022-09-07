ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Showers possible for Saturday’s CyHawk Game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Today is the first day of the year that will feel like Fall! We’re waking up to clouds outside the window this morning. Still, by late morning, showers will begin filtering into our Northwest Zone and gradually move into our entire area through the afternoon. Isolated rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. You might want to grab an umbrella before heading to the CyHawk game! The rain is due to a cold front currently moving through Iowa. The cold front will also bring in fall-like temperatures, with highs today ranging from the mid-60s to the low 70s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, September 9th, 2022

Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest season is just a few weeks away. Police in Cedar Rapids asking for help identifying robbery suspects. Updated: 9 hours ago. Cedar Rapids Police are asking the public's help to identify these two people in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s week three of high school football in Eastern Iowa. Track the latest scores as they come in from across our region with the KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard. Click here.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Little Cy-Hawk game tonight

TopTracer first announced the plans for a year-round driving range and restaurant in Tiffin in June last year. Reserve parking available for downtown Cedar Rapids events. The reservations work for people going to events at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre. Cy-Hawk Preview with Scott Saville.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Boil advisory for large portion of Dubuque County

New court documents show the Cedar Rapids man charged with killing a 22-year-old woman has been deemed not competent to stand trial. Southeast Iowa farmers coping with drought conditions, affecting yields. Updated: 7 hours ago. Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest...
KCRG.com

Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

North Dakota beats UNI for 36th straight home-opening win

NORTH FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Tommy Schuster passed for 275 yard and two touchdowns, Tyler Hoosman rushed for 101 yards and a score and North Dakota held off Northern Iowa 29-27 for its 36th straight home-opening win. Hoosman scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Schuster...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Brandon Nelson makes initial appearance

New court documents show the Cedar Rapids man charged with killing a 22-year-old woman has been deemed not competent to stand trial. Southeast Iowa farmers coping with drought conditions, affecting yields. Updated: 9 hours ago. Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Brady Erickson

Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest season is just a few weeks away. A large portion of the city of Dubuque is under a precautionary 'boil water' advisory, as of Thursday evening. Police in Cedar Rapids asking for help identifying robbery...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire. At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

23 cats rescued from Muscatine residence

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Members from Muscatine Animal Control, along with Muscatine Police and members of the Muscatine Humane Society responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats living in unsanitary conditions in a residence. A search warrant was obtained at the property on the 4900 block of Abrams Drive. Responders...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Climate Ambassador Program aims to lower greenhouse gas emissions

TopTracer first announced the plans for a year-round driving range and restaurant in Tiffin in June last year. Reserve parking available for downtown Cedar Rapids events. The reservations work for people going to events at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre. Cy-Hawk Preview with Scott Saville.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

New Cedar Rapids mural honors RAGBRAI

The reservations work for people going to events at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre. The Cyclones will be at Kinnick for a 3:00 pm Central Time kickoff.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

McSweeney hopes to make her hometown proud in return to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Delaney McSweeney’s collegiate volleyball career started at Wake Forest University. As a redshirt sophomore, she led the team in blocks with 104 and was third on the team with 203 kills. “Last year especially, I was able to develop myself a lot as a...
IOWA CITY, IA

