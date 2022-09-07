Read full article on original website
NBC12
Safe driving campaign kicks off as Virginia saw a 56% increase in fatal teen crashes last year
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A statewide teen safe driving campaign kicked off this week in Virginia. Liberty High School is one of Virginia’s schools that is participating in the ‘Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down’ campaign. Students and teachers at LHS did a parking...
Virginia cuts taxes on military retirement pay but several states go further
Virginia is cutting taxes for veterans as promised by Governor Glenn Youngkin but several states go further to provide relief.
NBC Washington
Metro to Start Major Blue, Yellow Line Construction: Here's What to Know
Metro riders who frequent the Blue and Yellow lines to get between Virginia and Washington, D.C., are bracing for a big round of track work that is going to change commutes for months. Six stations south of the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport are set to close on Saturday, and...
How to report road problems in Virginia
CBS 6 reached out Henrico County to find out how you can alert them if you see a road condition that might need addressing.
Augusta Free Press
$46 million will go toward replacement of lead water lines in Virginia
Replacing lead service lines throughout the Commonwealth will protect the public by reducing the amount of lead in drinking water. U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday the allocation of $46 million to replace lead water lines across Virginia. “As we have seen with the situation in Jackson,...
WDBJ7.com
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
NBC12
Future of Virginia air board committee in question
The future of a committee convened by the State Air Pollution Control Board to improve public engagement and transparency in environmental permitting is in doubt with new leadership on the panel. Board Chair James Patrick Guy said he was “not disposed to … continue the committee at this time.”...
WSET
Help gather acorns for the Va. Dept. of Forestry
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for help from citizens of the Commonwealth to collect acorns and other tree seeds. "Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start," the VDOF said.
WSET
'That's just wrong;' Lawmakers react to Virginia legislation on electric vehicles
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Republican lawmakers in Virginia want to pull the plug on an electric vehicle requirement that has implications for all Virginians. Virginia law currently states that we must follow requirements the California Air Board passes, State Senator Steve Newman (R- 23rd District) is working on a bill to stop that.
JUUL pays the price, Virginia to receive millions
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Virginia will be one of 34 U.S. states and territories to sign a $438.5 million settlement with e-cigarette company, JUUL.
Virginia farmers dealing with obstacles: What it means for food prices
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You might think of farming in terms of growing or raising things, and it is. However, it is also about dollars and cents. Agriculture provides the commonwealth’s economy a $2.97 billion boost every year. With an economic impact like that, it touches nearly every person in Virginia. “When you think about […]
VA Department of Forestry Declares Acorn Season “Open”
As temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees. Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns […]
6 people killed in Virginia Labor Day weekend car crashes; more than half were kids
Six people were killed in car crashes in Virginia during the Labor Day holiday weekend, and according to Virginia State Police, more than half were kids.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
NBC12
Change in law meant to improve communication with patients about medical records
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A member of the Virginia House of Delegates is hoping a change in law will help patients by improving communication about medical records. Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, sponsored House Bill 555 in the 2022 legislative session. It passed and was signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in April. It went into effect on July 1.
ktbb.com
Amid book bans, Virginia parents push for more ‘authority’ over what kids can read in school libraries
(NEW YORK) -- As cultural debates over access to books rage on in school districts across the country, a Republican lawmaker in Virginia is hoping to make it easier for parents to control what their children read in public school libraries. "In school libraries across the Commonwealth, there are books...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Who will pay for Dominion’s $9.8 billion offshore wind farm?
In a regulatory conflict over who should bear the costs of a proposed offshore wind farm in Virginia, the Youngkin Administration and environmental groups have found themselves on the same side, calling for action to limit Dominion's profits from the project
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin warns that people are moving out of Virginia. So just who’s moving?
Want more news from Southwest and Southside hat you’re not getting anywhere else? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Something not-so-good has been happening in Virginia for the past nine years and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is the first governor to make a big deal about it. At...
