Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

East's senior passing duo shines in win over Le Mars

SIOUX CITY – It was clear who East quarterback Cole Ritchie was looking for on passing downs on Thursday night, but Le Mars wasn’t able to stop it. While Ritchie and senior teammate Kelynn Jacobsen connected on one touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a 52-17 win at Elwood Olsen Stadium over the Bulldogs, their connection was stronger than ever throughout the night.
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Sioux City North vs Des Moines North football highlights

Sioux City North plays Des Moines North in football action Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sports
Sioux City Journal

No scoring allowed: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic pushes past Lawton-Bronson 35-0

Defense dominated as Le Mars Gehlen Catholic pitched a 35-0 shutout of Lawton-Bronson on September 9 in Iowa football action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal

Harlan scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14

Harlan jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High on September 9 in Iowa football action. The first quarter gave Harlan a 21-0 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored. The gap...
Sioux City Journal

Des Moines Hoover survives taut tilt with Sioux City S.C. West 35-33

Des Moines Hoover topped Sioux City S.C. West 35-33 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game. Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Des Moines Hoover squared off with September 10, 2021 at Sioux City West last season. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Ryan Long
Steve Montgomery
Ryan
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City North High School names its 2022 homecoming court

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City North High School now has its 2022 Homecoming Court. On Friday, Jared Magana, son of Phung Pham and Martin Magana, and Areli Ruiz-Ramirez, daughter of Olivia Ramirez, were named North High School’s king and queen. Additional senior attendants for queen included Keera Adajar,...
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City country performer Dane Louis to play Anthem free concert

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City native Dane Louis will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. With a sound compared to John Mellencamp and Eric Church, Louis has been the opening act for countless country stars who've appeared at Anthem or Hard Rock's Battery Park over the past few years.
Sioux City Journal

George, Iowa pickup driver injured in collision with semitrailer near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer at a rural intersection near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Devin Gerloff was eastbound on Sioux County Road B-40 in a Dodge Ram pickup at 3:05 p.m., when he collided with a northbound International semi driven by Mark Sneller, 62, of Sioux Center, who was turning west onto B-40 from Fig Avenue.
Sioux City Journal

$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman

Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $599,950

Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in Whispering Creek that is better than new. With most of the tax abatement left on this one, why build? The modern, fresh curb appeal of this home sets it apart from all of the others!! Step inside and you will be wowed by the light, bright open concept that features a flex space for dining area or office, large living room with huge windows, a gorgeous fireplace and a large open kitchen with modern cabinets and quartz counters. Behind the kitchen you’ll realize just how practical and functional the floorplan is!! This area features large modern custom drop zone, a half bath and a large pantry with 2 built in desk and charging spaces for the busy family. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms, one being an en~suite with its own 3/4 bath, a large laundry room, an extra large main bath and an amazing master suite with full glass shower, and a large master closet with custom built ins!! The basement is freshly finished with a large open family room, game area, bar, and tons of storage!! Some of the other features are high efficiency hvac, covered patio, beautiful landscaping, modern trimless door casings, large 3 stall garage, sprinkler system, and the black stainless appliances stay!!! The level of detail and cleanliness will amaze you!! Why build when you have this quality available with no delays, no cost overruns and no frustration!!!!!!!
