Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City North football tops Des Moines North; South Sioux earns first win
SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team made its homecoming a memorable one. The Stars (2-1) defeated Des Moines North 45-22, bouncing back from a loss last week to East. Dayton Harrell got the scoring started on a short touchdown run with 7 minutes, 16 seconds left...
Sioux City Journal
Spencer chalks up convincing victory over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 31-7
Spencer flexed its muscle and floored Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 31-7 on September 9 in Iowa football. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter. The Tigers' offense jumped in front for a 17-7 lead over the Crusaders...
Sioux City Journal
East's senior passing duo shines in win over Le Mars
SIOUX CITY – It was clear who East quarterback Cole Ritchie was looking for on passing downs on Thursday night, but Le Mars wasn’t able to stop it. While Ritchie and senior teammate Kelynn Jacobsen connected on one touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a 52-17 win at Elwood Olsen Stadium over the Bulldogs, their connection was stronger than ever throughout the night.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City North vs Des Moines North football highlights
Sioux City North plays Des Moines North in football action Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
No scoring allowed: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic pushes past Lawton-Bronson 35-0
Defense dominated as Le Mars Gehlen Catholic pitched a 35-0 shutout of Lawton-Bronson on September 9 in Iowa football action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Could Morningside and Dordt play another last-second football thriller?
SIOUX CITY — It’s no surprise that teams that play the Morningside University try to run the football as many times as it can so that the Mustangs offense can’t do what it does best. Take last week, for example. Northwestern ran the ball 37 times for...
Sioux City Journal
Harlan scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14
Harlan jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High on September 9 in Iowa football action. The first quarter gave Harlan a 21-0 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored. The gap...
Sioux City Journal
Des Moines Hoover survives taut tilt with Sioux City S.C. West 35-33
Des Moines Hoover topped Sioux City S.C. West 35-33 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game. Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Des Moines Hoover squared off with September 10, 2021 at Sioux City West last season. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Sioux City Journal
Conner Kraft and Keaten Bonderson build strong connection to lead Gehlen Catholic football
LE MARS, Iowa – The best quarterback-wide receiver connection in Class A, maybe even in the state. That is the belief Gehlen Catholic senior quarterback Conner Kraft and senior wide receiver Keaten Bonderson have in each other on the football field. “Honestly, we have the best receiver, quarterback connection...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City North High School names its 2022 homecoming court
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City North High School now has its 2022 Homecoming Court. On Friday, Jared Magana, son of Phung Pham and Martin Magana, and Areli Ruiz-Ramirez, daughter of Olivia Ramirez, were named North High School’s king and queen. Additional senior attendants for queen included Keera Adajar,...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City country performer Dane Louis to play Anthem free concert
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City native Dane Louis will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. With a sound compared to John Mellencamp and Eric Church, Louis has been the opening act for countless country stars who've appeared at Anthem or Hard Rock's Battery Park over the past few years.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Being in the first class to graduate from North High School was scary and exciting at the same time
Kim Linafelter, a Class of 1973 graduate of Sioux City North High School talks about being in the first class that graduated from the school after the Sioux City Community School district opened North, West and East high schools in fall 1972. Linafelter previously attended Leeds High School.
Sioux City Journal
George, Iowa pickup driver injured in collision with semitrailer near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer at a rural intersection near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Devin Gerloff was eastbound on Sioux County Road B-40 in a Dodge Ram pickup at 3:05 p.m., when he collided with a northbound International semi driven by Mark Sneller, 62, of Sioux Center, who was turning west onto B-40 from Fig Avenue.
Sioux City Journal
$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman
Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City police say crashes are 'trending down' near new speed kiosks
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police say two new mobile speed kiosks recorded more than 900 speeding violations during their first roughly seven weeks in operation and that crashes at nearby intersections are "trending down." The kiosks were put in place in May in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard...
Sioux City Journal
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $599,950
Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in Whispering Creek that is better than new. With most of the tax abatement left on this one, why build? The modern, fresh curb appeal of this home sets it apart from all of the others!! Step inside and you will be wowed by the light, bright open concept that features a flex space for dining area or office, large living room with huge windows, a gorgeous fireplace and a large open kitchen with modern cabinets and quartz counters. Behind the kitchen you’ll realize just how practical and functional the floorplan is!! This area features large modern custom drop zone, a half bath and a large pantry with 2 built in desk and charging spaces for the busy family. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms, one being an en~suite with its own 3/4 bath, a large laundry room, an extra large main bath and an amazing master suite with full glass shower, and a large master closet with custom built ins!! The basement is freshly finished with a large open family room, game area, bar, and tons of storage!! Some of the other features are high efficiency hvac, covered patio, beautiful landscaping, modern trimless door casings, large 3 stall garage, sprinkler system, and the black stainless appliances stay!!! The level of detail and cleanliness will amaze you!! Why build when you have this quality available with no delays, no cost overruns and no frustration!!!!!!!
Sioux City Journal
Arrest made in last week's handgun discharge incident in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police arrested a man in connection with a handgun that was discharged in downtown Sioux City on Aug. 28. The dispute was over a love interest between the two men, according to the Sioux City Police Department. Rico M. Willis of Sioux City has...
Sioux City Journal
School lockdowns lifted after no weapons found in vehicle in Northeast Nebraska
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Some northeast Nebraska schools briefly locked down Friday afternoon after authorities received a report of a "suspicious person'' standing by a vehicle with "what appeared to be a rifle," according to the Dixon County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received a call at about 1:15 p.m. of...
Sioux City Journal
While investigating fatal shooting, authorities find marijuana grow operation near Wisner, Nebraska
WISNER, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the Wednesday shooting death of a man at a rural Wisner residence, where authorities also found a marijuana grow operation. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence in the 300...
