La Marque, TX

Save the date La Marque Bayou Fest - OCTOBER 15, 2022

 2 days ago

La Marque Bayou Fest - OCTOBER 15, 2022

Please save the date for Bayou Fest 2022

October 15, 2022

Bayou Fest is brought to you by the City of La Marque and Texas City - La Marque Chamber of Commerce

“COWBOY” JONES CHILDREN’S FISHING TOURNAMENT

Join Rusty Hook Fishing Club for the annual kids’ fishing tournament! The first 200 children 12 years old and younger to register will receive a free t-shirt and lunch. Participants must provide a rod and rod and reel, but Boyd’s One Stop will provide the bait. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Kids can fish from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with parent or guardian supervision. For ten categories of fish, kids can win a new rod and reel plus a new tackle box provided by La Marque Lions Club. Alex’s A/C provides goody bags stuffed with goodies from several Texas City – La Marque Chamber members.

PUMPKIN PATCH & DECORATING CONTEST

Beginning at 11:00 am, pick a pumpkin for FREE, find a spot under the pavilion and get creative! La Marque Lions Club will present cash prizes for the first, second, and third favorite pumpkins.  Age divisions are 5 years and under, 6-10 years, 11-14 years, and 15-19 years. A parent must accompany children under the age of 12.

MUTTON BUSTIN’

Dress up your little cowboys and cowgirls and meet us near the pavilion. Registration is at noon and the events start at 1:00 p.m. The fee is $20. There are two age categories, 2-5 and 6-7. Belt buckles will be awarded for Grand Champion and Reserve Champion in each age group. The weight limit is 65 pounds and parents must sign a waiver at registration. Mutton Busting is produced by Lonesome Dove 4H out of Hitchcock, Texas

FREE CONCERTS 

Grab your friends, bring chairs, and dance the night away at this free community concert!  Make sure to visit our food trucks and craft vendors between shows. Come down I-45 South and take Exit 10 to 1991 Getty Road in La Marque, Texas.

AMOCO FIREWORKS SHOW 

Stay until 10:00 p.m. to watch the spectacular Amoco Federal Credit Union Fireworks Show.

La Marque Bayou Fest is presented by the City of La Marque and Texas City - La Marque Chamber of Commerce. 
Mayor Bell's Hospitality Tent is presented by Miller Lite. 

