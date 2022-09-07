ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
KCRG.com

Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid

ADAIR, Iowa (KCCI) - The police chief in Adair is on paid leave following an FBI raid at his city office and at least one gun store he owns. The mayor of Adair confirmed to KCCI Chief Brad Wendt is off the job for now. The Adair city attorney confirms he is under investigation.
ADAIR, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 6-7, 2022

7:30am: Trever Antrim 39 of Arizona was booked into the jail for public intoxication. 11:11am: A deputy investigated a scam in the 400 block of East Paton Street, Paton. 12:47pm: A deputy investigated a littering complaint in the 200 block of South 6th Street, Grand Junction. 1:25pm: A deputy investigated...
K92.3

FBI Raids Small Town Iowa Police Chief’s Office and Gun Stores

As someone who grew up in Iowa, I can say with confidence that most of us in this state think of grandiose FBI investigations taking place in bigger cities. To corrupt millionaires or politicians or overseas involving terrorists. The Federal Bureau of Investigation would never come here -- especially to a town of fewer than 1,000 people.
ADAIR, IA
iheart.com

Polk County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft From Porch

(Polk County, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a porch pirate case. A woman was seen taking a package from the porch of a home in the 7100 block of NE 56th Street, near Bondurant around 9 a.m. September 8th. The woman was seen driving a light colored, two toned Chevy Blazer with a luggage rack.
POLK COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Two suspects jailed in fatal shooting in Des Moines

Des Moines, IA- Two suspects are now charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Des Moines. Radio Iowa reports that, at about 11:30 on Monday night, Des Moines police were called to Methodist Medical Center to investigate a woman who’d been shot. The 23-year-old was dropped off by...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Man Sentenced to Probation for Burglary Incident

A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to probation for a burglary incident. According to court documents, 60-year-old Michael Olson pled guilty to a Class C Felony for second degree burglary. He had a five year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years. The charge stemmed from...
KCCI.com

Des Moines teen who stabbed alleged rapist awaits sentencing

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Pieper Lewis, a 17-year-old who pled guilty to killing a man she alleges raped her, was supposed to receive her sentencing on Wednesday. But after a long day in the courtroom, the judge decided to continue the hearing on Sept. 13. Lewis pled guilty to...
KCCI.com

Police investigate shooting on Des Moines' south side

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say someone was shot in the 900 block of Kenyon Avenue. Police say a man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man is expected to survive. Police say a woman shot the man and was detained...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Convicted in Adair County Crash

(Greenfield) A Former Adair County man is found guilty of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in Adair County District Court. The verdict handed down by a jury on September 1 convicted Elijah Daniel Davis in the fatal crash in May 2020, west of Orient, that claimed the life of Jeremy Trichel, of Menlo, who was 39 years old at the time of the crash.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA

